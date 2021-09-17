Grant Thackray (rhymes with ‘‘daiquiri’’) recently moved to Los Angeles from Oregon, “hopefully to find a job in animation — either storyboarding or character design.’’ He started constructing crosswords after seeing the 2006 documentary ‘‘Wordplay’’ and thinking, I could do that. The idea for this one came while he was stocking wood for a campfire. It’s Grant’s ninth Times puzzle and third Sunday. — W.S.
Across
1 Impersonate
6 Bump on a log
11 Get into one’s birthday suit
16 Fruit drinks
20 Home of the isle of Tortuga
21 ‘‘____ often costs too much’’: Emerson
22 Word before rock or football
23 Song word repeated after ‘‘Que’’
24 Charming sort?
26 Olympics projectiles
27 People in charge: Abbr.
28 ____ Lingus
29 Lucy’s last name on ‘‘I Love Lucy’’
31 Like gasoline nowadays
33 30-year host of late-night TV
37 Legal field concerned with long-term care
39 Commotion
40 Televangelist Joel
42 Prima ballerina
46 Some team competitions
49 The ‘‘e’’ in Genoa?
50 With 97-Across, emerge reborn ... or what the ends of five Across answers in this puzzle do?
52 ‘‘Gangsta Lovin’’’ rapper, 2002
53 Yoga-class instruction
55 Food packaging reassurance
56 Good ‘‘Wheel of Fortune’’ buy for REVERSE ENGINEER
57 Sold (for)
59 Toward the back
60 Where dominoes were invented
62 Rule
64 Jazz guitarist Montgomery
66 Some U.N. officers, for short
67 Super Bowl LV champ
68 Took a swing, say
70 Basketball box score column
74 Addiction-treatment locale
76 Leadoff selections?
77 Something to file
78 French article
79 Sweet pea
81 Volkswagen model inits.
82 Give wrong information
83 Boring tool
85 Emmy-winning journalist Finch
87 Website with a Seller Handbook
91 ‘‘How ____ ... ’’
92 Encrypted URL component
94 Red-handed, say
96 Make haste
97 See 50-Across
99 Brand that stylizes its name with a lowercase second letter
100 What a button on an armrest may control
104 Serenade
105 ‘‘____ Pal,’’ early episode of ‘‘The Jetsons’’
108 Shrinks
109 1980 event in Washington
111 Be completely candid
114 Gryffindor, Slytherin, Hufflepuff or Ravenclaw
117 It may be taken in by a traveler
119 Half of sei
120 Treat thought to be stamped with symbols of the Knights Templar
121 ‘‘We ____ please’’
123 Within arm’s reach
128 Something commonly left in an operating room
129 Going by
130 Where the Volta River flows
131 Tea go-with
132 Pull down
133 Those opposite the center and guards, in N.F.L. lingo
134 More teed off
135 Scattered
Down
1 Sounds at a sauna
2 Limit
3 20-20, e.g.
4 Hit TV show created by Donald Glover
5 Something close to a colonel’s heart?
6 ‘‘Today’’ competitor, for short
7 —
8 Those against
9 Come back again (again ... again ...)
10 Harp-shaped constellation
11 Got ready to ride, with ‘‘up’’
12 Vacuum tube type
13 ‘‘Hi’’ follower
14 Rack up, as charges
15 No-hassle
16 Countless
17 —
18 Slips
19 Holder of merit badges on a scout uniform
25 Jon of ‘‘Two and a Half Men’’
30 —
32 Gone-but-not-forgotten
33 L.L. Bean competitor
34 Plant family that jasmine and lilac are part of
35 Safe space
36 Announcement maker of yore
38 In early 2001, one of its executives notoriously said, ‘‘From an accounting standpoint, this will be our easiest year ever’’
41 ____ Minella (Muppet)
43 Pot grower’s remark?
44 What snakes grow as they age
45 Corrects, as text
47 They used to be a ‘‘thing’’
48 Floor coverings that feel good on the feet
51 Politician’s concern
54 Detective Lupin
55 Present-day saint?
58 Surprise ending
59 Sparkling-wine variety
61 Scolded, as in a library
63 Big name in nail polish
65 —
69 Drive
70 Sets aside
71 Popped in for just a moment, perhaps
72 The Ikea logo shares the colors of its flag
73 Lead-in to ‘‘of mind’’ or ‘‘of war’’
75 Advocate for the better treatment of elves, in Harry Potter
80 Determination from Santa
84 Big tournament news
86 Bare
88 —
89 Spots for window boxes
90 Verbal cringe
93 The St. Lawrence River’s misnamed ____ Islands
95 Far from friendly
98 Fatigued over time
99 Set of rules popularized by ‘‘How I Met Your Mother’’
101 Doctor’s orders, maybe
102 Best ____
103 Shaving brand
106 ‘‘Let me get this out ... ’’
107 Lead-in to -scope
110 Small lab bottle
112 Loud, as a stadium
113 Former second lady Cheney
114 It often has its kinks
115 Sight from a Seattle ferry
116 Bike ride setting
118 Rides
122 Millennium start
124 See 126-Down
125 Take a ____
126 With 124-Down, feature of van Gogh
127 Get hitched to
