Chandi Deitmer, of Somerville, Mass., is a social worker in the fields of psychiatry and geriatrics. She got hooked on crosswords in college via the AVCX puzzle in The Onion (which was only in print in those days). She started constructing a year or two ago, mainly for ‘‘indie’’ venues. This is her Times debut. The puzzle has a multilayered theme, whose subject is indicated by the designs in the grid. — W.S.

Across

1 Symbol of royalty in ancient Egypt

4 Wouldn’t stand for it?

7 They have springs in the middle

12 ____ Perez, former Democratic National Committee chairman

15 Nutritional fig.

18 Apple tablet option

20 Popular analgesic

21 Belgian city that hosted the 1920 Summer Olympics

23 One of the rooms in Clue

24 N.B.A. superstar Durant

25 Voting ‘‘aye’’

26 Gilbert and ____ Islands (former colonial names of Kiribati and Tuvalu)

27 Give way

28 Levy of ‘‘Schitt’s Creek’’

29 When the Lascaux caves were painted

32 Furthermore

33 Much of Goya’s output

35 Japanese beer brand

36 San Francisco’s ____ Valley

37 In which ‘‘Stella’’ means ‘‘star’’

38 Seaweed used to wrap sushi

41 Descriptor of almost a million and a half Californians

44 Porridge, essentially

48 Real surname for the authors Currer, Ellis and Acton Bell

51 With a yawn, say

52 Less certain

54 Onetime material for tennis-racket strings

55 ‘‘That much is clear’’

56 Symbol of Mexico

57 Country with roughly 6,000 islands

59 Where a pop-up leads

61 Alpha and Beta Ursae ____ (pointers to 68-Across)

64 Noodle soup

68 Guiding light

72 Gentille figure of a French folk song

74 Lord’s title

75 Originally from

76 Place to take a suit

77 Executive producer of HBO’s ‘‘A Black Lady Sketch Show’’

80 Risk

81 ‘‘____ Lang Syne’’

82 Pesky insect

84 Something to notice in passing?

87 It’s between micro- and pico-

88 Horace’s ‘‘Hymn to Mercury,’’ for one

89 New York political family

91 Fifth-century conqueror defeated in the Battle of the Catalaunian Plains

93 Rap’s Lil ____ X

94 Reliable supporters

95 Glazer of ‘‘Broad City’’

97 Online source for film facts, in brief

99 Repugnance

102 Disguised

105 Author ____ Carol Oates

109 Wine that may be made spumante or frizzante

111 Little

112 Bested

114 Gritty, in a sense

115 Ones committing a party foul ... or the images depicted in this puzzle’s grid?

118 Camping-gear brand

119 Letters before an alias

120 Surprising wins

121 Jeu d’____ (witticism)

122 Little one

123 Female mallard

124 Grommet

125 Black-eyed ____ (flowers)

126 Kind of protein in tempeh

Down

1 They get the wheels turning

2 Like proverbial milk

3 Poet Neruda

4 Company that makes recoverable and reusable rocket boosters

5 Overdue amount

6 Content of a Kinder Egg

7 Like many Chardonnays

8 Last czarina of Russia

9 Celestial figure depicted in this puzzle’s grid, in Roman folklore

10 Unforgivable acts, say

11 iPhone button with an up arrow on it

12 Duty

13 About to enter the stage, say

14 Subject of Hokusai’s ‘‘Thirty-Six Views’’

15 Delight (in)

16 Go on and on

17 Avant’s opposite

19 Celestial figure depicted in this puzzle’s grid, in African American folklore

22 Celestial figure depicted in this puzzle’s grid, in Babylonian folklore

30 Joe and co., e.g.

31 Sharing maternal lines

33 Excoriated

34 Akira Kurosawa film

38 Peacock streaming inits.

39 Italian time unit

40 Utter nonsense

42 Like five-star hotels

vis-à-vis three-star ones

43 Gather

45 Rose of rock

46 Nickname on a ranch

47 Spanish title: Abbr.

49 Tower topper

50 Digital writing

52 Buffoon

53 Brawler’s memento

58 Is at the Forum?

60 Steamy place

61 ____ Special Administrative Region of the People’s Republic of China

62 For all to hear

63 Unit in thermodynamics

65 Chump

66 Unaccounted for, briefly

67 Fumble

69 Went into syndication, e.g.

70 Singer Aguilera’s alter ego

71 Star performances, maybe

73 This is a test

75 ‘‘Gee, that’s swell!’’

78 Like Vulcans, typically

79 Central Asia’s ____ Mountains

82 ‘‘Gloomy’’ guy

83 ‘‘That’s just unacceptable’’

85 1969-74, politically

86 Tree that lends its name to a programming language

89 Matured, in a way

90 Like the three-toed sloth, among all animals

91 New wings

92 Tweaks

94 Clear, as crystal

96 Like Parmesan, but not mozzarella

98 Bouncy jazz genre

99 Noted book-club leader

100 Male mallard

101 Certain caucus voter

103 1938 prize for Pearl S. Buck

104 Big name in trading cards

106 W.W. I Belgian battle locale

107 Green with the 2010 hit ‘‘Forget You’’

108 Enlighten

110 Roger’s cousin?

113 Ireland, poetically

116 Smartphone network std.

117 Home to the Nittany Lions, for short

0
0
0
0
0