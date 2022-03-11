Sheldon Polonsky, of Cincinnati, is a pediatrician and medical software analyst at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital. He loves movies and wordplay and sees films in theaters whenever possible. The theme clues for this puzzle took varied amounts of time to compose: 75-Across came in five minutes; 119-Across took half an hour; 22-Across required three days, on and off. This is Sheldon’s second Times puzzle and first Sunday. — W.S.

Across

1 Items used with PINs

9 There’s one for the U.S. Census

15 In a tussle

19 Dismiss

20 Takes it one step at a time

21 Pad Thai garnish

22 Sea captain: robber, thief (2003)

25 Photographer’s tool, for short

26 Unlike this puzzle, we hope

27 Source of suffering

28 They’re hoppy at happy hour

32 Quaint lead-in to while

33 All the kings’ men?

34 True fellow is a find (1946)

40 With room for interpretation

41 Top

42 Game pieces in Mastermind

46 Word after contact or before cover

47 Chill (out)

49 Bit of deception

50 Unfinished attic space

52 Re: town fire one night (1974)

56 ‘‘Whoopee!’’

59 Origin of the words ‘‘club’’ and ‘‘gun’’

60 It’s a lot in London

61 Tip of the tongue?

62 Best-selling crime novelist Gregg

65 Breed featured in 2009’s ‘‘Hachi: A Dog’s Tale’’

67 Miff, with ‘‘off’’

68 One seeking a new agreement, perhaps

70 Ground-breaking tool

73 ‘‘Not interested’’

75 Evil Streep had award (2006)

80 Be a paragon of

81 Guys that rhyme with ‘‘girls’’

82 Folder attachment

83 The ‘‘Y’’ of Y.S.L.

87 Beams

88 Wallop

89 One of the Roys on ‘‘Succession’’

91 M. Ryan, what’s her yell? (1989)

96 They have massive calves

100 ‘‘OK!’’ in Okayama

101 Puts forth

102 Account

103 Protected creature in the Congo Basin

107 Alternatives to tablets

110 R.E.M.: alarming to the teens (1984)

115 ____ colada

116 ‘‘Louisiana ____,’’ music show that helped launch Elvis’s career

117 Fried, filled Filipino fare

118 Part of STEM: Abbr.

119 Angry dog sounds

120 Elf at the North Pole, e.g.

Down

1 First courses, informally

2 Drudgery

3 First Black woman to win the Nobel Prize in Literature

4 When doubled, a dance

5 Quick to learn

6 Spawn in the sea

7 ‘‘____ thou love life?’’: Benjamin Franklin

8 Drove (away)

9 ____ Men (‘‘Who Let the Dogs Out’’ group)

10 One with a password, maybe

11 Document stamp abbr.

12 That: Sp.

13 Blimp, e.g.

14 Humanitarian org. with Halloween fund drives

15 First name in Harry Potter

16 Ranks

17 Would you look at that!

18 Believe in it

20 Onetime dentist’s supply

23 Front

24 Company with sound financials?

29 Target with a throw

30 ‘‘!!!!!’’ feeling

31 Crack

33 Held tightly

34 ‘‘’Tis an ____ cook that cannot lick his own fingers’’: ‘‘Romeo and Juliet’’

35 The third of three X’s

36 Opposite of da

37 All ____ (English card game)

38 Release, in a way

39 Soul singer Bridges

42 School for the college-bound

43 Paper slips?

44 Signs in a bookstore, perhaps

45 Encourages

48 Out of the park

49 Each

50 Airborne irritant

51 Chicken ... or cowed

53 Addicted

54 Broke the finish line ribbon

55 ‘‘____ on parle français’’

56 Lead-in to day or year

57 Pulmicort targets it

58 Adverb in many legal documents

63 Impose, as a fine

64 ____ Lanka

65 Certain banner fodder

66 Didn’t ditch

69 Certain partners’ exchanges

70 Brand with an iComfort line

71 Less vibrant

72 Harvard dropouts, maybe?

74 Recurrent space in The Game of Life

76 Depends (on)

77 Break-even situation

78 Aid in putting together a fall collection

79 Drives the getaway car for, say

84 Slangy SoCal dialect

85 Sharp turn

86 Designing

88 Rhea with four Emmys

90 Phone-tracking org.

91 Accompanying

92 Shrubby areas

93 Europe’s Three Countries Bridge crosses it

94 Big name in locks

95 Grain variety

96 ____-Nuts

97 World leader who appeared on a Time magazine cover 40 years after his death

98 Sailing through

99 The world’s most expensive one, the Gurkha Royal Courtesan, costs over $1.3 million

103 Angry dog’s sound

104 Trompe l’____

105 Sticks

106 Some finds in Fortnite

108 Hand over

109 Have the lead (in)

111 Actress Cash of FX’s ‘‘You’re the Worst’’

112 Who might bug you?

113 Headwear with a pompom

114 Vaccine molecule

0
0
0
0
0