Timothy Polin, of Central City, Pa., has been making crosswords for The Times since 2011. This is his 55th one for the paper and his eighth Sunday. He specializes in puzzles with visuals in the grids — like a ‘‘Jaws’’-themed crossword in 2018, in which you could connect five squares in the solution containing the letters F-I-N to form a picture of a shark’s fin. Today’s puzzle isn’t quite as unusual, but it’s close. — W.S.

Across

1 Disseminated

5 JPEG alternative

8 Quick-witted

14 ‘‘Forbidden fruit is the sweetest,’’ e.g.

19 Kind of writing

21 Hurting more

22 Mineral used as a flame retardant

23 Aromatic herbal drink

24 Carmen McRae or Anita O’Day, notably

26 Disorganized

27 Sound in the Serengeti

29 Tying words?

30 Horrible boss, say

31 Neighbor of S. Sudan

32 Endpoint of a Shinto pilgrimage

36 What’s going up in Chicago?

38 And so forth

40 Munchkin

41 Spade with a short handle?

42 Morse morsel

43 You can have a blast with this

44 ‘‘Yes, indeedy!’’

47 ____ volente

49 Makes clearer, in a way

51 1997 pop hit with a nonsensical refrain

52 Fete

56 Anago, on a sushi menu

57 In ____ fertilization

58 & 59 Flag bearers, for short?

62 Clap back

63 Many moons

64 Chaired

66 Many, many, many moons

68 Subj. line heading

69 Birthplace of five U.S. presidents, with ‘‘the’’

73 German title

74 Like discriminatory employers, often

75 Just roll with it!

76 See 88-Across

77 Eliminates, mob-style

79 Driving stick?

81 ____ out a victory

83 Pack (in)

84 Fracases

85 Start of some conventional wisdom

88 With 76-Across, Mexican business magnate who was once the world’s richest person

89 Means of a quick recharge

92 ‘‘____ funny!’’

93 Fab

94 Akin to

95 Rapper ____ Cudi or DJ ____ Loco

97 Comprehension

99 Domain of Mars

100 Boise-to-Spokane dir.

102 Post-default event

104 ‘‘Eureka!’’

108 ‘‘That’s the spot’’

110 Kinda

111 Lunkhead

113 Court order

114 Red accessory for cartoondom’s Huckleberry Hound

116 Scientific contribution from 98-Down, discovered in a manner suggested by this puzzle’s theme

120 Crow’s-nests, e.g.

122 One living in the rial world?

123 Lingerie fabric

124 Blights

125 More mirthful

126 Defiant refusal

127 ____ Plaines, Ill.

128 Start of a story, in journalese

Down

1 Cause of a jolt

2 Really busy, perhaps

3 It’s nothing to joke about

4 Artist known for his lampooning cartooning

5 Startin’ place

6 ‘‘____ moved on’’

7 Calming words

8 Holy city near Baghdad

9 Hardly a lover of hot wings?

10 Radio-frequency meas.

11 Ad or show follower

12 ____ P. Morton, Benjamin Harrison’s vice president

13 Lost deposits, as a bank?

14 Attorney’s org.

15 Sorrow

16 Thank you, in Tokyo

17 Stovetop device

18 Breadths

20 Sled dogs, e.g.

25 Word in some cocktail names

28 Baseball’s ‘‘Master Melvin’’

33 Westernmost sch. in Conference USA

34 Actress ____ Pinkett Smith

35 ‘‘Er ... umm ...’’

37 Nonbinary possessive

39 Game-show invitation

45 Modern lead-in to ‘‘X’’

46 Got out fast

48 Exit

50 Tom Petty hit with the opening line ‘‘She’s a good girl, loves her mama’’

51 Rendezvous

52 Nickname for Virginia

53 Declare

54 Is beaten by

55 You might take a lift to one

56 Married mujeres: Abbr.

57 All-in-one purchase from a smoke shop

60 Unforgettable, unstoppable sort

61 They’re not to be trusted

65 Julie who played Catwoman on old TV

67 Puzzle (out)

70 Personal bearing

71 Strong pan

72 Hard thing to do?

78 German title

80 Capital of Bangladesh

82 Mushroom in miso soup

86 Afterword

87 Nicolas who directed ‘‘The Man Who Fell to Earth’’

88 Lab where the Higgs boson particle was discovered

89 Inventory

90 ‘‘My Cousin Vinny’’ setting

91 Airport route

93 Squealed

96 Opposite of a glut

98 Who was famously hit over the head with inspiration?

99 Tech release of 2006

101 Didn’t act rashly, say

103 Pit

105 Words before relax or remember

106 Small section of a pit

107 Bowl-shaped cooking vessels

109 German state that includes Frankfurt

112 Manage

115 What’s got ewe covered?

117 Hemlock relative

118 Old ____ (London theater)

119 Gag line?

121 Spanish ‘‘hey!’’

