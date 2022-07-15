Tom McCoy, of Wexford, Pa., recently defended his doctoral dissertation in cognitive science at Johns Hopkins University. The subject was how language is represented in artificial-intelligence systems and what that tells us about language in humans. This fall he’ll begin a postdoc program at Princeton. This is Tom’s 35th Times crossword; the first was in 2013. — W.S.

Seven clues in this puzzle relate to their answers in a manner for you to discover. Standard clues for these answers appear here in mixed order: Accounting total • Communicating (with) • Leg cramp • Peyton, to Eli Manning • Showing gratitude

• Unlikely election winner • Where golfers practice short strokes

Across

1 Host of the 1952

Winter Olympics

5 Not suited (for)

10 Beatles song with an exclamation mark

in its title

14 Wild thing

19 Demeter’s mother, in myth

20 Singer/songwriter Jones

21 Abbr. on a

‘‘works cited’’ list

22 Kemper of ‘‘The Office’’

23 Direct path

25 Lot of land, say

26 Director Frank

27 Sea plea

28 Dole (out)

29 ‘‘Sheesh!’’

32 Like some cheese ...

or some movies

34 Toothsome

35 ‘‘Anything you suggest

is fine’’

36 Rathskeller decoration

38 Anthropologist’s adjective

40 Small bits of dough

41 Color of the Owl

and Pussycat’s boat

44 Connecting words in logic

45 Baby’s cry

48 ____ Mysteries (children’s series starting with

‘‘The Absent Author’’)

49 Champing at the bit

50 Biologist E.?O.

Wilson’s focus

51 ‘‘Alas!’’

52 Wimple wearer

53 With 54-Across, commonly believed misconception

54 See 53-Across

56 Panache

57 Go for a spin

59 Symbol of Middle America

60 Emotionally

disinvest oneself

61 ____ long-horned beetle

63 Something avoided during awkward situations

66 Firing offense?

67 Isolated hill

68 They’re shared between partners, one hopes

69 Extremely mean

71 Theater employee

72 Into pieces

73 Fictional Mr. or real Dr.

75 Popular flooring wood

78 ‘‘Ready for ____ ... ?’’

79 Once more

80 Fair part

81 Cocktail made with

ginger beer

82 Command to a dog

83 Gets busy

84 Fish with a prehensile tail

87 Symbols of wave functions

88 One of the Furies of

Greek myth

89 ‘‘Them’s fightin’ words!’’

90 Quickly

93 Suggest, with ‘‘of’’

94 Excoriate

97 ‘‘Oh, that’s so nice of

you to say!’’

99 Disney+ competitor

100 Fool

103 Revise

104 Chill

105 Mad Hatter’s social event

108 9 a.m. service

109 Command-Z, on a Mac

110 Falcon’s home

111 Harness part

112 Fragrant compound

113 Space heater?

114 Back, in a way

115 Online crafts market

Down

1 Suns, e.g.

2 ‘‘Scram!’’

3 ‘‘Enough dillydallying!’’

4 Kind of milk

5 Like some expectations

6 Nick of ‘‘48 Hrs.’’

7 The yolk’s on them

8 ____ Malcolm, Jeff Goldblum’s role in ‘‘Jurassic Park’’

9 Alternative to this and that

10 Enters

11 ‘‘And so on and so forth’’

12 Big Bird?

13 Ordinary citizen

14 Looks good on

15 Overjoys

16 A as in Agamemnon

17 Fathers

18 Lachrymose

24 Resident of a

Mideast sultanate

30 Thin thoroughfare

31 Melon parts

33 Brand that comes in

short sleeves

36 Go across

37 Nobelist Desmond

39 Syntactician’s drawing

40 Transitioning phrase

42 Approach

43 Flits here and there

44 Shenanigan

45 Question to someone who looks impossibly young

46 Broseph

47 Animal aptly found in ‘‘feather one’s nest’’

50 Vibe

51 Give a heads-up

53 The ____ things in life

54 Principle

55 Doesn’t keep

56 Chemist’s container

58 Is really down on

59 Really come down

61 Neighbors

62 Food often served with gari (pickled ginger)

64 Backs of necks

65 Frustrating device in

an arcade

70 Hurting

73 Kind

74 Dressage for a

horseback rider?

76 Plus

77 Perceptive, as an eye

79 Getting top marks on

80 Betray

81 Woolgatherer?

83 Into pieces

84 Cacophony

85 Mild expletive

86 Ask for money, informally

87 Pioneer of the

Minneapolis sound

88 Poet Gorman who wrote ‘‘The Hill We Climb’’

90 Banded rock

91 Keeps a watch on?

92 Stave off

93 Quaint contraction

95 Unusual object

96 Last name of the Boxcar Children, in

children’s literature

98 Consequently

101 Big name in elevators

102 Manhattan address abbr.

106 Part of a giggle

107 ‘‘Sweet Dreams (____ Made of This)’’ (Eurythmics hit)

