Brad Wiegmann is a national security lawyer for the Department of Justice in Washington. He dedicates this puzzle to his mother, ‘‘a voracious reader, talented knitter, mahjong maven and all-around supermom.’’ He says he’s never personally seen any of the musical artists named in the puzzle’s theme clues, but he did once attend a 23-Across concert. Brad’s last Times puzzle, ‘‘Crossword Buff,’’ appeared in February. — W.S.
Across
1 Computer file, informally
4 Wound up on top?
8 Feels it the next day, say
13 Things served in prison
18 Shout at a Greek wedding
19 Country singer McKenna
20 ‘‘Whoa, settle down’’
21 More than half of humanity
23 ____ state
24 Mom’s comment to her child during prenatal bonding? [Frank Sinatra, 1954]
27 Hot state
28 Bishop’s hat
29 They’re used mostly on corners
30 What Mom is obligated to do as her due date approaches? [The Beatles, 1969]
36 ‘‘____ the deal .?.?. ’’
37 Yes, in Yokohama
38 Bran material
39 Part of a drivetrain
40 The Renaissance, for one
42 Team ____ (late-night host’s following)
43 Cancer fighter, for short
44 Henley Royal ____ (annual July event)
49 Mom’s reaction to her first mild contractions? [John Cougar, 1982]
54 Midwife’s advice to Mom in the delivery room?
[Salt-N-Pepa, 1987]
55 Cause of wear and tear
56 Wanna-bees, e.g.?
57 ____ of Maine (toothpaste)
61 Sport whose participants call ‘‘Pull!’’
62 Pet sound
63 Tennis star with the highest career winning percentage in singles matches (89.97%)
64 Stress test?
65 ‘‘Whoa boy, settle down’’
66 Mom’s remark as contractions grow stronger? [The Ramones, 1978]
70 Org. that delivers
73 Unenthusiastic
74 Went sniggling
75 Vaporize, say
78 Empire
80 Roughly
81 Be crazy about
82 Sappho’s ‘‘____ to Aphrodite’’
83 Mom’s reaction as delivery draws closer? [Usher, 2012]
85 Child’s response to Mom’s actions? [Diana Ross, 1980]
88 Briskly
90 Actress in eight Bond films
92 Like sea horses that give birth
93 Beast with a humped shoulder
94 Utah ski resort
95 Cable news anchor Cabrera
98 Prey for a formicivorous creature
99 Simple life?
103 Nurse’s remark after Mom delivers the first twin? [Britney Spears, 1998]
108 Spanish archipelago, with ‘‘the’’
110 Touches
111 Witty saying
112 Doctor’s comment after Mom delivers the second twin? [The Who, 1965]
117 Director DuVernay
118 Quiet
119 Settle down, say
120 Pacific crop
121 Something you might gloss over
122 Mother’s Day delivery
123 Apologetic remark during a breakup
124 Hang it up
125 Consult
Down
1 Kind of column
2 Venue for trill seekers?
3 TV reporter’s entourage
4 Like snails’ trails
5 Beginning that leads to a sum?
6 Singer with the 1968 hit ‘‘Think,’’ familiarly
7 Nibble
8 ‘‘Oh, no!’’
9 X
10 Drink with the flavors Poppin’ Lemonade and Grabbin’ Grape
11 Wyoming’s National ____ Refuge
12 Spill clumsily
13 ‘‘Bye!’’
14 Food-delivery route?
15 Piece of equipment for a biathlete
16 Oscar ____
17 Bad thing to do in class
22 Figure (out)
25 Aesthete’s interest
26 Complete
31 Hilarious sort
32 U.S. city whose name is composed of two state abbreviations
33 Struck out
34 Poorly
35 Toothpaste option
41 Solicit sales (for)
42 Fishing bait
43 Keeps the beat with one’s foot
45 ‘‘Who ____ you?’’
46 Woman’s name meaning ‘‘goddess’’
47 Relations
48 J.D. holder: Abbr.
50 What a shaken soda bottle will do when uncapped
51 Capital of Fiji
52 Not dismissive of
53 Earn
57 Quaint contraction
58 Rule for trick-or-treaters
59 Improvised
60 Wind down?
64 Janet Yellen’s former post, with ‘‘the’’
66 Site of offshore banks?
67 Life, briefly
68 Garr of ‘‘Tootsie’’
69 Setting for a scene in the Sistine Chapel
70 Major part of the night sky?
71 It’s broken off
72 Olympic athlete category
75 Lions and tigers and bears
76 Raw footage?
77 Davidson of ‘‘S.N.L.’’
79 Stick in the refrigerator?
84 Sun follower?
85 Loving
86 Last name in shoes
87 Exam for some aspiring C.E.O.s
89 Go down the ____
90 Little bit
91 Ron who played Tarzan
95 Boundaries
96 Part of a Milky Way bar
97 Joint: Prefix
99 Book that’s the source of the line ‘‘It is more blessed to give than to receive’’
100 Host of HBO’s ‘‘Real Time’’
101 Año starter
102 Competes on a British cooking show
104 ‘‘Same here’’
105 Lead-in to trumpet or drum
106 Legally foreclose
107 Tour de France stage
109 The 13th or 15th
113 Mobster’s undoing
114 Places to take breaks, for short?
115 Inoculation location
116 Cleaning solution
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.