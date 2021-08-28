Aimee Lucido, of Berkeley, Calif., is a full-time crossword constructor and an author of children’s books. Ella Dershowitz, of New York City, is an actor. A mutual friend introduced them, and Ella says, ‘‘We bonded immediately through being artsy puzzle people.’’ When Ella moved to San Francisco they became close. Now that she’s back in New York, the two stay in touch by making puzzles together. — W.S.
Across
1 Confound
6 Sarcastic internet laughter
10 Most Times Square signage
13 Performance check
17 Dark hair and a warm smile, for two
19 Samoan capital
20 To’s opposite
21 Full-length
23 Something that bugs criminals?
25 Blabberer
27 Duplicitous
28 Musicianship
30 ____ dress
31 Pasture
32 Signed off on
33 Ukr. or Lith., formerly
34 Places for development
36 Corn kernel, e.g.
38 Actress Merrill
40 Genre for BTS or Blackpink
43 Added to the staff?
45 Alerts
48 ____ of lies
49 Aquafina : PepsiCo :: ____ : Coca-Cola
52 #$%& and @%¢!
55 Practice whose name means, literally, ‘‘union’’
57 Words before ‘‘before’’
58 ‘‘Deck the Halls’’ contraction
59 Symbol on the Connecticut state quarter
60 Stop along the highway
61 Quite
64 Finished brushing one’s teeth, say
66 Racial-justice movement since 2013, in brief
67 ‘‘Really, though?’’
68 Word in many font names
69 Betray .?.?. or a hint to four answers in this puzzle
73 ____ the Cat (fictional feline of children’s books)
74 Thin incision
75 Some $200 Monopoly properties, in brief
76 Set of 50 on the Argo, in myth
77 Coaxed (out of)
79 Insurance giant bailed out in 2008
80 Word before cap or pop
81 Awesomest bud
82 Spirit in Arabian myth
83 Arizona county or its seat
85 Pushing up daisies
90 Neighbor of Mozambique
92 Nonwriting credentials for Conan Doyle and Chekhov, informally
93 Seller’s need
95 Artificial habitat
97 Abolitionist Lucretia
98 The avant-garde ‘‘artists’’ Congo and Pierre Brassau
100 Hedy of the 2017 documentary ‘‘Bombshell’’
103 Kind of chip
105 Question of perplexion
108 ‘‘The Raven’’ writer’s inits.
109 Like
110 Big believer in the freedom of assembly?
112 Press ____
113 What the beleaguered are behind
115 Classic folk story that teaches a lesson of sharing
118 Be up for some biking?
120 Fast runners
121 Advanced math degree?
122 Ninny
123 Sternutation
124 Real cutup
125 Landscaper’s supply
126 In the past
127 ‘‘As You Like It’’ forest
Down
1 Novelist Margaret
2 Absorb the beauty of, as a scene
3 Lacked the gumption to
4 Gladly, old-style
5 Jazzy James and Jones
6 First law-enforcement org. in the U.S. to hire a female officer (1910)
7 Nail-polish brand
8 List of performers
9 Star man?
10 Half of a ’55 union merger
11 ‘‘That’s enough arguing out of you!’’
12 Lip-puckering
13 Things that may be rubbed after din-din
14 Playwright Will who was a 2005 Pulitzer finalist
15 Crew implement
16 One getting special instruction
18 Ink holders in pens and squid
22 ‘‘Just like ____!’’
24 Like morning people
vis-à-vis night owls, around dawn
26 Response to ‘‘How bad was it?’’
29 Extends, in a way
35 Lead-in to call
37 Cause for an onslaught of yearly txts
39 ‘‘If the pessimists are right .?.?.’’
41 Stroke
42 East: Ger.
44 Wednesday, but not Friday
46 Accelerator particles
47 Overwhelm
48 Some tax breaks
50 Boos and cheers
51 Light
53 Latin list ender
54 Some Hershey candies
56 Bought in
61 Time-consuming assignment to grade
62 Xanax alternative
63 Monthly publication of the National Puzzlers’ League, with ‘‘The’’
64 More convinced
65 ‘‘The Magic School Bus’’ was its first fully animated series
66 Sound at the end of December, appropriately?
67 Beach with a girl who ‘‘swings so cool’’
70 Part of many a corsage
71 Bite site
72 Job to do
78 High-quality cannabis, in slang
80 ‘‘Success!’’
81 Decorate
82 ‘‘I. Can’t. Even.’’
84 Spain’s Duchess of ____
86 Classic novel with the line ‘‘You must be the best judge of your own happiness’’
87 Environmental opening
88 When repeated, a reproof
89 Overturned
91 Most chiffonlike
94 Figure out
96 Not thinking
97 The Supremes’ record label
99 Bad temper
100 Makeup target
101 Where a ‘‘Married at First Sight’’ contestant meets his or her mate
102 Language in which ‘‘kia ora’’ is a greeting
104 Up on
106 Confused responses
107 Fight site
111 Long runs?
113 ‘‘A man’s character is his ____’’: Heraclitus
114 ‘‘Suds’’
116 Prefix with classical
117 Prof’s degree
119 Post on Insta
