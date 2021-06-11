Adam Wagner, of Oakland, Calif., is a senior copywriter for an ad agency in San Francisco. He says his real No. 1 job, though, as of about two months ago, is being a first-time dad. Adam solves the Times crossword aloud every night with his son cuddled next to him — “so I imagine he’s one of the few people alive who can claim that he literally has a lifelong New York Times crossword solving streak.” — W.S.

Across

1 Gilda of the original ‘‘S.N.L.’’ cast

7 They may need to be cut off

11 Ways of making ends meet?

16 Degree in design, for short

19 Cow’s-milk cheese that’s often grated

20 Sweet-16 org.

21 Honor named for a Greek goddess

23 Site of a lighthouse that was one of the Seven Wonders of the Ancient World

24 ‘‘____ pass’’

25 Where snow leopards and blue sheep roam

26 King of a nursery rhyme

27 Went to bat (for)

30 Test versions

31 Good fashion sense, in modern slang

32 Appear

33 Features of some indoor arenas

35 Theater-curtain material

37 Fired off, say

38 Grind

40 Money of the Philippines

42 Follow

43 One giving a khutbah sermon

46 Smaller alternative to a Quarter Pounder

48 Chicago team, in old ‘‘S.N.L.’’ sketches

50 Ski-lodge mugful

54 Fraternity letter

55 King of ancient Israel

56 Comic actress Gasteyer

57 Left, cutely

60 Great Lakes nation

64 Pickup line?

65 Like the columns of the Lincoln Memorial

66 Cures

68 ‘‘____ we good?’’

69 King of ancient Egypt

71 Tattoo artist, so to speak

73 Org. with a complex code

74 ‘‘Happy Days’’ network

75 Beach Boys song set to the tune of Chuck Berry’s ‘‘Sweet Little Sixteen’’

78 King of myth

80 4G letters

81 ____ pace

82 Not doing so hot

86 F-, e.g.

87 Discourage

89 Waze way: Abbr.

90 Piece of plastic with a gladiator pictured on it

92 Physics demonstration often done from the roof of a school

95 ____-Briggs Type Indicator (popular personality test)

97 ‘‘I will prevent disease whenever I can, for prevention is preferable to cure,’’ e.g.

98 King of Shakespeare

99 ‘‘Keep Austin ____’’ (city slogan)

101 Annual presidential address, for short

103 Partner

107 ‘‘No worries’’

109 ‘‘Bon appétit!’’

111 Christ, to Bach

113 Place

114 Chimney channels

116 Warning on presents stashed in the closet

118 King of Skull Island

119 ‘‘Huddle up!’’

121 Actress Elisabeth

122 When: Sp.

124 Early adolescent years, so to speak

125 Engage

126 Opposite of wind up

127 Infinitesimal

128 Toys with much assembly required

129 Travel-brochure listings

130 Named

Down

1 Some hip-hop collectibles

2 On dry land

3 Join a conference call, say

4 Quick to fall asleep, in a way

5 Sense of self

6 Día de San Valentín gifts

7 Tearfully complain

8 Tabloid nickname for mother Nadya Suleman

9 Powder in the powder room

10 Course with greens

11 Machiavellian sort

12 Omits

13 Objective

14 Gateway city to Utah’s Arches National Park

15 Some after-Christmas announcements

16 Home to about one in five Californians

17 Long-running sitcom set in Seattle

18 Them’s the breaks!

22 Spent some time on YouTube, say

28 Nobel Peace Prize recipient who wrote ‘‘No Future Without Forgiveness’’

29 Sought-after position

34 Pop

36 G.P.s, e.g.

39 City about 25 miles S.E. of Chicago, IL.

41 ____-faire (social adeptness)

44 Level the playing field?

45 Put one past

47 One ending for a classic board game — another of which (when a player resigns) is represented visually six times in this puzzle

49 Tough spots

50 Bother incessantly

51 Scoring win after win

52 Mowry who starred alongside her twin Tia in the ’90s sitcom ‘‘Sister, Sister’’

53 ____ Z

55 Cubs’ place to play home games

58 Wilson who wrote the lyrics to 75-Across

59 Play areas

61 The ‘‘Bel Paese,’’ to locals

62 Borrower

63 Scale

67 Quintessentially cowardly

69 Mosaic maker

70 Remove from under the seat in front of you, say

72 Ducks known for their soft down feathers

76 Tinker (with)

77 Yes or no follower

79 ‘‘I’ve got it!’’

83 Rob ____, British comedian and TV personality

84 Samosa tidbit

85 Part of an office phone no.

88 Tool for a duel

91 Sidewalk drawings

92 One of the Manning brothers

93 Disentangle oneself

94 Main source of energy?

95 Breakout 1993 single for Counting Crows

96 Stay awhile

100 Only color of the rainbow not seen on the L.G.B.T. pride flag

102 Portable dwellings

104 Richie with the No. 1 hit ‘‘All Night Long’’

105 Borrower

106 Potato cultivar that was developed in Ontario, despite its name

108 Pelvic exercise

110 Nintendo dino

112 Like diamonds from a mine

115 Father

117 Weak, as a case

119 ‘‘Oh, and another thing ... ,’’ for short

120 Graffiti signature

123 College, to a Brit

