Across

1 Piles

15 Tablet purchases

19 Setting for Banff National Park

21 Dealer’s enemy

22 Disney film with more than a million hand-drawn bubbles

24 Rap’s Run-D.M.C., e.g.

25 Ostrich or kangaroo

26 Amtrak service

27 Emulate Ella Fitzgerald

29 Boxer Wolfe who played Artemis in ‘‘Wonder Woman’’

30 ‘‘Yes, indeed’’

31 Get-together

33 Rush

35 Clear spirit

36 Seasonal fast-food sandwiches that aren’t halal

37 ‘‘Star Trek’’ virtual-reality chambers

38 San ____ (European enclave)

39 [stern glare]

40 Italian wine region

41 Certain developer’s job

42 Seriously unpleasant

43 Or greater

44 Fall flavoring

45 Some movie-theater concession areas

50 Shattered

51 Eateries serving small plates

52 Spoils

53 Up

54 Command center

55 Multiday event, for short

56 2017 CVS Health acquisition

57 Profess

58 Tough bass part?

60 Really grooves with something

61 Quaint locale of first-aid supplies

63 Valorous

64 Bhikkhunis : Buddhist monastery :: ____ : convent

65 The C of C major, e.g.

66 Word with zone or boots

67 Actor Idris

68 Error message?

69 Was completely exhausted

70 Hiking aids

72 Employees who work a lot

73 Bit of reading near a cashier, in brief

76 Grasps at straws?

77 Not at all

78 Big name in pasta sauces

79 N.B.A. coach ____ Unseld Jr.

80 Badly hurt

81 ‘‘Capisce?’’

82 Rail in a dance studio

83 Images on some Australian silver coins

85 V.I.P. access points

89 Mythos

90 Nutritional plan involving controlled removal of foods

91 Predator frequently appearing in Calvin’s daydreams in ‘‘Calvin and Hobbes’’

92 Special delivery?

Down

1 Put on pretensions

2 Island home to Faa’a International Airport

3 It’s located in the middle of an alley

4 Drones, e.g.

5 Terse confession

6 Op. ____

7 Bad person to confess bad things to

8 Twisting together

9 Puerto Rico’s ____ Telescope, formerly the world’s largest single-aperture telescope

10 Impersonate at a Halloween party

11 Immune system component

12 Vegetable in bhindi masala

13 Lens holder

14 Fine crystals used in food preparation

15 Symbol of industry

16 Make a flying jump onto a slope

17 They get left in the dust

18 Treat on a tea trolley tray

20 ‘‘____ Mode’’ (2018 No. 1 hit for Travis Scott)

23 Labyrinth builder of myth

28 Tarot card said to ‘‘radiate’’ positivity

31 Foretold the future

32 Certain gasket

33 Deterrent to a pickpocket

34 Behaves like a fool, informally

36 Drama linked to the resurgence of the name ‘‘Betty’’ for baby girls

37 Remains tightly secured

38 Acquired family member

39 Actress Meyer of ‘‘Beverly Hills 90210’’

41 Tested the censor, say

42 Vendors of e-cigs

43 Cruise stop

44 Wet behind the ears

45 Important sales for growing businesses?

46 Argument

47 Totally wipes out

48 Like some very old characters

49 Pallet piece

50 Small drink of whiskey

51 Zap, in a way

54 Items at T.S.A.

checkpoints

56 Boeing competitor

58 What the waving of a white flag can indicate

59 Business brass

60 Reduce in rank

62 Style pioneered by Picasso

63 Works at the cutting edge?

66 Hot, in Havana

67 Evidence of a crossword solver’s mistake, maybe

68 Dairy-free coffee additive

69 Butcher’s offering

70 Quiver

71 Ripply fabric pattern

72 Give a thumbs-down

73 Bespectacled ‘‘Peanuts’’ character

74 Gives a thumbs-up

75 Talk-show slate

76 Harped (on)

77 Unfashionable

78 Time off, for short

81 Slightly spoiled, in a way

82 Label signing

84 ____-positive movement

86 Contest

87 Actress Mowry of ‘‘Sister, Sister’’

88 Authority, metaphorically

