Alex Eaton-Salners is an in-house attorney for Western Digital, a technology company headquartered in San Jose, Calif. He has been a frequent crossword contributor to The Times since 2017. Alex also enjoys making different sorts of word puzzles. He has a book of diagramless crosswords scheduled for publication next spring from Puzzlewright Press. — W.S.
Across
1 Action done while saying, ‘‘Good dog’’
4 Mischief-makers
11 It might click for a writer
14 Fall mo.
17 Kind to Mother Nature
18 Harris in the Country Music Hall of Fame
19 Living ____
20 Member of the superfamily Hominoidea
21 Noted Apple release of 1968, to fans
23 Haphazard
25 Some crumbly blocks
26 Inits. for a theatrical hit
27 Send away, in a way
29 Accomplished the task
30 What wiggly lines in comics may represent
32 Cause of boom and bust?
34 Convene for another session
36 Up to it
37 What’s frequently used by poets?
38 ‘‘To quote yours truly ... ’’
41 ____ dish
42 Heath
43 Desperate
45 Traditional British entree
48 Tries for a role
49 S.F. metro
50 ‘‘Hey ... over here!’’
51 Derby lengths
53 Equivalent of the Face With Tears of Joy emoji
56 Give a buzz
61 Inconvenience
64 Execute, as a royal of old
67 Classic concert chambers
68 Noted U.S. rock group?
70 Approximately
73 See captain?
74 Studio fixtures
76 ‘‘I’m game!’’
77 State of equilibrium
80 Code-cracking grp.
81 Match-ending rugby call
82 Bygone sovereign
85 Dance-a-____
87 Build on
90 Military dismissal
96 ‘‘You game?’’
98 State to be the case
99 ____ Kornfeld, music promoter for Woodstock
100 Daddy-o
102 Great Basin native
103 Stun
104 Heavy weights in Britain
106 ‘‘Murder, ____ Wrote’’
107 Samuel ____, business partner of Marcus Goldman
109 Gradually wear away
111 Lipton competitor
113 Keypad triplet
115 Critical remark
116 Regardless of the outcome
118 Hectic trip abroad
121 Card in a royal flush
122 Purposes
123 One runs from Me. to Fla.
124 Seminoles’ sch.
125 ‘‘You betcha!’’
126 Northern ____ (curiously named apple variety)
127 Have
128 Boggy expanse
Down
1 Fare that’s eaten
hands-free
2 Wanted badly
3 Mano a mano
4 Negligent
5 Silicon Valley’s ____ Research Center
6 Candy bit that comes in a plastic roll
7 ‘‘Battlestar Galactica’’ robots
8 Clerical vestment
9 F, in music
10 Southern region of Mesopotamia
11 Fabric options
12 Sense of self
13 Fluent speaker of Elvish, say
14 Uttered a sound
15 ¥å
16 Bugs
19 Relative of a bug
22 Churchill ____ Rooms (London tourist attraction)
23 Long ball
24 City with a Little Havana
28 Nickname for José
31 Farthest down?
33 Anklebone
35 Least messy
39 Sorority member
40 Yang’s counterpart
44 ‘‘I Wanna Be Sedated’’ band
46 Horrid
47 Maximum degree
49 The brainy bunch?
52 Profligate sort
54 Measures of electrical resistance
55 One of the fire signs
57 Alveolar trill, as it’s commonly known
58 Concept, in Cannes
59 Just in case
60 Glasgow gal
61 Mischief-makers
62 ____ court
63 Stage between larva and imago
64 Consecrates
65 Act investigated by an insurance company
66 ____ ex machina
69 QVC alternative
71 Journalist Fallaci who wrote ‘‘Interview With History’’
72 Bindis, e.g.
75 Running behind
78 Kinda
79 Berate blisteringly
81 They can be wrinkled or thumbed
83 Field that deals with fields
84 The newest trend, in slang
86 Inits. at Westminster
88 Trigger
89 Head for the hills?
90 Moved aside (for)
91 Cupidity
92 Changes from commercial to residential, perhaps
93 Words to live by
94 Wash out
95 Popular tick repellent
96 Piercing eye hue
97 Trial
101 ____ of Alexandria (wonder of the ancient world)
105 Clinch
108 Puerto Rico clock setting: Abbr.
110 Ballpark figures, in brief
112 Semiserious ‘‘Got it!’’
114 Places hangers hang
117 Guff
119 Distributor of CARES Act funds
120 ____ Moines
