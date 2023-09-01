CRUNCH TIME
By Michael Schlossberg
Puzzles Edited by Will Shortz
Michael Schlossberg is an internist in Bend, Ore., who has been making crosswords for The Times since 2020. He says he got the idea for this one while thinking about the books he read to his kids when they were little. He tried to get all the circles in the puzzle to line up, but that proved to be impossible. Michael says his favorite part of constructing is converting a theme idea into a completed grid — ‘‘more fun and challenging than actual solving.’’ — W.S.
ACROSS
1 Wildfire season stat, for short
4 Title feline in a Hanna-Barbera cartoon
10 Act impartially
16 Capital of Peru?
19 Hebrew letter on a dreidel
20 Communities for some commuters
21 Gridiron standout
22 Article in El Mundo
23 Taylor Swift’s ‘‘____ the Damn Season’’
24 Spanish wine classification
25 Produce in bunches
26 Trojans’ sch.
27 Big shows
29 Grassy area
30 Parliament member
31 TikTok alternative, familiarly
33 Neologism
35 Family feud participant
39 Brainstorming aid
41 ‘‘Really, you too?’’
42 Nutrition fig.
44 Word said four times in the Lord’s Prayer
45 Each
46 Page in a passport, perhaps
47 Machine-shop tools
48 Actor Somerhalder of ‘‘The Vampire Diaries’’
49 Longtime newswire inits.
50 When repeated, reply to ‘‘Who wants a cookie?’’
51 Woman in Camelot
52 ‘‘Green’’
53 Italian wheels
54 SCOTUS appointee of ’93
55 Since
57 Home of Umm al Quwain: Abbr.
58 Gent
60 Crashed and burned
62 Cat scratchers
64 Draws
65 Heavy lifter?
66 Words in an analogy
67 French vineyard region
70 ‘‘The highest result of education,’’ according to Helen Keller
73 Sheep shelters
77 Excited jackpot cry
79 Goofy image, maybe
80 Forewarned
82 Base of a nonmeat burger
83 ‘‘____ I a Woman?’’
84 Stumbling sounds
85 Look at quickly .?.?. or closely
86 Many a fed. holiday
87 Thrilla in Manila result,
in brief
88 Does some massaging
90 Least inviting
92 Fade out
93 Like many consigned goods
95 Part of the fam
96 When repeated, slangy sound of eating
97 Makes some alterations to
99 Sound like a real jackass
100 Org. with a Canine Good Citizen certification
101 ____ Eisley, where Luke Skywalker meets Han Solo
103 ‘‘Tarnation!’’
105 Serenades, as the moon
107 Audibly gobsmacked
111 Spot for a bowler
114 ‘‘Thanks ____’’
115 Strings entered during checkout
118 Magic word
119 Classic children’s book character eating its way through this puzzle, with ‘‘the’’
122 Choice words
123 And others, in Latin
124 Sold products on behalf of
125 Grp. that measures 1-Across
126 Place to crash while camping
127 Brother of Eos and Selene
128 Navarra’s land
129 Harden
DOWN
1 Go before
2 Idealistic, and then some
3 Notwithstanding
4 Actress Thompson of ‘‘Thor: Love and Thunder’’
5 Big name in spatulas
6 Tricked somebody
7 First Nations group
8 Middle name of James Garfield
9 Govt. agency established in November 2001
10 Clutch, for one
11 Jetson son
12 Gemologist’s consideration
13 Civil engineering or molecular biology
14 Pique
15 Riveting icon
16 ±
17 ‘‘1984’’ superstate
18 Feature of an action comedy
28 Heavy load
32 Place for a pew
34 Merely cosmetic feature
of some electric vehicles
36 Time to stop trying?
37 Server at a royal table, once
38 Tasting the forbidden
fruit
40 Slobbers
43 What makes her hear?
45 Italian novelist Pera
53 Singer with the 2001 No. 1
hit ‘‘Fallin’?’’
56 What makes an avocado rich
59 Kind of jacket inspired by a school’s uniform
60 Femur-tibia connector, for short
61 What ‘‘puppy paws’’ equal, in craps
63 ‘‘Hurray!’’
67 Drops in midair
68 Member of a furry race
69 ‘‘Go ahead. I’m not scared’’
71 Focused, workwise
72 ____ de’ Medici, who founded the Medici dynasty
74 Subjects of some grade- school posters
75 Paul Krugman’s subj.
76 Thrill
78 Air force?
81 Poet who wrote ‘‘The Cow’’ and ‘‘The Panther’’
89 ‘‘What’s Eating Gilbert Grape’’ actor
91 Fruity desserts
94 Brackish
98 Certain subway art
99 Slow dance with quick turns
100 Keyless
102 Tibetic language
104 Difficult situation
105 State of mayhem
106 Sharp
108 ‘‘La Maja Desnuda’’ and others
109 Anti-apartheid org.
110 Near miss
112 Rocky Mountain town
113 Assayer’s unit
116 Wrinkly fruit
117 ‘‘What’s Eating Gilbert Grape’’ actor
120 Little chuckle
121 Gilbert and Sullivan princess
