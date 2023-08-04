Chandi Deitmer, of Cambridge, Mass., is an editor for Elevate Labs, a brain-training app. Her crosswords have appeared in The Los Angeles Times, USA Today, The New Yorker, The Atlantic and numerous “indie” outlets. This is her fourth puzzle for The New York Times — all Sundays. Her starting point for it was 58-Across. Chandi says, “I love the space a Sunday puzzle affords to be playful.” — W.S.

Across

0
0
0
0
0