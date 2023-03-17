John-Clark Levin, of Ojai, Calif., is a Ph.D. student at Cambridge, in England, studying how governments can better anticipate the impacts of artificial intelligence. In his spare time he does stage magic and stand-up comedy. With a partner, he once held the Guinness world record for the ‘‘longest continuous handshake’’ — 15-plus hours. That’s even longer than it took him to make this puzzle. — W.S.
19 ‘‘It’s not coming to me’’
21 Quintessential ingredient to borrow from a neighbor
24 Competitive setting in Fortnite
26 Often-mispunctuated word
31 Powerful weapon, for short
35 Aid in some makeshift repairs
40 Company that created Pong
41 They can make a huge impact
43 Movie character who said ‘‘I love you’’ to 110-Across
45 Network supported by ‘‘Viewers Like You’’
46 Literary character who cries, ‘‘I am madness maddened!’’
56 ‘‘Meet the Press’’ host Chuck
57 Attractions for antique hunters
62 Part of many a weight-loss ad
65 Something checked at a T.S.A. checkpoint
74 Whitman of ‘‘Parenthood’’
77 Aftermath of a toddler’s meal
78 Train that stops in New Haven and New York
80 They often don’t mature until they turn 30
85 Lie out on a scorching day
89 Landmark at the entrance to Narnia
92 ‘‘Yeah, but still ...’’
93 Online handicrafts marketplace
94 Bareilles who sang ‘‘Love Song’’
95 Tribe native to the Great Basin
97 Agcy. impersonated in some scam calls
102 Vegetarian options ... or what the shaded letters in this puzzle are, phonetically
108 ‘‘The Three Musketeers’’ action scenes
110 Movie character who replied ‘‘I know’’ to 43-Across
111 They may be long and shocking
1 Tom Hanks movie featuring a giant piano
2 It might turn out to be a drone
4 Blue diamond in ‘‘Titanic,’’ e.g.
11 ‘‘____ Loss’’ (2022 No. 1 album by Drake and 21 Savage)
13 Mall security guard, pejoratively
14 Exams with a 400-1,600 range
16 Interfacers with publishers
17 Layer between the crust and the core
18 Need for a tough crossword, perhaps
21 Command for creating a revised draft
29 Like words this clue the in?
30 Easily frightened sort
32 Where you might go down in the ranks?
34 Things usually made in the morning
41 Apple wireless file transfer
54 Subjects of VH1’s ‘‘I Love the ... ’’ series
59 Many teens’ rooms, to parents
60 Pulitzer-winning columnist Stephens
68 ‘‘Previously on ...’’ segment
74 ‘‘The kissing disease’’
75 ‘‘Coming face to face with yourself,’’ per Jackson Pollock
77 Minority in New Zealand’s parliament
78 What goes ‘‘up to 11,’’ in ‘‘Spinal Tap’’
81 Does well on a test, say
86 Many a Monopoly property
88 Marx’s co-author for ‘‘The Communist Manifesto’’
89 They can be passed but not failed
97 Little mischief-makers
98 Veggie that’s often pickled
99 Virgil described its ‘‘cloud of pitch-black whirling smoke’’
103 Channel that airs old MGM and RKO films
104 ____ Bankman-Fried, fallen crypto mogul
106 Boston’s Liberty Tree, for one
107 Kind of sauce for dim sum
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.