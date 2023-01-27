Michael Schlossberg is a doctor at St. Charles medical center in Bend, Ore., specializing in internal medicine. He started constructing crosswords in 2018 after reading the series ‘‘How to Make a Crossword Puzzle’’ on The New York Times’s website. This is his sixth puzzle for the paper and his first Sunday. The idea for it came to him after he heard the answer at 121-Across in conversation and thought, I bet there’s a literature-themed puzzle in there.” — W.S.
5 Like pangolins and armadillos
10 Pacific weather phenomenon
16 000-00-0002, for Mr. Burns on ‘‘The Simpsons’’: Abbr.
19 Apt name for a protester?
20 Shire of ‘‘The Godfather’’
23 Play about love and heartbreak in ancient Greece [1605, 431 B.C.]
29 Where people might come to a happy medium?
32 ‘‘The Taming of the Shrew’’ sister
37 Timeless children’s classic about country dwellers’ friendships [1908, 1881]
44 Comedy talk show from 2003 to 2022, familiarly
48 ‘‘Great Caesar’s ghost!’’
58 It’s symbolized by a crescent moon and star
63 Jewish folklore creature
64 Magnum opus about a young man, family and the concept of free will [1866, 1965]
73 Celebrity chef DiSpirito
75 Major and Commander, to Biden
76 Coming-of-age novel about a teenage boy and his isolation [1951, 1986]
81 Chicken ____ (South Asian dish)
82 Phenomenon also known as data decay
88 Rapper ____ Thee Stallion
99 Veered, as an airplane
102 Tale about soldiers and treachery in southern Europe [1940, 1603]
111 Kleenex : tissue :: ____ : sticky note
115 Mercury and Mars, for two
117 Grp. promoting world peace
120 College athletics channel
121 ‘‘In a nutshell’’ ... or an alternative title for this puzzle?
126 Wallach of ‘‘Baby Doll’’
127 Stoat in its white winter coat
128 Lawyer’s favorite dessert?
129 Asteroid discovered in 1898
130 Name that means ‘‘king’’
131 City that lends its name to a variety of ice cream
132 Warren in the Baseball Hall of Fame
1 Modern kind of purchase
2 Locale for many Panhellenic Games
3 ‘‘Rapunzel’’ or ‘‘Rumpelstiltskin’’
7 Michigan liberal-arts college
10 Persian Gulf territory
12 Degree in mathematics?
13 Voice role for Snoop Dogg in 2019’s ‘‘The Addams Family’’
14 Federal agent who was the inspiration for Dick Tracy
18 Adspeak claim of convenience
31 Subject line abbreviation
34 One of many in the ‘‘Disney Morgue’’
38 Scoreboard letters at MetLife Stadium
42 Busy month for a C.P.A.
46 Turn from an old pallet into a bookcase, for example
47 Title for Charlie Chaplin
49 ‘‘Toy Story’’ toy torturer
51 ‘‘I can’t believe this!’’
52 Go head to head (with)
53 Paul who painted ‘‘Cat and Bird’’
60 One of a classic septet
68 It’s just what you’d expect
70 After-hours conveniences
71 Cry at an amusement park
77 Philosopher Rand who rejected altruism
78 ‘‘____ What ____’’ (song from ‘‘La Cage Aux Folles’’)
83 Carving station option
84 Hawaiian fish also called a wahoo
89 Exams that are essentially impossible to study for
90 ____ Gadot of ‘‘Wonder Woman’’
92 Basis for an annual Forbes list
97 Music to a masseur’s ears
98 Optimizes, as an engine
102 More loaded, as a wallet
104 A.F.L. All-Time Team member with a law degree
107 Default search engine for Microsoft Edge
113 ‘‘____: The Smartest Guys in the Room’’ (2005 documentary)
116 Protein-rich blood components
119 ‘‘Downton Abbey’’ role
124 Hydrogen’s atomic number
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.