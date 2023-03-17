John-Clark Levin, of Ojai, Calif., is a Ph.D. student at Cambridge, in England, studying how governments can better anticipate the impacts of artificial intelligence. In his spare time he does stage magic and stand-up comedy. With a partner, he once held the Guinness world record for the ‘‘longest continuous handshake’’ — 15-plus hours. That’s even longer than it took him to make this puzzle. — W.S.

Across

0
0
0
0
0