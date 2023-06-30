Joe DiPietro owns the bar ‘‘one star’’ in the Chelsea neighborhood of Manhattan. Its website self-deprecatingly calls it ‘‘a dingy hole’’ ‘‘on a deadish street’’ (but it gets 4.5 stars on Yelp). This is Joe’s 137th crossword for The Times since 1995. He began it after seeing 46-Across on a food package and thinking, Hmm. Joe says, ‘‘I will never not love coming up with theme ideas and filling grids.’’ — W.S.

Across

0
0
0
0
0