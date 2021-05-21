Brad Wiegmann is a national security lawyer for the Department of Justice in Washington. He dedicates this puzzle to his mother, ‘‘a voracious reader, talented knitter, mahjong maven and all-around supermom.’’ He says he’s never personally seen any of the musical artists named in the puzzle’s theme clues, but he did once attend a 23-Across concert. Brad’s last Times puzzle, ‘‘Crossword Buff,’’ appeared in February. — W.S.

Across

1 Computer file, informally

4 Wound up on top?

8 Feels it the next day, say

13 Things served in prison

18 Shout at a Greek wedding

19 Country singer McKenna

20 ‘‘Whoa, settle down’’

21 More than half of humanity

23 ____ state

24 Mom’s comment to her child during prenatal bonding? [Frank Sinatra, 1954]

27 Hot state

28 Bishop’s hat

29 They’re used mostly on corners

30 What Mom is obligated to do as her due date approaches? [The Beatles, 1969]

36 ‘‘____ the deal .?.?. ’’

37 Yes, in Yokohama

38 Bran material

39 Part of a drivetrain

40 The Renaissance, for one

42 Team ____ (late-night host’s following)

43 Cancer fighter, for short

44 Henley Royal ____ (annual July event)

49 Mom’s reaction to her first mild contractions? [John Cougar, 1982]

54 Midwife’s advice to Mom in the delivery room?

[Salt-N-Pepa, 1987]

55 Cause of wear and tear

56 Wanna-bees, e.g.?

57 ____ of Maine (toothpaste)

61 Sport whose participants call ‘‘Pull!’’

62 Pet sound

63 Tennis star with the highest career winning percentage in singles matches (89.97%)

64 Stress test?

65 ‘‘Whoa boy, settle down’’

66 Mom’s remark as contractions grow stronger? [The Ramones, 1978]

70 Org. that delivers

73 Unenthusiastic

74 Went sniggling

75 Vaporize, say

78 Empire

80 Roughly

81 Be crazy about

82 Sappho’s ‘‘____ to Aphrodite’’

83 Mom’s reaction as delivery draws closer? [Usher, 2012]

85 Child’s response to Mom’s actions? [Diana Ross, 1980]

88 Briskly

90 Actress in eight Bond films

92 Like sea horses that give birth

93 Beast with a humped shoulder

94 Utah ski resort

95 Cable news anchor Cabrera

98 Prey for a formicivorous creature

99 Simple life?

103 Nurse’s remark after Mom delivers the first twin? [Britney Spears, 1998]

108 Spanish archipelago, with ‘‘the’’

110 Touches

111 Witty saying

112 Doctor’s comment after Mom delivers the second twin? [The Who, 1965]

117 Director DuVernay

118 Quiet

119 Settle down, say

120 Pacific crop

121 Something you might gloss over

122 Mother’s Day delivery

123 Apologetic remark during a breakup

124 Hang it up

125 Consult

Down

1 Kind of column

2 Venue for trill seekers?

3 TV reporter’s entourage

4 Like snails’ trails

5 Beginning that leads to a sum?

6 Singer with the 1968 hit ‘‘Think,’’ familiarly

7 Nibble

8 ‘‘Oh, no!’’

9 X

10 Drink with the flavors Poppin’ Lemonade and Grabbin’ Grape

11 Wyoming’s National ____ Refuge

12 Spill clumsily

13 ‘‘Bye!’’

14 Food-delivery route?

15 Piece of equipment for a biathlete

16 Oscar ____

17 Bad thing to do in class

22 Figure (out)

25 Aesthete’s interest

26 Complete

31 Hilarious sort

32 U.S. city whose name is composed of two state abbreviations

33 Struck out

34 Poorly

35 Toothpaste option

41 Solicit sales (for)

42 Fishing bait

43 Keeps the beat with one’s foot

45 ‘‘Who ____ you?’’

46 Woman’s name meaning ‘‘goddess’’

47 Relations

48 J.D. holder: Abbr.

50 What a shaken soda bottle will do when uncapped

51 Capital of Fiji

52 Not dismissive of

53 Earn

57 Quaint contraction

58 Rule for trick-or-treaters

59 Improvised

60 Wind down?

64 Janet Yellen’s former post, with ‘‘the’’

66 Site of offshore banks?

67 Life, briefly

68 Garr of ‘‘Tootsie’’

69 Setting for a scene in the Sistine Chapel

70 Major part of the night sky?

71 It’s broken off

72 Olympic athlete category

75 Lions and tigers and bears

76 Raw footage?

77 Davidson of ‘‘S.N.L.’’

79 Stick in the refrigerator?

84 Sun follower?

85 Loving

86 Last name in shoes

87 Exam for some aspiring C.E.O.s

89 Go down the ____

90 Little bit

91 Ron who played Tarzan

95 Boundaries

96 Part of a Milky Way bar

97 Joint: Prefix

99 Book that’s the source of the line ‘‘It is more blessed to give than to receive’’

100 Host of HBO’s ‘‘Real Time’’

101 Año starter

102 Competes on a British cooking show

104 ‘‘Same here’’

105 Lead-in to trumpet or drum

106 Legally foreclose

107 Tour de France stage

109 The 13th or 15th

113 Mobster’s undoing

114 Places to take breaks, for short?

115 Inoculation location

116 Cleaning solution

