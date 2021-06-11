Adam Wagner, of Oakland, Calif., is a senior copywriter for an ad agency in San Francisco. He says his real No. 1 job, though, as of about two months ago, is being a first-time dad. Adam solves the Times crossword aloud every night with his son cuddled next to him — “so I imagine he’s one of the few people alive who can claim that he literally has a lifelong New York Times crossword solving streak.” — W.S.
Across
1 Gilda of the original ‘‘S.N.L.’’ cast
7 They may need to be cut off
11 Ways of making ends meet?
16 Degree in design, for short
19 Cow’s-milk cheese that’s often grated
20 Sweet-16 org.
21 Honor named for a Greek goddess
23 Site of a lighthouse that was one of the Seven Wonders of the Ancient World
24 ‘‘____ pass’’
25 Where snow leopards and blue sheep roam
26 King of a nursery rhyme
27 Went to bat (for)
30 Test versions
31 Good fashion sense, in modern slang
32 Appear
33 Features of some indoor arenas
35 Theater-curtain material
37 Fired off, say
38 Grind
40 Money of the Philippines
42 Follow
43 One giving a khutbah sermon
46 Smaller alternative to a Quarter Pounder
48 Chicago team, in old ‘‘S.N.L.’’ sketches
50 Ski-lodge mugful
54 Fraternity letter
55 King of ancient Israel
56 Comic actress Gasteyer
57 Left, cutely
60 Great Lakes nation
64 Pickup line?
65 Like the columns of the Lincoln Memorial
66 Cures
68 ‘‘____ we good?’’
69 King of ancient Egypt
71 Tattoo artist, so to speak
73 Org. with a complex code
74 ‘‘Happy Days’’ network
75 Beach Boys song set to the tune of Chuck Berry’s ‘‘Sweet Little Sixteen’’
78 King of myth
80 4G letters
81 ____ pace
82 Not doing so hot
86 F-, e.g.
87 Discourage
89 Waze way: Abbr.
90 Piece of plastic with a gladiator pictured on it
92 Physics demonstration often done from the roof of a school
95 ____-Briggs Type Indicator (popular personality test)
97 ‘‘I will prevent disease whenever I can, for prevention is preferable to cure,’’ e.g.
98 King of Shakespeare
99 ‘‘Keep Austin ____’’ (city slogan)
101 Annual presidential address, for short
103 Partner
107 ‘‘No worries’’
109 ‘‘Bon appétit!’’
111 Christ, to Bach
113 Place
114 Chimney channels
116 Warning on presents stashed in the closet
118 King of Skull Island
119 ‘‘Huddle up!’’
121 Actress Elisabeth
122 When: Sp.
124 Early adolescent years, so to speak
125 Engage
126 Opposite of wind up
127 Infinitesimal
128 Toys with much assembly required
129 Travel-brochure listings
130 Named
Down
1 Some hip-hop collectibles
2 On dry land
3 Join a conference call, say
4 Quick to fall asleep, in a way
5 Sense of self
6 Día de San Valentín gifts
7 Tearfully complain
8 Tabloid nickname for mother Nadya Suleman
9 Powder in the powder room
10 Course with greens
11 Machiavellian sort
12 Omits
13 Objective
14 Gateway city to Utah’s Arches National Park
15 Some after-Christmas announcements
16 Home to about one in five Californians
17 Long-running sitcom set in Seattle
18 Them’s the breaks!
22 Spent some time on YouTube, say
28 Nobel Peace Prize recipient who wrote ‘‘No Future Without Forgiveness’’
29 Sought-after position
34 Pop
36 G.P.s, e.g.
39 City about 25 miles S.E. of Chicago, IL.
41 ____-faire (social adeptness)
44 Level the playing field?
45 Put one past
47 One ending for a classic board game — another of which (when a player resigns) is represented visually six times in this puzzle
49 Tough spots
50 Bother incessantly
51 Scoring win after win
52 Mowry who starred alongside her twin Tia in the ’90s sitcom ‘‘Sister, Sister’’
53 ____ Z
55 Cubs’ place to play home games
58 Wilson who wrote the lyrics to 75-Across
59 Play areas
61 The ‘‘Bel Paese,’’ to locals
62 Borrower
63 Scale
67 Quintessentially cowardly
69 Mosaic maker
70 Remove from under the seat in front of you, say
72 Ducks known for their soft down feathers
76 Tinker (with)
77 Yes or no follower
79 ‘‘I’ve got it!’’
83 Rob ____, British comedian and TV personality
84 Samosa tidbit
85 Part of an office phone no.
88 Tool for a duel
91 Sidewalk drawings
92 One of the Manning brothers
93 Disentangle oneself
94 Main source of energy?
95 Breakout 1993 single for Counting Crows
96 Stay awhile
100 Only color of the rainbow not seen on the L.G.B.T. pride flag
102 Portable dwellings
104 Richie with the No. 1 hit ‘‘All Night Long’’
105 Borrower
106 Potato cultivar that was developed in Ontario, despite its name
108 Pelvic exercise
110 Nintendo dino
112 Like diamonds from a mine
115 Father
117 Weak, as a case
119 ‘‘Oh, and another thing ... ,’’ for short
120 Graffiti signature
123 College, to a Brit
