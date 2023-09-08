Rich Katz, of Park City, Utah, does freelance work in corporate restructuring. This is his second crossword for The Times, following “The Final Frontier” in January. That puzzle had answers like DEATH EATER reinterpreted as D.E.A. THEATER (‘‘Staging of a narc sting?’’) and PARK AVENUE as PARKA VENUE (‘‘Iditarod, for one?’’). For both puzzles, Rich’s computer-savvy son searched databases for phrases that Rich could use as examples of his themes’ wordplay. — W.S.
5 ‘‘Good Times’’ and ‘‘Happy Days,’’ e.g.
12 Trees whose berries flavor gin
21 Kind of nerve that runs through the leg
23 This puzzle has 21 of them
26 ____ horribilis (1992, per Queen Elizabeth)
28 Unconventional protagonist
38 Hash ingredients, informally
42 Sport with two diacritics in its name
55 Like this clue’s number
56 Occurs to, with ‘‘on’’
59 Craft project with rubber bands
65 Lay one’s cards on the table?
75 200 in the Indianapolis 500
78 It might be pulled in a secret signal
80 19th-century adversary of an 18-Down
81 Child of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
85 Phil Dunphy of ‘‘Modern Family,’’ for one
87 Second picture in an alphabet book, maybe
94 ‘‘____ Twist, Scientist’’ (hit children’s book)
98 Some unnamed addressees
108 Their sales spike in December
110 Last installment of ‘‘The Godfather’’ (for now)
125 Last-minute cry at a surprise party
128 Title that shares etymology with ‘‘kaiser’’
1 Artwork that’s hard to move
2 Words beginning 32 assertions in Dr. Seuss’ ‘‘Green Eggs and Ham’’
5 Info that’s often only partly revealed: Abbr.
7 Costa Ricans, informally
8 Sammy with 31 Oscar nominations
9 ‘‘But then again ... ,’’ in a text
12 Rahm who won the 2023 Masters
14 Classic brand of candy wafers
15 Finish coloring, as a tattoo
18 19th-century adversary of an 80-Across
31 When ‘‘I’m in love,’’ in a 1992 hit by the Cure
33 Protagonist of a touching story?
36 Pioneer in psychedelics
40 Battle of Britain grp.
41 Picture of good health, one hopes?
57 Some haunted-house decorations
61 Home of India’s National Museum
63 To the slightest degree
64 ‘‘Miracle Workers’’ cable channel
67 Ali who retired undefeated
73 Common site for a scrape
79 Blue, Charlie, Delta or Echo in ‘‘Jurassic World’’
82 Word with station or silence
83 ‘‘Of course,’’ in Spanish
84 ‘‘The thrill of victory ... and the ____ of defeat’’ (‘‘Wide World of Sports’’ catchphrase)
86 Thomas Paine and Thomas Jefferson, for two
90 Politician with a famous ‘‘like’’ button?
91 Part of some rappers’ names
93 ‘‘Eh? Eh?’’ [nudge, nudge]
97 Way to get ahead in Life?
99 Came and went unnoticed
101 Laura of ‘‘Big Little Lies’’
104 Singer Jon with the 1992 hit ‘‘Just Another Day’’
106 Rice dish simmered in broth
108 ‘‘The Godfather’’ brother
113 Animal on a road sign
114 First name in neo-Marxism?
118 Savage of ‘‘Savage Love’’
119 Name of two Spice Girls
