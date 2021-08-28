Aimee Lucido, of Berkeley, Calif., is a full-time crossword constructor and an author of children’s books. Ella Dershowitz, of New York City, is an actor. A mutual friend introduced them, and Ella says, ‘‘We bonded immediately through being artsy puzzle people.’’ When Ella moved to San Francisco they became close. Now that she’s back in New York, the two stay in touch by making puzzles together. — W.S.

Across

1 Confound

6 Sarcastic internet laughter

10 Most Times Square signage

13 Performance check

17 Dark hair and a warm smile, for two

19 Samoan capital

20 To’s opposite

21 Full-length

23 Something that bugs criminals?

25 Blabberer

27 Duplicitous

28 Musicianship

30 ____ dress

31 Pasture

32 Signed off on

33 Ukr. or Lith., formerly

34 Places for development

36 Corn kernel, e.g.

38 Actress Merrill

40 Genre for BTS or Blackpink

43 Added to the staff?

45 Alerts

48 ____ of lies

49 Aquafina : PepsiCo :: ____ : Coca-Cola

52 #$%& and @%¢!

55 Practice whose name means, literally, ‘‘union’’

57 Words before ‘‘before’’

58 ‘‘Deck the Halls’’ contraction

59 Symbol on the Connecticut state quarter

60 Stop along the highway

61 Quite

64 Finished brushing one’s teeth, say

66 Racial-justice movement since 2013, in brief

67 ‘‘Really, though?’’

68 Word in many font names

69 Betray .?.?. or a hint to four answers in this puzzle

73 ____ the Cat (fictional feline of children’s books)

74 Thin incision

75 Some $200 Monopoly properties, in brief

76 Set of 50 on the Argo, in myth

77 Coaxed (out of)

79 Insurance giant bailed out in 2008

80 Word before cap or pop

81 Awesomest bud

82 Spirit in Arabian myth

83 Arizona county or its seat

85 Pushing up daisies

90 Neighbor of Mozambique

92 Nonwriting credentials for Conan Doyle and Chekhov, informally

93 Seller’s need

95 Artificial habitat

97 Abolitionist Lucretia

98 The avant-garde ‘‘artists’’ Congo and Pierre Brassau

100 Hedy of the 2017 documentary ‘‘Bombshell’’

103 Kind of chip

105 Question of perplexion

108 ‘‘The Raven’’ writer’s inits.

109 Like

110 Big believer in the freedom of assembly?

112 Press ____

113 What the beleaguered are behind

115 Classic folk story that teaches a lesson of sharing

118 Be up for some biking?

120 Fast runners

121 Advanced math degree?

122 Ninny

123 Sternutation

124 Real cutup

125 Landscaper’s supply

126 In the past

127 ‘‘As You Like It’’ forest

Down

1 Novelist Margaret

2 Absorb the beauty of, as a scene

3 Lacked the gumption to

4 Gladly, old-style

5 Jazzy James and Jones

6 First law-enforcement org. in the U.S. to hire a female officer (1910)

7 Nail-polish brand

8 List of performers

9 Star man?

10 Half of a ’55 union merger

11 ‘‘That’s enough arguing out of you!’’

12 Lip-puckering

13 Things that may be rubbed after din-din

14 Playwright Will who was a 2005 Pulitzer finalist

15 Crew implement

16 One getting special instruction

18 Ink holders in pens and squid

22 ‘‘Just like ____!’’

24 Like morning people

vis-à-vis night owls, around dawn

26 Response to ‘‘How bad was it?’’

29 Extends, in a way

35 Lead-in to call

37 Cause for an onslaught of yearly txts

39 ‘‘If the pessimists are right .?.?.’’

41 Stroke

42 East: Ger.

44 Wednesday, but not Friday

46 Accelerator particles

47 Overwhelm

48 Some tax breaks

50 Boos and cheers

51 Light

53 Latin list ender

54 Some Hershey candies

56 Bought in

61 Time-consuming assignment to grade

62 Xanax alternative

63 Monthly publication of the National Puzzlers’ League, with ‘‘The’’

64 More convinced

65 ‘‘The Magic School Bus’’ was its first fully animated series

66 Sound at the end of December, appropriately?

67 Beach with a girl who ‘‘swings so cool’’

70 Part of many a corsage

71 Bite site

72 Job to do

78 High-quality cannabis, in slang

80 ‘‘Success!’’

81 Decorate

82 ‘‘I. Can’t. Even.’’

84 Spain’s Duchess of ____

86 Classic novel with the line ‘‘You must be the best judge of your own happiness’’

87 Environmental opening

88 When repeated, a reproof

89 Overturned

91 Most chiffonlike

94 Figure out

96 Not thinking

97 The Supremes’ record label

99 Bad temper

100 Makeup target

101 Where a ‘‘Married at First Sight’’ contestant meets his or her mate

102 Language in which ‘‘kia ora’’ is a greeting

104 Up on

106 Confused responses

107 Fight site

111 Long runs?

113 ‘‘A man’s character is his ____’’: Heraclitus

114 ‘‘Suds’’

116 Prefix with classical

117 Prof’s degree

119 Post on Insta

