BLANK EXPRESSIONS

By Brandon Koppy

Brandon Koppy works for a digital ad agency in Austin, Texas. His daughters are 2 and 4 years old — which he calls “black-hole ages” that seem to consume all his time. This puzzle started with a general idea and a title (above). Once he decided on the puzzle’s ‘‘meta’’ answer, he was off and running. After you’ve finished solving, look for an appropriate bonus phrase. — W.S.

ACROSS

1 You say it when you ‘‘get it’’

4 Cell connection inits.

7 Dope

12 Sorta

15 Writing tip

18 Film critic with a cameo in 1978’s ‘‘Superman’’

20 Safe bets

22 ‘‘Levitating’’ singer, 2020

24 Stuffed up, in a way

25 Northern New Jersey town

26 Literally, ‘‘father of many’’

27 2020 No. 1 hit for Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion

28 Longtime cooking show hosted by Alton Brown

30 They may be classified

31 Resident of the second-largest U.S. city

35 Like some bulls

36 Dangerous part of a tour

41 Fan of the album ‘‘Aoxomoxoa,’’ say

43 Dress (up)

44 Flings without strings

45 Yogurt-based Indian drink

46 The Blue Marble

49 ‘‘Ditto!’’

50 Part of ‘‘fwiw’’

51 Sit in stir

53 Good people to ask for directions

55 Grok

56 Clothing store sign

58 Owed

59 Parts of many skyscrapers

63 Med. care option

64 South ____

65 Wilson of film

67 Loud and clear, as a call to action

69 First name among billionaires

71 Demean

74 Woolly ma’am

76 Chats over Twitter, for short

77 ____ al-Fitr (holiday)

79 Lump sum?

83 Hawaiian home parts

85 Grabbed the reins

88 The barber of Seville

89 Singer Grande, to fans

90 Diverse ecosystem

92 Christine of ‘‘The Blacklist’’

93 French 101 verb

95 Mustangs’ sch.

96 Back tracks?

98 Made bubbly

100 Not stop talking about

102 Supreme Court appointee before Thurgood Marshall

104 ‘‘Dios ____!’’

105 Firm

107 Pin points?

108 Spacecraft’s reflective attachment

111 Ominous

112 Flexible spade, say

113 Like werewolves

116 Hairsplitter

120 Late actor Eisenberg

121 In which belts are worn

123 Ideal beta tester

127 Gives a boost, informally

129 Roger ____, first film critic to win a Pulitzer for criticism

131 Boots

132 Algebra I calculation

133 Worries

137 Calendar mo.

138 Captain’s log entry, maybe

142 Quinceañera feature

143 2013 Bong Joon Ho thriller

146 Hear out, say

147 N.Y.C. mayor after de Blasio

148 Alien’s line of communication?

149 Speedy travel option

150 Precept

151 John, abroad

152 Young ’uns

153 Cares for

DOWN

1 Pioneer in Dadaism

2 ‘‘That’s amusing’’

3 Rose of Guns N’ Roses

4 Passport, for one

5 Vegan protein source made from fermented soybeans

6 Big name in ice cream

7 1993 Salt-N-Pepa hit

8 Heart-shaped, as leaves

9 Entree with boiling broth

10 Dash figure

11 No. 1 N.B.A. draft pick in 1992

12 Journalist ____ B. Wells

13 Outback, e.g.

14 Stereotypical football coach

15 Org. with grants

16 It’s got hops, for short

17 Superhero comics sound

19 Ties another knot

20 Bay Area airport code

21 Tennis division

23 Victor ____, role in ‘‘Casablanca’’

28 Professional saver?

29 Fad accessory of the 1980s

31 It comes off the top of one’s head

32 ‘‘Cool beans!’’

33 Verbose

34 The eighth of eight

37 Feeling bad, in a way

38 ‘‘August: ____ County’’ (Tracy Letts play)

39 Site of Hercules’ first labor

40 Ramps up or down?

42 Leave it to beavers

44 ____-Magnon

47 Author Gaiman

48 Plus

52 Pablo Neruda wrote one ‘‘to a large tuna in the market’’

54 Has online?

57 Slugger with 609 homers

60 Bit of cosmic justice

61 Unlikely feature for competitive swimmers

62 Some trattoria offerings

64 All tucked in

66 Eccentric

67 Top dog, for short

68 Wedding-notice word

70 Basket-weaving materials

71 Home of Gulf State Park

72 Behind-the-counter helper

73 Licorice-flavored quaff

75 ‘‘____ With Marc Maron’’ (popular podcast)

78 Rage

80 Main connection?

81 Some antique furniture

82 Like 100 vis-à-vis 99, say

84 The Trojan priestess Cassandra, e.g.

86 Two-syllable cheer

87 Contest

88 Softened expletive on ‘‘Battlestar Galactica’’

91 Cutesy ending with most

94 Marijuana compound, for short

97 Some coding statements

98 United

99 Having less vermouth, say

101 Air or Ear ender, in tech

103 ‘‘____ live and breathe!’’

106 No longer funny

109 Jay with jokes

110 Does the same as

113 Blood typing, e.g.

114 Runnin’ ____ (N.C.A.A. basketball team)

115 In and of itself

117 Shining brightly

118 Former Jordanian queen

119 Formal accessory

122 Text file in a software package

124 Inundate, as with work

125 Runner Bolt

126 Like some parking

128 Attract while exploiting someone’s weakness

130 Shades

132 Cuts off the flow of

133 ‘‘P.D.Q.’’ in the O.R.

134 Way off the mark

135 Flair

136 Imbibe, old-style

138 Scrooge McDuck, for one

139 Last word of the New Testament

140 ‘‘All ____ ... ’’

141 Chapters in history

144 ‘‘Hunh?’’

145 P

