BODY LANGUAGE
By Christina Iverson and Katie Hale
Puzzles Edited by Will Shortz
Christina Iverson is a crossword constructor in Ames, Iowa. Katie Hale is a stay-at-home mom in London, England. They met online two years ago. This is Christina’s 11th Times puzzle and Katie’s fourth, and their second Sunday collaboration. They say that for a complex theme and tricky construction, as here, “It’s helpful to bounce ideas back and forth .?.?. and nice to have a partner to motivate you to get it right.” — W.S.
ACROSS
1 Almost
5 Oven setting
10 Portrayer of the boxer Clubber Lang in ‘‘Rocky III’’
13 In case
17 When repeated, old-time call to listen
18 Part of a prank
20 Govt. organization with a two-syllable acronym
22 Kind of clarinet
23 Came to know, old-style
24 It empties into the Bay of Bengal
26 Radar spot
27 Bringing in, as income
29 ‘‘Keen!’’
30 With 12-Down, spend much more than a fair price
31 Department-store department
32 Lay ____ to
34 Question that’s not one of the five W’s
35 Big consideration for the expecting
37 Ticket fig.
40 Wisteria and honeysuckle
42 Video game character in a hit 2020 film
43 Educator/writer ____ Johnson McDougald, first African American female principal in New York City public schools
45 Belief of roughly 25 percent of the world’s population
46 Director Craven
47 Downstairs
51 Kept in
53 Lets out
55 Vape’s lack
56 Martini & Rossi product, familiarly
57 Emmy-winning Ward
58 Took down, in a way
59 Fly around Africa
62 Doughy dinner item
64 Drug agent’s seizure
65 Deseret News reader, typically
66 Did nothing
67 Professor ____
69 With 74-Across, gesture of approval
70 On fire
73 Champing at the bit
74 See 69-Across
78 One cutting down, so to speak
79 What babies do faster than college students
80 Feudal land
81 O’s, but not P’s or Q’s
83 Petty
84 Some posers
86 Self-titled rock album of 1958
88 Quaint contraction
91 Smoking spot, for short?
92 Former baseball commissioner Bud
93 Sound, e.g.
94 Moves like muck
96 I.T. help center, often
98 Ending with bear or bull
99 ‘‘Uncle!’’
101 Rocker Rose
102 Heard in court
104 Promotion
105 Letters that might change your mind?
107 Prepare, in a way, as eggs
109 Irritable
112 En voz ____ (aloud: Sp.)
113 Insincere, as a remark
116 Kristen of ‘‘Bridesmaids’’
118 Jaunty
119 Counterpart of ‘‘adios’’
120 ‘‘Yes’’ or ‘‘No’’ follower
121 Old Icelandic work
122 Fivers
123 Idiosyncrasy
124 Greek performance venue
125 Alternative to Wranglers
DOWN
1 Blues group, for short?
2 Fully ready to listen
3 Loretta who sang ‘‘You Ain’t Woman Enough (To Take My Man)’’
4 Cold climate cryptids
5 ‘‘The ____ they are .?.?. ’’
6 Messenger ____
7 Walk around at a rest stop, say
8 ‘‘Bus Stop’’ playwright
9 Be in store
10 ‘‘Who, me?’’
11 Invitation letters
12 See 30-Across
13 Subjects of some tests
14 Actress Burstyn
15 What some insects and insults can do
16 Primo
19 Bit of bad weather, on a weather map
21 Indo-____ languages
25 They’re numbered in Microsoft Excel
28 More agreeable
33 Theodor ____ a.k.a. Dr. Seuss
36 Will Smith/Tommy Lee Jones film franchise, for short
37 Flat-earther?
38 Like many a stuffed toy
39 Aware of
41 Word that, fittingly, contains all four different letters of APPEAL
42 Question following a clever trick
44 Shows scorn toward
46 Take by force
48 Wood strip
49 Peak in the ‘‘Odyssey’’
50 One of the five W’s
52 Arcane matters
53 Panache
54 Leave gobsmacked
58 Scatter
60 Sudden sharp pain
61 Have seconds and thirds and fourths and .?.?.
63 Flatten
64 Lilies with bell-shaped flowers
68 Rachel Zegler’s role in 2021’s ‘‘West Side Story’’
70 Allow entry
71 Forehead mark on Hindu women
72 City SW of York
75 Safe bettor
76 Instruments with endpins
77 Some sources of leafy greens
80 F on a gauge
82 It’s just not true!
85 Easy opportunity for a basket
86 Vegas venue with an iconic fountain
87 Who might be on the trail
89 Candy bar fillings
90 Emergency request
92 Vikings’ foes
95 A goose egg
96 One reporting to an underboss
97 Nauseate
99 Bankrupt
100 Bizarre
103 One holding things together, perhaps
104 ‘‘____, Can You Hear Me?’’ (Oscar-nominated song from ‘‘Yentl’’)
106 Sub station?
108 Lemon or cheese product
110 & 111 In cooperation
114 Sea-____ Airport
115 Fair-hiring inits.
117 Option for a range
