Grant Thackray (rhymes with ‘‘daiquiri’’) recently moved to Los Angeles from Oregon, “hopefully to find a job in animation — either storyboarding or character design.’’ He started constructing crosswords after seeing the 2006 documentary ‘‘Wordplay’’ and thinking, I could do that. The idea for this one came while he was stocking wood for a campfire. It’s Grant’s ninth Times puzzle and third Sunday. — W.S.

Across

1 Impersonate

6 Bump on a log

11 Get into one’s birthday suit

16 Fruit drinks

20 Home of the isle of Tortuga

21 ‘‘____ often costs too much’’: Emerson

22 Word before rock or football

23 Song word repeated after ‘‘Que’’

24 Charming sort?

26 Olympics projectiles

27 People in charge: Abbr.

28 ____ Lingus

29 Lucy’s last name on ‘‘I Love Lucy’’

31 Like gasoline nowadays

33 30-year host of late-night TV

37 Legal field concerned with long-term care

39 Commotion

40 Televangelist Joel

42 Prima ballerina

46 Some team competitions

49 The ‘‘e’’ in Genoa?

50 With 97-Across, emerge reborn ... or what the ends of five Across answers in this puzzle do?

52 ‘‘Gangsta Lovin’’’ rapper, 2002

53 Yoga-class instruction

55 Food packaging reassurance

56 Good ‘‘Wheel of Fortune’’ buy for REVERSE ENGINEER

57 Sold (for)

59 Toward the back

60 Where dominoes were invented

62 Rule

64 Jazz guitarist Montgomery

66 Some U.N. officers, for short

67 Super Bowl LV champ

68 Took a swing, say

70 Basketball box score column

74 Addiction-treatment locale

76 Leadoff selections?

77 Something to file

78 French article

79 Sweet pea

81 Volkswagen model inits.

82 Give wrong information

83 Boring tool

85 Emmy-winning journalist Finch

87 Website with a Seller Handbook

91 ‘‘How ____ ... ’’

92 Encrypted URL component

94 Red-handed, say

96 Make haste

97 See 50-Across

99 Brand that stylizes its name with a lowercase second letter

100 What a button on an armrest may control

104 Serenade

105 ‘‘____ Pal,’’ early episode of ‘‘The Jetsons’’

108 Shrinks

109 1980 event in Washington

111 Be completely candid

114 Gryffindor, Slytherin, Hufflepuff or Ravenclaw

117 It may be taken in by a traveler

119 Half of sei

120 Treat thought to be stamped with symbols of the Knights Templar

121 ‘‘We ____ please’’

123 Within arm’s reach

128 Something commonly left in an operating room

129 Going by

130 Where the Volta River flows

131 Tea go-with

132 Pull down

133 Those opposite the center and guards, in N.F.L. lingo

134 More teed off

135 Scattered

Down

1 Sounds at a sauna

2 Limit

3 20-20, e.g.

4 Hit TV show created by Donald Glover

5 Something close to a colonel’s heart?

6 ‘‘Today’’ competitor, for short

7 —

8 Those against

9 Come back again (again ... again ...)

10 Harp-shaped constellation

11 Got ready to ride, with ‘‘up’’

12 Vacuum tube type

13 ‘‘Hi’’ follower

14 Rack up, as charges

15 No-hassle

16 Countless

17 —

18 Slips

19 Holder of merit badges on a scout uniform

25 Jon of ‘‘Two and a Half Men’’

30 —

32 Gone-but-not-forgotten

33 L.L. Bean competitor

34 Plant family that jasmine and lilac are part of

35 Safe space

36 Announcement maker of yore

38 In early 2001, one of its executives notoriously said, ‘‘From an accounting standpoint, this will be our easiest year ever’’

41 ____ Minella (Muppet)

43 Pot grower’s remark?

44 What snakes grow as they age

45 Corrects, as text

47 They used to be a ‘‘thing’’

48 Floor coverings that feel good on the feet

51 Politician’s concern

54 Detective Lupin

55 Present-day saint?

58 Surprise ending

59 Sparkling-wine variety

61 Scolded, as in a library

63 Big name in nail polish

65 —

69 Drive

70 Sets aside

71 Popped in for just a moment, perhaps

72 The Ikea logo shares the colors of its flag

73 Lead-in to ‘‘of mind’’ or ‘‘of war’’

75 Advocate for the better treatment of elves, in Harry Potter

80 Determination from Santa

84 Big tournament news

86 Bare

88 —

89 Spots for window boxes

90 Verbal cringe

93 The St. Lawrence River’s misnamed ____ Islands

95 Far from friendly

98 Fatigued over time

99 Set of rules popularized by ‘‘How I Met Your Mother’’

101 Doctor’s orders, maybe

102 Best ____

103 Shaving brand

106 ‘‘Let me get this out ... ’’

107 Lead-in to -scope

110 Small lab bottle

112 Loud, as a stadium

113 Former second lady Cheney

114 It often has its kinks

115 Sight from a Seattle ferry

116 Bike ride setting

118 Rides

122 Millennium start

124 See 126-Down

125 Take a ____

126 With 124-Down, feature of van Gogh

127 Get hitched to

