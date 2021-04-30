Johan Vass is a restaurant worker in Stockholm, Sweden. Though he has never been to the United States, he has been solving American crosswords for many years. He says his personal best times for New York Times puzzles range from 3:21 on a Monday to 10:36 on a Sunday. Somewhere along the way he started constructing crosswords in English — which is quite a challenge for someone coming from another language and culture. Johan says this one took him two months to make. I’m honestly in awe. — W.S.

Across

1 Not express, in a way

6 Second person in the Bible

10 One of the Blues Brothers

14 ‘‘History of the World, ____’’ (Mel Brooks film that doesn’t actually have a sequel)

15 Grp. with Bills and Chargers

18 Bridal adornment at Indian weddings

20 Buckets

21 Goggle

22 Bird that went the way of the dodo (before the dodo)

23 Mr. ____, scheming socialite in ‘‘Emma’’

24 See 105-Across

25 Popular action film franchise ... or what trying to find the item in this puzzle can be described as

29 ‘‘There’s no use’’ ... like trying to find the item in this puzzle?

31 ‘‘The ____ Holmes Mysteries,’’ young adult series made into a 2020 film

32 Hosp. procedure

33 Keys

34 Architect Maya

35 Foreign correspondent, maybe

38 1976 greatest hits album with a palindromic title

41 Site of Hercules’ first labor

45 What’s-____-name

46 Experimental offshoot of punk

49 Echidna’s prey

50 Service with nearly two billion users

53 ____ reaction

54 Deep cut

55 Liquor store requests

56 Frees (of)

57 Quiet summons

59 Greases

61 What’s at the center of some court battles?

62 City of Angels

64 Danger for an exterminator

65 Scratch the surface of

66 Certain customizable computer game character

67 Kick starter?

70 America of ‘‘Ugly Betty’’

72 [Batman punches a bad guy]

73 Onetime name for China

74 They have big mouths

76 Over

77 More than umbrage

78 Two-wheeled carriage

79 ‘‘Anchorman’’ anchorman

80 Simple earrings

81 Duck Hunt console, for short

82 Walking with flair

84 Odd article of clothing to wear with a tank top

85 Reached

87 Man’s name that anagrams to HYENAS

88 Did a Don Corleone impression, maybe

92 Consonantless ‘‘yes’’

94 Actress Atwell of the ‘‘Avengers’’ movies

96 Product whose sizes have letters

97 Clickable images

99 ‘‘As you can imagine ... ’’

103 Item hidden somewhere in this puzzle (where is it?)

105 With 24-Across, Emmy winner for ‘‘Once and Again’’

106 Writer Horatio

107 Word before an explanation

108 Boxer Ali

111 Bookmarked things

112 Vowelless ‘‘yes’’

113 Personal datum: Abbr.

114 Long-gone

115 Site that competes with Amazon Handmade

116 Affliction also known as a hordeolum

117 Mean

Down

1 Collectible records

2 ____ milk

3 Packs tightly

4 Areas in many malls

5 Eldest of the von Trapp children

6 Mnemosyne’s daughters

7 Benefits

8 En pointe, in ballet

9 Pizza chain since 1943, familiarly

10 Weapon for Samson against the Philistines

11 Whatsoever

12 ‘‘North’’ or ‘‘South’’ land

13 Undoing

15 Faulty

16 Subway fare

17 Impact equally in the opposite direction

19 Actor Elgort of ‘‘The Fault in Our Stars’’

26 Taints

27 Sheepish response to ‘‘Where did the last cookie go?’’

28 How checks are written

29 Hellion

30 ‘‘Boyz N the Hood’’ protagonist

36 Run an online scam

37 Feel rotten

39 Bona fide

40 Big brush maker

42 Starting point on a computer

43 Won over

44 See 50-Down

47 Become rigid and inflexible

48 Slides

50 With 44-Down, making futile attempts .?.?. and an extra hint to this puzzle’s theme

51 Small black-and-white treat

52 Batman portrayer on ’60s TV

57 Google Photos precursor

58 Workers in forges

59 Murder weapon in ‘‘The Talented Mr. Ripley’’

60 What ‘‘/’’ may mean

63 Key used to get out, but not in

64 Man’s name that means ‘‘king’’

68 Palindromic leaders

69 Doctor’s order

71 They may be fixed

74 Highland beauty

75 The titular bad guy in ‘‘The Good, the Bad and the Ugly’’

79 Capital of Saudi Arabia

80 Singer with the 2016 platinum album ‘‘This Is Acting’’

82 In good shape

83 ‘‘Know what I’m talkin’ about?’’

84 Secret rendezvous

86 Like child’s play

89 Block where Sesame Street can be found?

90 Notable period

91 It’s constantly breaking around the world

93 ‘‘The straight path’’

95 German steel city

97 Like neon

98 Bar rooms?

99 It never occurs above the Arctic Circle during the summer solstice

100 One may be sworn

101 Claw

102 Seat of Florida’s Marion County

104 Eugene O’Neill’s ‘‘Desire Under the ____’’

105 Go after

109 Word before ride or slide

110 Which card to pick from a magician?

