NAME DROPPING
By Lewis Rothlein and Jeff Chen
Puzzles Edited by Will Shortz
Lewis Rothlein is a yoga instructor and jazz-piano enthusiast in Asheville, N.C. Jeff Chen is a writer and professional crossword constructor in Seattle. This is their third collaboration for The Times. The theme idea was Lewis’s. To find the best examples, Jeff wrote code and sifted the results from the database at XWordInfo.com, which has about 240,000 answer words from past Times crosswords. — W.?S.
ACROSS
1 Cuts back
7 ID that’s never reused
10 Colorful seafood
16 Removals of impurities, informally
18 2020 film starring a cartoon dog
20 Put on a pedestal
21 Tony-winning musical with puppets
22 ‘‘Anybody home?!’’
23 Burst of sonic ecstasy
24 Southern California sch.
25 Bestow
26 Old Testament prophet
27 One of cinq in ‘‘Tartuffe’’
29 One of 100 in Pooh’s woods
31 H.S. safety org.
33 Repeated musical phrase
36 Eldest of a literary trio
37 Pair of glasses?
38 Little monster
39 Barrier to entry
41 Big fat mouth
42 ____ blockers (heart rate meds)
43 Can you dig it? Yes, you can!
45 Angels can be found in it
46 Long blade, of a sort
47 Curved edges formed by intersecting vaults, in architecture
49 Cutting part of The Onion?
51 Before, in poetry
52 5, 6 or 7, in golf
54 Baseball slang for a home run
56 Ones getting hit on at parties?
58 ‘‘I’m dead serious’’
59 Cheering loudly
60 Tool that evolved from the sickle
61 Microwave
62 Attaches with a click
64 Hindu god of pleasure
65 Does away with
67 Climbing Kilimanjaro, e.g.
69 Learned
71 ‘‘Squawk Box’’ network
74 ‘‘True ____’’
75 Mother ____
76 Shipping option
79 Word with rolling or bowling
80 Related (to)
81 Having a commanding lead
83 Verbal equivalent of a thumbs-down
84 Singer Marian, the first African American to perform at the Met
86 Bathroom powders
87 One whose boss laughs a lot
88 Car driven by Thelma and Louise, familiarly
89 Charged toward
91 Lager-head?
93 ‘‘Al-l-lmost done’’
96 Spanish title: Abbr.
97 Grows
99 Events of interest, with ‘‘on’’
101 Feeling down
103 Bit of vocal fanfare
105 Home project inits.
106 Plays a Halloween prank on, in brief
107 Actress Lillian with a 75-year film career
108 Pain reliever with an oxymoronic name
111 Synonym and rhyme of ‘‘erases’’
115 Insulating sleeve for a beverage
117 Beezus’s sister, in children’s literature
118 String-and-spool toy
119 Refined
120 Approve
121 Dastardly expression
122 Subject of many a political scandal
DOWN
1 Something that may elicit stares, in brief
2 Amp (up)
3 Pac-12 Conference athlete
4 Desirable flight option
5 Radiates
6 Goes out with
7 Improv bits
8 What a gavel bang may mean
9 ‘‘Oh well, it didn’t matter anyway’’
10 Give a lecture, with ‘‘out’’
11 Concerns for coders and copy editors
12 Has a ‘‘ruff’’ night?
13 Org. in ‘‘Argo’’
14 Baking meas.
15 ‘‘____ Bones’’ (classic spiritual)
17 The get-go
18 Reeked
19 Check out, as a book
20 ‘‘Whoa!’’-inducing experiences
27 Subway line toward New York’s Kennedy Airport
28 Cautious (of)
30 New York’s ____ Field
32 Two-thirds of 105-Across
34 Informants, informally
35 Botanists’ specimens
36 Very tiny bit
40 Homophone of vowels not found in this answer
42 Longtime anchor of ‘‘NBC Nightly News’’
44 Guarding, as a goal
47 Understand, as coined in 1961’s ‘‘Stranger in a Strange Land’’
48 Tegan and ____ (indie-pop duo)
49 High ____
50 Popular singer who has recorded in Elvish
53 What ‘‘Nothing for me’’ might mean
55 Upside?
57 Plastic conveniences
62 Calls (for)
63 Playfully bite
65 Texter’s segue
66 When you get it, you may say it
68 Oohed and aahed, e.g.
70 Penalty boxes, in hockey lingo
72 Lead-in to tech
73 Atlanta’s ____ Center
76 Gets a lift (but not a Lyft)
77 Sport whose players wear boots
78 The first letter in ‘‘gigantic,’’ but not the third
82 Partner of hems
85 Prohibition and others
89 Commotion
90 Title woman who has children at her feet, in a 1968 hit
91 Person dealing with casting and lines
92 2004 Don Cheadle film set in Africa
94 Like England in the late 16th century
95 Trig function
96 Commotion
98 Came up with an invention?
100 ____ facto
102 Theme park cry
104 Call overseas
107 It means ‘‘waterless place’’ in Mongolian
109 Musical artist who designed Reykjavik’s Imagine Peace Tower
110 Accept defeat, in modern slang
112 Groupie
113 Only prez to receive a patent
114 Runner Sebastian with four Olympic medals
115 Director of ‘‘The Shining’’ and ‘‘Dr. Strangelove’’
116 Hockey great Bobby
