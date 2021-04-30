Johan Vass is a restaurant worker in Stockholm, Sweden. Though he has never been to the United States, he has been solving American crosswords for many years. He says his personal best times for New York Times puzzles range from 3:21 on a Monday to 10:36 on a Sunday. Somewhere along the way he started constructing crosswords in English — which is quite a challenge for someone coming from another language and culture. Johan says this one took him two months to make. I’m honestly in awe. — W.S.
Across
1 Not express, in a way
6 Second person in the Bible
10 One of the Blues Brothers
14 ‘‘History of the World, ____’’ (Mel Brooks film that doesn’t actually have a sequel)
15 Grp. with Bills and Chargers
18 Bridal adornment at Indian weddings
20 Buckets
21 Goggle
22 Bird that went the way of the dodo (before the dodo)
23 Mr. ____, scheming socialite in ‘‘Emma’’
24 See 105-Across
25 Popular action film franchise ... or what trying to find the item in this puzzle can be described as
29 ‘‘There’s no use’’ ... like trying to find the item in this puzzle?
31 ‘‘The ____ Holmes Mysteries,’’ young adult series made into a 2020 film
32 Hosp. procedure
33 Keys
34 Architect Maya
35 Foreign correspondent, maybe
38 1976 greatest hits album with a palindromic title
41 Site of Hercules’ first labor
45 What’s-____-name
46 Experimental offshoot of punk
49 Echidna’s prey
50 Service with nearly two billion users
53 ____ reaction
54 Deep cut
55 Liquor store requests
56 Frees (of)
57 Quiet summons
59 Greases
61 What’s at the center of some court battles?
62 City of Angels
64 Danger for an exterminator
65 Scratch the surface of
66 Certain customizable computer game character
67 Kick starter?
70 America of ‘‘Ugly Betty’’
72 [Batman punches a bad guy]
73 Onetime name for China
74 They have big mouths
76 Over
77 More than umbrage
78 Two-wheeled carriage
79 ‘‘Anchorman’’ anchorman
80 Simple earrings
81 Duck Hunt console, for short
82 Walking with flair
84 Odd article of clothing to wear with a tank top
85 Reached
87 Man’s name that anagrams to HYENAS
88 Did a Don Corleone impression, maybe
92 Consonantless ‘‘yes’’
94 Actress Atwell of the ‘‘Avengers’’ movies
96 Product whose sizes have letters
97 Clickable images
99 ‘‘As you can imagine ... ’’
103 Item hidden somewhere in this puzzle (where is it?)
105 With 24-Across, Emmy winner for ‘‘Once and Again’’
106 Writer Horatio
107 Word before an explanation
108 Boxer Ali
111 Bookmarked things
112 Vowelless ‘‘yes’’
113 Personal datum: Abbr.
114 Long-gone
115 Site that competes with Amazon Handmade
116 Affliction also known as a hordeolum
117 Mean
Down
1 Collectible records
2 ____ milk
3 Packs tightly
4 Areas in many malls
5 Eldest of the von Trapp children
6 Mnemosyne’s daughters
7 Benefits
8 En pointe, in ballet
9 Pizza chain since 1943, familiarly
10 Weapon for Samson against the Philistines
11 Whatsoever
12 ‘‘North’’ or ‘‘South’’ land
13 Undoing
15 Faulty
16 Subway fare
17 Impact equally in the opposite direction
19 Actor Elgort of ‘‘The Fault in Our Stars’’
26 Taints
27 Sheepish response to ‘‘Where did the last cookie go?’’
28 How checks are written
29 Hellion
30 ‘‘Boyz N the Hood’’ protagonist
36 Run an online scam
37 Feel rotten
39 Bona fide
40 Big brush maker
42 Starting point on a computer
43 Won over
44 See 50-Down
47 Become rigid and inflexible
48 Slides
50 With 44-Down, making futile attempts .?.?. and an extra hint to this puzzle’s theme
51 Small black-and-white treat
52 Batman portrayer on ’60s TV
57 Google Photos precursor
58 Workers in forges
59 Murder weapon in ‘‘The Talented Mr. Ripley’’
60 What ‘‘/’’ may mean
63 Key used to get out, but not in
64 Man’s name that means ‘‘king’’
68 Palindromic leaders
69 Doctor’s order
71 They may be fixed
74 Highland beauty
75 The titular bad guy in ‘‘The Good, the Bad and the Ugly’’
79 Capital of Saudi Arabia
80 Singer with the 2016 platinum album ‘‘This Is Acting’’
82 In good shape
83 ‘‘Know what I’m talkin’ about?’’
84 Secret rendezvous
86 Like child’s play
89 Block where Sesame Street can be found?
90 Notable period
91 It’s constantly breaking around the world
93 ‘‘The straight path’’
95 German steel city
97 Like neon
98 Bar rooms?
99 It never occurs above the Arctic Circle during the summer solstice
100 One may be sworn
101 Claw
102 Seat of Florida’s Marion County
104 Eugene O’Neill’s ‘‘Desire Under the ____’’
105 Go after
109 Word before ride or slide
110 Which card to pick from a magician?
