Alex Eaton-Salners is an in-house attorney for Western Digital, a technology company headquartered in San Jose, Calif. He has been a frequent crossword contributor to The Times since 2017. Alex also enjoys making different sorts of word puzzles. He has a book of diagramless crosswords scheduled for publication next spring from Puzzlewright Press. — W.S.

Across

1 Action done while saying, ‘‘Good dog’’

4 Mischief-makers

11 It might click for a writer

14 Fall mo.

17 Kind to Mother Nature

18 Harris in the Country Music Hall of Fame

19 Living ____

20 Member of the superfamily Hominoidea

21 Noted Apple release of 1968, to fans

23 Haphazard

25 Some crumbly blocks

26 Inits. for a theatrical hit

27 Send away, in a way

29 Accomplished the task

30 What wiggly lines in comics may represent

32 Cause of boom and bust?

34 Convene for another session

36 Up to it

37 What’s frequently used by poets?

38 ‘‘To quote yours truly ... ’’

41 ____ dish

42 Heath

43 Desperate

45 Traditional British entree

48 Tries for a role

49 S.F. metro

50 ‘‘Hey ... over here!’’

51 Derby lengths

53 Equivalent of the Face With Tears of Joy emoji

56 Give a buzz

61 Inconvenience

64 Execute, as a royal of old

67 Classic concert chambers

68 Noted U.S. rock group?

70 Approximately

73 See captain?

74 Studio fixtures

76 ‘‘I’m game!’’

77 State of equilibrium

80 Code-cracking grp.

81 Match-ending rugby call

82 Bygone sovereign

85 Dance-a-____

87 Build on

90 Military dismissal

96 ‘‘You game?’’

98 State to be the case

99 ____ Kornfeld, music promoter for Woodstock

100 Daddy-o

102 Great Basin native

103 Stun

104 Heavy weights in Britain

106 ‘‘Murder, ____ Wrote’’

107 Samuel ____, business partner of Marcus Goldman

109 Gradually wear away

111 Lipton competitor

113 Keypad triplet

115 Critical remark

116 Regardless of the outcome

118 Hectic trip abroad

121 Card in a royal flush

122 Purposes

123 One runs from Me. to Fla.

124 Seminoles’ sch.

125 ‘‘You betcha!’’

126 Northern ____ (curiously named apple variety)

127 Have

128 Boggy expanse

Down

1 Fare that’s eaten

hands-free

2 Wanted badly

3 Mano a mano

4 Negligent

5 Silicon Valley’s ____ Research Center

6 Candy bit that comes in a plastic roll

7 ‘‘Battlestar Galactica’’ robots

8 Clerical vestment

9 F, in music

10 Southern region of Mesopotamia

11 Fabric options

12 Sense of self

13 Fluent speaker of Elvish, say

14 Uttered a sound

15 ¥å

16 Bugs

19 Relative of a bug

22 Churchill ____ Rooms (London tourist attraction)

23 Long ball

24 City with a Little Havana

28 Nickname for José

31 Farthest down?

33 Anklebone

35 Least messy

39 Sorority member

40 Yang’s counterpart

44 ‘‘I Wanna Be Sedated’’ band

46 Horrid

47 Maximum degree

49 The brainy bunch?

52 Profligate sort

54 Measures of electrical resistance

55 One of the fire signs

57 Alveolar trill, as it’s commonly known

58 Concept, in Cannes

59 Just in case

60 Glasgow gal

61 Mischief-makers

62 ____ court

63 Stage between larva and imago

64 Consecrates

65 Act investigated by an insurance company

66 ____ ex machina

69 QVC alternative

71 Journalist Fallaci who wrote ‘‘Interview With History’’

72 Bindis, e.g.

75 Running behind

78 Kinda

79 Berate blisteringly

81 They can be wrinkled or thumbed

83 Field that deals with fields

84 The newest trend, in slang

86 Inits. at Westminster

88 Trigger

89 Head for the hills?

90 Moved aside (for)

91 Cupidity

92 Changes from commercial to residential, perhaps

93 Words to live by

94 Wash out

95 Popular tick repellent

96 Piercing eye hue

97 Trial

101 ____ of Alexandria (wonder of the ancient world)

105 Clinch

108 Puerto Rico clock setting: Abbr.

110 Ballpark figures, in brief

112 Semiserious ‘‘Got it!’’

114 Places hangers hang

117 Guff

119 Distributor of CARES Act funds

120 ____ Moines

0
0
0
0
0