Meghan Morris is an appellate public defender in Denver, where she lives with her partner and twin kindergartners. She got into crosswords at the University of North Carolina, where she did them in The Daily Tar Heel. ‘‘I can’t promise that I never worked on a crossword in class,’’ she says, adding, ‘‘My college roommate recently reminded me that she and I would bemoan when the crossword was on the fold, because then it was hard to do discreetly.’’ — W.S.
1 Do some backup dancing?
6 Things with wires, often
14 Musical whose name is an anagram of the members of a musical
21 Many a donor, for short
22 ‘‘You may disagree, but ...,’’ to a texter
26 Actress ____ Flynn Boyle
27 Confidence-building mantra
34 Country whose capital is named after an early U.S. president
37 Odd-numbered page, typically
41 Bird watcher’s org., once
53 Lines on which music is written
54 Opera whose title character is a singer
58 Like Legolas in ‘‘The Lord of the Rings’’
60 Muscle used in a pull-up, informally
61 Word between ‘‘what’’ and ‘‘that’’
74 ‘‘Black Jeopardy!’’ for one
76 Qantas hub, on luggage tags
77 Org. that merged with the 41-Across in the 1970s
82 Letters to ____ (rock group)
87 Likely to offend, in brief
98 United hub, on luggage tags
100 League designation for the Durham Bulls and Salt Lake Bees
111 Game of who, what and where
112 Ancestor of Methuselah
114 Start of a literary series
121 Has no plan B ... or, when parsed differently, what each of the starred clues does vis-à-vis its answer?
123 Having South Asian roots
127 Global brand of men’s dress shirts
129 Laura of ‘‘Big Little Lies’’
130 Consulted for feedback about
1 Designation on some pronoun pins
2 Rapper with the 2011 hit album ‘‘Ambition’’
5 Auto hobbyist’s project, maybe
6 Airer of the crime drama ‘‘Luther’’
11 John Legend’s ‘‘____ Me’’
12 ____ Park, city west of Anaheim
14 Pico de gallo ingredient
25 Weekend destination for an N.Y.C. getaway, maybe
38 Like the head of a badminton racket
42 How you should ‘‘take me,’’ in a phrase
44 Modern reproductive tech inits.
45 Some votes in the Bundestag
51 Missouri county on the Arkansas border
57 ‘‘Chandelier’’ singer, 2014
59 Suffix with bad, mad, sad and glad
66 ‘‘Schitt’s Creek’’ role for Sarah Levy
67 Title play character who never shows up
70 Maker of the E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial video game
73 They’re heard in a chorus
80 German chancellor Scholz
81 Sir Isaac Newton work on the fundamentals of light
83 ‘‘Let’s begin our adventure!’’
85 Opera that aptly premiered in Egypt
86 Good name for an archaeologist?
91 Excavated, with ‘‘out’’
94 Jennifer Affleck ____ Lopez
97 What the Beatles never did
102 With 104-Down, playground fixture
105 One of South Africa’s official languages
106 Longtime Miami Heat great, to fans
109 Wood that sinks in water
119 Website with a Home Favorites page
