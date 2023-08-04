Chandi Deitmer, of Cambridge, Mass., is an editor for Elevate Labs, a brain-training app. Her crosswords have appeared in The Los Angeles Times, USA Today, The New Yorker, The Atlantic and numerous “indie” outlets. This is her fourth puzzle for The New York Times — all Sundays. Her starting point for it was 58-Across. Chandi says, “I love the space a Sunday puzzle affords to be playful.” — W.S.
1 Org. for Sandra Bullock in “Miss Congeniality”
21 Nocturnal bird known for its distinct calls, informally
23 How things might go on the internet
25 ____ Moshfegh, author of the 2015 Hemingway Foundation/PEN Award-winning novel “Eileen”
28 Response to a repeat introduction
32 14,000-foot volcano in California
34 Hallmarks of Scottish accents
45 Sch. with the mascot Sparky the Sun Devil
49 Equivalent of one gallon
55 Part of a day care schedule
56 From India or Pakistan
58 Hit Mach I … or a hint to answering eight pairs of consecutive entries in this puzzle
65 Denomination of Boston’s historic Charles Street Church: Abbr.
70 Substance banned for agricultural use in 1972, for short
71 Style that flares out from the waist
80 Former magazine that featured male nudes
83 Princess of Power, in the comics
86 2 vis-à-vis 8, 3 vis-à-vis 27, etc.
94 Fade hairstyle sported by Grace Jones
104 Hit one out of the park
105 Member org. of the Five Eyes alliance
106 Something picked in an argument
109 Couturier who created
Le Smoking tuxedo, for short
1 “Victory!,” in internet shorthand
2 Clothing style with hippie influences
5 Responses prompted by an officiant
8 Show shot in Studio 8H, for short
11 Copy command on a keyboard
12 Offensive line in football, say?
13 Fleur de ____ (seasoning)
15 Irene ____ (“the Woman,” to Sherlock Holmes)
27 Medicare section that covers prescription drugs
28 Comment when trying to get a discussion back on track
29 U.S. Davis Cup player for 10 years
40 Like many true-crime dramas
46 Fenced-in patches of mud
52 Long-term security option, in brief
54 Modernizes the equipment of
57 Steamed food items eaten with the hands
59 Recipient of a 2008 govt. bailout
62 Language group of sub-Saharan Africa
68 “That’s ... so ... crazy!”
72 Many do this on the beach
73 What an errant red sock may do in a load of whites
75 Humorously exaggerated
76 Exemption from consequences
80 Things revealing basic truths?
81 Like Zambia relative to Angola
86 Holy text divided into suras
88 Suffer an embarrassing loss
94 Something that closes quickly
98 Sidewalk snogging, e.g., for short
99 “Dexter” channel, familiarly
101 ____ Penn, actor who held a post in the Obama White House
