Tom McCoy, of Wexford, Pa., recently defended his doctoral dissertation in cognitive science at Johns Hopkins University. The subject was how language is represented in artificial-intelligence systems and what that tells us about language in humans. This fall he’ll begin a postdoc program at Princeton. This is Tom’s 35th Times crossword; the first was in 2013. — W.S.
Seven clues in this puzzle relate to their answers in a manner for you to discover. Standard clues for these answers appear here in mixed order: Accounting total • Communicating (with) • Leg cramp • Peyton, to Eli Manning • Showing gratitude
• Unlikely election winner • Where golfers practice short strokes
Across
1 Host of the 1952
Winter Olympics
5 Not suited (for)
10 Beatles song with an exclamation mark
in its title
14 Wild thing
19 Demeter’s mother, in myth
20 Singer/songwriter Jones
21 Abbr. on a
‘‘works cited’’ list
22 Kemper of ‘‘The Office’’
23 Direct path
25 Lot of land, say
26 Director Frank
27 Sea plea
28 Dole (out)
29 ‘‘Sheesh!’’
32 Like some cheese ...
or some movies
34 Toothsome
35 ‘‘Anything you suggest
is fine’’
36 Rathskeller decoration
38 Anthropologist’s adjective
40 Small bits of dough
41 Color of the Owl
and Pussycat’s boat
44 Connecting words in logic
45 Baby’s cry
48 ____ Mysteries (children’s series starting with
‘‘The Absent Author’’)
49 Champing at the bit
50 Biologist E.?O.
Wilson’s focus
51 ‘‘Alas!’’
52 Wimple wearer
53 With 54-Across, commonly believed misconception
54 See 53-Across
56 Panache
57 Go for a spin
59 Symbol of Middle America
60 Emotionally
disinvest oneself
61 ____ long-horned beetle
63 Something avoided during awkward situations
66 Firing offense?
67 Isolated hill
68 They’re shared between partners, one hopes
69 Extremely mean
71 Theater employee
72 Into pieces
73 Fictional Mr. or real Dr.
75 Popular flooring wood
78 ‘‘Ready for ____ ... ?’’
79 Once more
80 Fair part
81 Cocktail made with
ginger beer
82 Command to a dog
83 Gets busy
84 Fish with a prehensile tail
87 Symbols of wave functions
88 One of the Furies of
Greek myth
89 ‘‘Them’s fightin’ words!’’
90 Quickly
93 Suggest, with ‘‘of’’
94 Excoriate
97 ‘‘Oh, that’s so nice of
you to say!’’
99 Disney+ competitor
100 Fool
103 Revise
104 Chill
105 Mad Hatter’s social event
108 9 a.m. service
109 Command-Z, on a Mac
110 Falcon’s home
111 Harness part
112 Fragrant compound
113 Space heater?
114 Back, in a way
115 Online crafts market
Down
1 Suns, e.g.
2 ‘‘Scram!’’
3 ‘‘Enough dillydallying!’’
4 Kind of milk
5 Like some expectations
6 Nick of ‘‘48 Hrs.’’
7 The yolk’s on them
8 ____ Malcolm, Jeff Goldblum’s role in ‘‘Jurassic Park’’
9 Alternative to this and that
10 Enters
11 ‘‘And so on and so forth’’
12 Big Bird?
13 Ordinary citizen
14 Looks good on
15 Overjoys
16 A as in Agamemnon
17 Fathers
18 Lachrymose
24 Resident of a
Mideast sultanate
30 Thin thoroughfare
31 Melon parts
33 Brand that comes in
short sleeves
36 Go across
37 Nobelist Desmond
39 Syntactician’s drawing
40 Transitioning phrase
42 Approach
43 Flits here and there
44 Shenanigan
45 Question to someone who looks impossibly young
46 Broseph
47 Animal aptly found in ‘‘feather one’s nest’’
50 Vibe
51 Give a heads-up
53 The ____ things in life
54 Principle
55 Doesn’t keep
56 Chemist’s container
58 Is really down on
59 Really come down
61 Neighbors
62 Food often served with gari (pickled ginger)
64 Backs of necks
65 Frustrating device in
an arcade
70 Hurting
73 Kind
74 Dressage for a
horseback rider?
76 Plus
77 Perceptive, as an eye
79 Getting top marks on
80 Betray
81 Woolgatherer?
83 Into pieces
84 Cacophony
85 Mild expletive
86 Ask for money, informally
87 Pioneer of the
Minneapolis sound
88 Poet Gorman who wrote ‘‘The Hill We Climb’’
90 Banded rock
91 Keeps a watch on?
92 Stave off
93 Quaint contraction
95 Unusual object
96 Last name of the Boxcar Children, in
children’s literature
98 Consequently
101 Big name in elevators
102 Manhattan address abbr.
106 Part of a giggle
107 ‘‘Sweet Dreams (____ Made of This)’’ (Eurythmics hit)
