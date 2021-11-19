Across
1 Piles
15 Tablet purchases
19 Setting for Banff National Park
21 Dealer’s enemy
22 Disney film with more than a million hand-drawn bubbles
24 Rap’s Run-D.M.C., e.g.
25 Ostrich or kangaroo
26 Amtrak service
27 Emulate Ella Fitzgerald
29 Boxer Wolfe who played Artemis in ‘‘Wonder Woman’’
30 ‘‘Yes, indeed’’
31 Get-together
33 Rush
35 Clear spirit
36 Seasonal fast-food sandwiches that aren’t halal
37 ‘‘Star Trek’’ virtual-reality chambers
38 San ____ (European enclave)
39 [stern glare]
40 Italian wine region
41 Certain developer’s job
42 Seriously unpleasant
43 Or greater
44 Fall flavoring
45 Some movie-theater concession areas
50 Shattered
51 Eateries serving small plates
52 Spoils
53 Up
54 Command center
55 Multiday event, for short
56 2017 CVS Health acquisition
57 Profess
58 Tough bass part?
60 Really grooves with something
61 Quaint locale of first-aid supplies
63 Valorous
64 Bhikkhunis : Buddhist monastery :: ____ : convent
65 The C of C major, e.g.
66 Word with zone or boots
67 Actor Idris
68 Error message?
69 Was completely exhausted
70 Hiking aids
72 Employees who work a lot
73 Bit of reading near a cashier, in brief
76 Grasps at straws?
77 Not at all
78 Big name in pasta sauces
79 N.B.A. coach ____ Unseld Jr.
80 Badly hurt
81 ‘‘Capisce?’’
82 Rail in a dance studio
83 Images on some Australian silver coins
85 V.I.P. access points
89 Mythos
90 Nutritional plan involving controlled removal of foods
91 Predator frequently appearing in Calvin’s daydreams in ‘‘Calvin and Hobbes’’
92 Special delivery?
Down
1 Put on pretensions
2 Island home to Faa’a International Airport
3 It’s located in the middle of an alley
4 Drones, e.g.
5 Terse confession
6 Op. ____
7 Bad person to confess bad things to
8 Twisting together
9 Puerto Rico’s ____ Telescope, formerly the world’s largest single-aperture telescope
10 Impersonate at a Halloween party
11 Immune system component
12 Vegetable in bhindi masala
13 Lens holder
14 Fine crystals used in food preparation
15 Symbol of industry
16 Make a flying jump onto a slope
17 They get left in the dust
18 Treat on a tea trolley tray
20 ‘‘____ Mode’’ (2018 No. 1 hit for Travis Scott)
23 Labyrinth builder of myth
28 Tarot card said to ‘‘radiate’’ positivity
31 Foretold the future
32 Certain gasket
33 Deterrent to a pickpocket
34 Behaves like a fool, informally
36 Drama linked to the resurgence of the name ‘‘Betty’’ for baby girls
37 Remains tightly secured
38 Acquired family member
39 Actress Meyer of ‘‘Beverly Hills 90210’’
41 Tested the censor, say
42 Vendors of e-cigs
43 Cruise stop
44 Wet behind the ears
45 Important sales for growing businesses?
46 Argument
47 Totally wipes out
48 Like some very old characters
49 Pallet piece
50 Small drink of whiskey
51 Zap, in a way
54 Items at T.S.A.
checkpoints
56 Boeing competitor
58 What the waving of a white flag can indicate
59 Business brass
60 Reduce in rank
62 Style pioneered by Picasso
63 Works at the cutting edge?
66 Hot, in Havana
67 Evidence of a crossword solver’s mistake, maybe
68 Dairy-free coffee additive
69 Butcher’s offering
70 Quiver
71 Ripply fabric pattern
72 Give a thumbs-down
73 Bespectacled ‘‘Peanuts’’ character
74 Gives a thumbs-up
75 Talk-show slate
76 Harped (on)
77 Unfashionable
78 Time off, for short
81 Slightly spoiled, in a way
82 Label signing
84 ____-positive movement
86 Contest
87 Actress Mowry of ‘‘Sister, Sister’’
88 Authority, metaphorically
