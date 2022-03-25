BODY LANGUAGE

By Christina Iverson and Katie Hale

Puzzles Edited by Will Shortz

Christina Iverson is a crossword constructor in Ames, Iowa. Katie Hale is a stay-at-home mom in London, England. They met online two years ago. This is Christina’s 11th Times puzzle and Katie’s fourth, and their second Sunday collaboration. They say that for a complex theme and tricky construction, as here, “It’s helpful to bounce ideas back and forth .?.?. and nice to have a partner to motivate you to get it right.” — W.S.

ACROSS

1 Almost

5 Oven setting

10 Portrayer of the boxer Clubber Lang in ‘‘Rocky III’’

13 In case

17 When repeated, old-time call to listen

18 Part of a prank

20 Govt. organization with a two-syllable acronym

22 Kind of clarinet

23 Came to know, old-style

24 It empties into the Bay of Bengal

26 Radar spot

27 Bringing in, as income

29 ‘‘Keen!’’

30 With 12-Down, spend much more than a fair price

31 Department-store department

32 Lay ____ to

34 Question that’s not one of the five W’s

35 Big consideration for the expecting

37 Ticket fig.

40 Wisteria and honeysuckle

42 Video game character in a hit 2020 film

43 Educator/writer ____ Johnson McDougald, first African American female principal in New York City public schools

45 Belief of roughly 25 percent of the world’s population

46 Director Craven

47 Downstairs

51 Kept in

53 Lets out

55 Vape’s lack

56 Martini & Rossi product, familiarly

57 Emmy-winning Ward

58 Took down, in a way

59 Fly around Africa

62 Doughy dinner item

64 Drug agent’s seizure

65 Deseret News reader, typically

66 Did nothing

67 Professor ____

69 With 74-Across, gesture of approval

70 On fire

73 Champing at the bit

74 See 69-Across

78 One cutting down, so to speak

79 What babies do faster than college students

80 Feudal land

81 O’s, but not P’s or Q’s

83 Petty

84 Some posers

86 Self-titled rock album of 1958

88 Quaint contraction

91 Smoking spot, for short?

92 Former baseball commissioner Bud

93 Sound, e.g.

94 Moves like muck

96 I.T. help center, often

98 Ending with bear or bull

99 ‘‘Uncle!’’

101 Rocker Rose

102 Heard in court

104 Promotion

105 Letters that might change your mind?

107 Prepare, in a way, as eggs

109 Irritable

112 En voz ____ (aloud: Sp.)

113 Insincere, as a remark

116 Kristen of ‘‘Bridesmaids’’

118 Jaunty

119 Counterpart of ‘‘adios’’

120 ‘‘Yes’’ or ‘‘No’’ follower

121 Old Icelandic work

122 Fivers

123 Idiosyncrasy

124 Greek performance venue

125 Alternative to Wranglers

DOWN

1 Blues group, for short?

2 Fully ready to listen

3 Loretta who sang ‘‘You Ain’t Woman Enough (To Take My Man)’’

4 Cold climate cryptids

5 ‘‘The ____ they are .?.?. ’’

6 Messenger ____

7 Walk around at a rest stop, say

8 ‘‘Bus Stop’’ playwright

9 Be in store

10 ‘‘Who, me?’’

11 Invitation letters

12 See 30-Across

13 Subjects of some tests

14 Actress Burstyn

15 What some insects and insults can do

16 Primo

19 Bit of bad weather, on a weather map

21 Indo-____ languages

25 They’re numbered in Microsoft Excel

28 More agreeable

33 Theodor ____ a.k.a. Dr. Seuss

36 Will Smith/Tommy Lee Jones film franchise, for short

37 Flat-earther?

38 Like many a stuffed toy

39 Aware of

41 Word that, fittingly, contains all four different letters of APPEAL

42 Question following a clever trick

44 Shows scorn toward

46 Take by force

48 Wood strip

49 Peak in the ‘‘Odyssey’’

50 One of the five W’s

52 Arcane matters

53 Panache

54 Leave gobsmacked

58 Scatter

60 Sudden sharp pain

61 Have seconds and thirds and fourths and .?.?.

63 Flatten

64 Lilies with bell-shaped flowers

68 Rachel Zegler’s role in 2021’s ‘‘West Side Story’’

70 Allow entry

71 Forehead mark on Hindu women

72 City SW of York

75 Safe bettor

76 Instruments with endpins

77 Some sources of leafy greens

80 F on a gauge

82 It’s just not true!

85 Easy opportunity for a basket

86 Vegas venue with an iconic fountain

87 Who might be on the trail

89 Candy bar fillings

90 Emergency request

92 Vikings’ foes

95 A goose egg

96 One reporting to an underboss

97 Nauseate

99 Bankrupt

100 Bizarre

103 One holding things together, perhaps

104 ‘‘____, Can You Hear Me?’’ (Oscar-nominated song from ‘‘Yentl’’)

106 Sub station?

108 Lemon or cheese product

110 & 111 In cooperation

114 Sea-____ Airport

115 Fair-hiring inits.

117 Option for a range

0
0
0
0
0