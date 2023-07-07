John Westwig is a software engineer in Seattle. He got into crosswords when he was very young, solving Games magazine on car trips with his family. Constructing came soon after. He sold his first puzzle to The Times in 2015, when he was 17. This is his eighth (and first Sunday). ‘‘Lots of friends do the Times puzzle,’’ he writes, ‘‘but most complain that mine are too hard.’’ — W.S.
11 ‘‘Are you freaking kidding me?’’
20 Many a ‘‘Survivor’’ setting
21 Bit of doubling down from a parent
22 Event at a hot new club?
24 ‘‘I wish I were under four feet tall,’’ e.g.?
26 M.S.G. team, on scoreboards
29 Name found on a calendar
30 For whom the bell tolls
31 Tactical reductions in lighting, as during W.W. II
33 Sommelier’s superlative
35 Great garage-sale find
44 Muse of comedy and idyllic poetry
51 How Cassius looks to Caesar, in Shakespeare
54 Dripping in jewelry, slangily
57 Secret service member?
60 What’s said in passing?
63 Repeated small role for Paul Rudd
70 Six-winged biblical being
72 Famous drawing of a ship?
73 Theater rival of Regal and Cinemark
76 Sight along a country road
78 Score on a clean sheet
79 Lead guitarist of Queen, who has a Ph.D. in astrophysics
84 Kind of race that’s not quite a half-marathon
87 Kate of ‘‘House of Cards’’
89 ____ Troi, character on ‘‘Star Trek: T.N.G.’’
91 Dinner date that makes a good story?
96 Richard Parker in ‘‘Life of Pi,’’ for one
97 Like much prized blue-and-white porcelain
103 ‘‘Bleeding Love’’ singer Lewis
105 1970 hit for Neil Diamond
106 Ad Council output, in brief
109 A kiss, a hug, a wave, the works?
112 Title of an essay by a hit man?
117 Goes on and on and on
119 Work-from-home wear, informally
4 End of a college search?
7 Adjective often capitalized in the Bible
8 Org. concerned with plants
9 Serve, as messy cafeteria food
14 Considerably large, in Appalachian dialect
15 Rock’s ____ Brickell & New Bohemians
16 One of two for six of VIII?
23 Thanksgiving table decoration
25 The first man ever created, in Maori lore
28 You might see one upside down on a bar
32 Still shot of a moving image, in tech-speak
34 ‘‘Grand slam’’ in showbiz
35 Relationship conditions, so to speak
36 New England vacation destination, familiarly
37 ‘‘Whoa there, Warren G.!’’?
39 That one will never have again
41 Compliment for a lexicographer?
43 Family-friendly ratings
50 What prices and hearts may do
56 Certain government agent, informally
62 Kapoor who played the game-show emcee in ‘‘Slumdog Millionaire’’
63 Tried to engineer an advantage
64 Author who wrote ‘‘Weeds are flowers, too, once you get to know them’’
71 Cutting class in med school?
79 Some gas stations, in brief
83 Former Indigenous inhabitants of modern-day Buffalo
88 Chili variety that means ‘‘wide’’ in Spanish
92 Some of the wildlife in the 20,000-year-old paintings in Lascaux Cave
98 Good name for a political pundit?
104 Prefix in the names of many causes
106 Pocket at a restaurant
109 Publication co-founded in 1889 by Dow and Jones, in brief
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.