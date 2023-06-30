Joe DiPietro owns the bar ‘‘one star’’ in the Chelsea neighborhood of Manhattan. Its website self-deprecatingly calls it ‘‘a dingy hole’’ ‘‘on a deadish street’’ (but it gets 4.5 stars on Yelp). This is Joe’s 137th crossword for The Times since 1995. He began it after seeing 46-Across on a food package and thinking, Hmm. Joe says, ‘‘I will never not love coming up with theme ideas and filling grids.’’ — W.S.
Across
1 Lamented, in a way
5 Citi Field mascot
10 Ray in warm waters
15 Scotland’s ____ of Arran
19 ‘‘OMG!’’ quaintly
20 ‘‘What’s the ____?’’
21 Be of service to
22 Its capital is Ndjamena
23 ‘‘It’s obvious the actors aren’t doing these stunts’’
25 ‘‘Hares and rabbits are really the same animal, some say’’
27 Rick’s last name in ‘‘Casablanca’’
28 Fight
30 Natives of the Negev
31 Total kvetch
32 Actor Ray
34 Take (down)
35 Sound effect when the Stooges whapped each other
36 Having serial success
40 ‘‘Y,’’ as in Yucatán
42 Overture follower
45 Bid’s counterpart in stock trading
46 ‘‘Waiter, you can hold off bringing the coffee till the end of the meal’’
50 Make difficult to find
52 Wide-eyed
53 11th-century founder of Scholasticism
54 Shares on Twitter, for short
55 Musk’s position at 57-Across, in brief
57 See 55-Across
59 Simu who starred in ‘‘Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings’’
60 Barracks bed
61 ‘‘Alas, yes’’
66 Clipped
68 Lead-in to save
69 ‘‘Wool will keep you the warmest’’
74 They’re never free of charge
75 ‘‘____ beaucoup!’’
76 Like some confrontations
77 Red snapper, on a sushi menu
78 Sports org. in a 1976 merger
80 Religion with circled pentagrams
83 Smoked ____
84 Famed Giant slugger
85 Easton ____, singer with the 2009 No. 1 country hit ‘‘A Little More Country Than That’’
87 It has human potential
90 ‘‘You stay here’’
94 ‘‘Being contrarian is fun!’’
98 Artist who was part of Der Blaue Reiter
99 Art ____
100 ‘‘Hi and Lois’’ creator Browne
101 Joan who wrote ‘‘Slouching Towards Bethlehem’’
102 Site that reviews tech products
103 Fess (up)
105 One moving left to right
108 Lots have lots of them
110 Smiling, as members of an audience
113 Banjo sounds
115 Like hot stuff
116 ‘‘Whaddya mean it’s the pits? It’s the best part of an apple!’’
118 ‘‘Use it for Thanksgiving stuffing and saltimbocca’’
121 First name in ‘‘Casablanca’’
122 TV producer Michaels
123 Senescence
124 ‘‘Too many to list’’ abbr.
125 Does in the forest
126 Windblown soil
127 ‘‘What a ____!’’
128 Square
Down
1 Joined tightly
2 ‘‘I’’ lift?
3 Crooner in the Canadian Music Hall of Fame
4 Financial institution that lends its name to a Boston arena
5 Court figure with a renowned temper
6 Merit
7 Big Apple subway inits.
8 Clothing designer Marc
9 It’s said to be taken upon marriage
10 Cartoon Mr. who squints
11 ‘‘Stop!’’ nautically
12 They hold people’s handles
13 Draw
14 Secondary characters, in gamerspeak
15 Skimmer over a frozen lake
16 Fail electrically
17 Pianist Downes
18 ‘‘Scooping since 1928’’ sloganeer
24 What many people do on their dating profiles
26 Journey to Mecca
29 Internet speed-test signal
31 M.I.T. Sloan degrees
33 Resident of Westwood, Brentwood or Hollywood
37 Controversial org. that filed for bankruptcy in 2021
38 Part of G.P.A.: Abbr.
39 Nonstop jokester
41 Place to talk turkey, maybe
43 Glinda’s reassurance to Dorothy on whether her dog can also return to Kansas
44 See 67-Down
46 The Iron ____, pro-wrestling Hall of Famer from Iran
47 Capital on the Willamette River
48 Take weapons from
49 Sch. in Dallas
51 Reads, in a way
56 Lines of dedication
58 Impassive
61 Somewhat off
62 Kid’s buoyancy aid
63 Developed and finished naturally
64 One of the Leewards
65 Resource mined in Minecraft
67 With 44-Down, not subject to change
68 Ring-shaped reef
70 Physicist Schrödinger
71 Including on an email thread
72 Dennis’s sister on ‘‘It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia’’
73 Had dinner at home
78 Big diamond?
79 Strong link
81 Curve cutter for carpenters
82 Passionate
86 What might get pumped up for a race
88 Prefix with cycle
89 It’s mine in Italy
91 Prominent figure in the
O.?J. Simpson murder trial
92 Vehicle with lower emissions
93 Goes (for)
95 What you can’t make a silk purse out of, proverbially
96 More than binge-watch, maybe
97 In the limelight, say
102 Had a cow
104 Corn Belt state: Abbr.
106 Four-time gold medalist in the 1936 Olympics
107 Features of some bookstores
109 Keeper of the peas?
110 ____ rock
111 Infiltrator
112 Small valley
114 Stretched-out yarn?
115 Certain email folder
117 John for Cleese
119 PX clientele
120 Beef alternative in burgers
