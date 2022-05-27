Across

1 ‘‘Meet the ____’’ (baseball fight song)

5 Pertaining to any of five Italian popes

12 Small rodent

18 To be, in France

19 ____ Jay Hawkins, rock pioneer who wrote ‘‘I Put a Spell on You’’

20 Hardly a team player?

21 Nickname for 114-Across coined by John Steinbeck

23 Large rodents

24 Corpse ____ (morning-after cocktail)

25 German surname part

26 One of the Guccis

28 At the top

29 Skip or drop

31 Down-to-earth

32 Cool

35 Opposite of a breeze

37 Instruction for some Thanksgiving cooking

38 ‘‘Downton Abbey’’ countess

39 Colorful natural attraction along 114-Across

43 An awful state to live in

46 Twitch user, perhaps

47 Spanish : -ando or -iendo :: English : ____

48 Attempt to grasp, as a complicated situation

49 Car-pooling inits.

50 Cuisine that includes gochujang paste

52 ‘‘Go ahead and ask’’

56 Pastis flavorer

58 Peridot, for one

60 Smart, say

61 Bad stat for a QB: Abbr.

64 Left

65 Tall, curved attraction along 114-Across

69 Gear for gondoliers

71 Trafficker trackers, for short

72 Legend

73 Animal in the genus Bos

74 Following along

75 Roux ingredient?

78 B3, nutritionally

82 Beverage with a ‘‘New England’’ variety

83 Gone to press?

86 Booked it

88 Phrase one might yell at the screen during a horror film

90 What roots are, to powers

92 Graffitied artistic attraction along 114-Across

94 Summers in la cité

95 ____ Austin, Biden’s secretary of defense

97 Bugs

98 Jazz bassist Carter, who has appeared on more than 2,200 recordings

99 Being treated, in a way

101 A whole can of worms?

102 Mamas’ mamas

106 Bug

107 Bad review

108 Component of lacquer thinner

110 More far out

114 Theme of this puzzle, which winds its way nearly 2,500 miles through all the shaded squares herein

117 Wishy-washy response

118 Captivate

119 The Panthers of the N.C.A.A., familiarly

120 Art in the Television Hall of Fame

121 Dislikes and then some

122 Things sometimes named after presidents

Down

1 One of 50,460 in the Chunnel

2 Actress Barrymore,

great-aunt of Drew

3 Famed fountain of Rome

4 Half step, in music

5 Character seen on a keyboard

6 Bile

7 Obsequious

8 Sun deck?

9 ‘‘That’s my cue!’’

10 Actress Long

11 Component of a bridge truss

12 Positive results of some strikes

13 TV 6-year-old who attends Little Dipper School

14 Lead-in to ‘‘com’’

15 Bit of writing on Twitter or Tinder

16 Natural conclusion?

17 Some mil. officers

19 Abbr. on many streets in Quebec

20 ‘‘Holy ____!’’

22 Pass

27 Not mainstream, for short

30 Sierra ____

31 1990s film with a famous wood chipper scene

32 Word with a wave in Oaxaca

33 Classic Camaro

34 Grant ____, northeast terminus of 114-Across

36 Kind of tape

37 $100 bill, slangily

38 Underwriting?

39 ‘‘What malarkey!’’

40 Paid penance

41 Site of a U.C. in the O.C.

42 Muscle-bone connector

44 Verb in Poe’s ‘‘The Raven’’

45 Trece menos doce

51 Many a Hollywood worker

53 Brownish-yellow hue

54 Big ____

55 Monogram in the 2016 presidential election

57 Puts away

59 Suffragist and abolitionist Abby ____ Alcott

62 Georgia, e.g.

63 One of two circling the earth

65 Decorates deceptively

66 High part of a deck

67 Bon ____ (fashionable world)

68 One-named New Age musician

70 Mower’s trail

74 Means of electronic communication with restricted access

76 Ending with cash or front

77 Self images?

79 Stevenson of 1950s politics

80 They may be ridden to victory

81 Some co. name endings

83 Santa Monica ____, southwest terminus of 114-Across

84 Golden rule preposition

85 Speedskater Kramer with nine Olympic medals

87 Stir in

89 String or integer, in programming

91 Brand with a bull in its logo

92 Critical warning

93 Some scores in horseshoes

96 ‘‘My Name Is Asher ____’’

99 Offer one’s two cents

100 Deprived

101 You usually do this lying down by yourself

103 Naval ‘‘Negative’’

104 Singer O’Day

105 Bad messages to send to the wrong person

107 Tap-in, e.g.

109 140, in old Rome

110 Covid Data Tracker org.

111 New Deal power agcy.

112 Fools are often seen at its start: Abbr.

113 Peaceful, informally

115 Partner of only

116 Posed for a portrait

