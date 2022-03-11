Sheldon Polonsky, of Cincinnati, is a pediatrician and medical software analyst at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital. He loves movies and wordplay and sees films in theaters whenever possible. The theme clues for this puzzle took varied amounts of time to compose: 75-Across came in five minutes; 119-Across took half an hour; 22-Across required three days, on and off. This is Sheldon’s second Times puzzle and first Sunday. — W.S.
Across
1 Items used with PINs
9 There’s one for the U.S. Census
15 In a tussle
19 Dismiss
20 Takes it one step at a time
21 Pad Thai garnish
22 Sea captain: robber, thief (2003)
25 Photographer’s tool, for short
26 Unlike this puzzle, we hope
27 Source of suffering
28 They’re hoppy at happy hour
32 Quaint lead-in to while
33 All the kings’ men?
34 True fellow is a find (1946)
40 With room for interpretation
41 Top
42 Game pieces in Mastermind
46 Word after contact or before cover
47 Chill (out)
49 Bit of deception
50 Unfinished attic space
52 Re: town fire one night (1974)
56 ‘‘Whoopee!’’
59 Origin of the words ‘‘club’’ and ‘‘gun’’
60 It’s a lot in London
61 Tip of the tongue?
62 Best-selling crime novelist Gregg
65 Breed featured in 2009’s ‘‘Hachi: A Dog’s Tale’’
67 Miff, with ‘‘off’’
68 One seeking a new agreement, perhaps
70 Ground-breaking tool
73 ‘‘Not interested’’
75 Evil Streep had award (2006)
80 Be a paragon of
81 Guys that rhyme with ‘‘girls’’
82 Folder attachment
83 The ‘‘Y’’ of Y.S.L.
87 Beams
88 Wallop
89 One of the Roys on ‘‘Succession’’
91 M. Ryan, what’s her yell? (1989)
96 They have massive calves
100 ‘‘OK!’’ in Okayama
101 Puts forth
102 Account
103 Protected creature in the Congo Basin
107 Alternatives to tablets
110 R.E.M.: alarming to the teens (1984)
115 ____ colada
116 ‘‘Louisiana ____,’’ music show that helped launch Elvis’s career
117 Fried, filled Filipino fare
118 Part of STEM: Abbr.
119 Angry dog sounds
120 Elf at the North Pole, e.g.
Down
1 First courses, informally
2 Drudgery
3 First Black woman to win the Nobel Prize in Literature
4 When doubled, a dance
5 Quick to learn
6 Spawn in the sea
7 ‘‘____ thou love life?’’: Benjamin Franklin
8 Drove (away)
9 ____ Men (‘‘Who Let the Dogs Out’’ group)
10 One with a password, maybe
11 Document stamp abbr.
12 That: Sp.
13 Blimp, e.g.
14 Humanitarian org. with Halloween fund drives
15 First name in Harry Potter
16 Ranks
17 Would you look at that!
18 Believe in it
20 Onetime dentist’s supply
23 Front
24 Company with sound financials?
29 Target with a throw
30 ‘‘!!!!!’’ feeling
31 Crack
33 Held tightly
34 ‘‘’Tis an ____ cook that cannot lick his own fingers’’: ‘‘Romeo and Juliet’’
35 The third of three X’s
36 Opposite of da
37 All ____ (English card game)
38 Release, in a way
39 Soul singer Bridges
42 School for the college-bound
43 Paper slips?
44 Signs in a bookstore, perhaps
45 Encourages
48 Out of the park
49 Each
50 Airborne irritant
51 Chicken ... or cowed
53 Addicted
54 Broke the finish line ribbon
55 ‘‘____ on parle français’’
56 Lead-in to day or year
57 Pulmicort targets it
58 Adverb in many legal documents
63 Impose, as a fine
64 ____ Lanka
65 Certain banner fodder
66 Didn’t ditch
69 Certain partners’ exchanges
70 Brand with an iComfort line
71 Less vibrant
72 Harvard dropouts, maybe?
74 Recurrent space in The Game of Life
76 Depends (on)
77 Break-even situation
78 Aid in putting together a fall collection
79 Drives the getaway car for, say
84 Slangy SoCal dialect
85 Sharp turn
86 Designing
88 Rhea with four Emmys
90 Phone-tracking org.
91 Accompanying
92 Shrubby areas
93 Europe’s Three Countries Bridge crosses it
94 Big name in locks
95 Grain variety
96 ____-Nuts
97 World leader who appeared on a Time magazine cover 40 years after his death
98 Sailing through
99 The world’s most expensive one, the Gurkha Royal Courtesan, costs over $1.3 million
103 Angry dog’s sound
104 Trompe l’____
105 Sticks
106 Some finds in Fortnite
108 Hand over
109 Have the lead (in)
111 Actress Cash of FX’s ‘‘You’re the Worst’’
112 Who might bug you?
113 Headwear with a pompom
114 Vaccine molecule
