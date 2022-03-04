Victor Barocas is a professor of biomedical engineering at the University of Minnesota. He’s a longtime member of the National Puzzlers’ League and contributes puzzles to its monthly publication, The Enigma. Victor loves all things related to language and wordplay. Contrary to the title of this puzzle, though, he does not speak French. — W.S.
Across
1 Tobacco plug
5 Manipulate
10 Graduates of Quantico, informally
14 Taller roommate of 15-Down
18 Showgirl in the 1978 hit ‘‘Copacabana’’
19 Boomer’s kid, maybe
20 Declare
21 Snack item with approximately 53 calories
22 Positive thinker’s motto?
25 Textbook section
26 FireWire alternative
27 Letter between November and Papa in the NATO alphabet
28 It might be set at sea
29 When a prime-time drama might air
31 Reason-based belief in God
33 Repeated sound that’s hard to get rid of
34 Means of becoming a god?
36 ‘‘Call the Midwife’’ network
38 Had something nice
40 Nonsense
41 Place in danger
45 Ernst and Young, e.g.: Abbr.
46 Peroxide ____
47 It’s an affront
51 Where Rapunzel let down her hair?
53 Quarrel
54 It matures quickly, in brief
55 Angled to get attention: Abbr.
56 Suffix with serpent or opal
57 Offed
60 Reach quickly, as a conclusion
61 Perhaps
62 Doc. to ensure secrecy
63 A pupil may grow in it
64 United group, e.g.
65 Holy water?
70 Excites
72 ‘‘Salus populi suprema lex ____’’ (motto of Missouri)
73 Charade
74 One of 17 in Monopoly: Abbr.
77 One with pressing work
78 Feed the guests, maybe
79 Dish that’s cooked underground
80 Feb. 14
81 673 parts of the Louvre Pyramid
82 ‘‘Old man’’
83 Answer to ‘‘What is Roquefort or Brie?’’
86 Offed
87 Go the wrong way
88 Green-lit
90 Like drunken speech
91 Announcement on National Coming Out Day
93 Inappropriate
95 Early bird?
96 Spilled milk?
100 Front of a semi
102 Ubiquitous advertiser with an acronymic name
106 Seeing as
107 Weight of an empty container
108 What’s clothed in summer and naked in winter, per an old riddle
110 China’s largest ethnic group
111 What BankAmericard became in 1976
112 The queen with her pets?
116 School where some of ‘‘Shakespeare in Love’’ was filmed
117 Annual Memorial Day race, informally
118 Red Sox’ div.
119 Bit of sports equipment that may be electrified
120 Casino tool
121 Philippine money
122 Fleas and flies
123 What’s left on a map?
Down
1 Obscure
2 Windsor, e.g.
3 A criminal’s may be unbelievable
4 ‘‘Time ____ ... ’’
5 Big name in jelly
6 Like mosaic tiles
7 Lose possession?
8 One of the books of the Torah: Abbr.
9 Where Wagner’s ‘‘Tannhäuser’’ was first performed
10 Prima ____
11 Word that becomes more dramatic when you add an ‘‘R’’ in front
12 Caribbean land, at the Olympics
13 Administer an oath to
14 Echoes
15 Shorter roommate of 14-Across
16 Control, metaphorically
17 Completely, in slang
19 Pedal on the right
23 Man of La Mancha
24 Late-night trips to the fridge, e.g.
30 Shirt or blouse
32 Bit of magic
35 Projecting front
37 Temporarily replace
39 Most likely to win at Trivia Night, maybe
41 Long-billed wader
42 Parent company of Facebook
43 Game starter
44 Home for Holmes
48 One who sees what you’re saying?
49 Berliner’s ‘‘old’’
50 Sight on winter roads
52 Sign of overuse
53 ‘‘All ____!’’
54 Prefix that’s mega mega?
58 Not merely annoyed
59 Split
60 BuzzFeed staple
64 Wide ties
66 Netflix series set at Green Gables
67 Manipulates
68 Place to go on a ship
69 Them’s the breaks!
70 List in ‘‘The Idiot’s Guide to ... ’’
71 Neighbor of Siberia, in Risk
75 Common still-life prop
76 Looked at
78 Architectural columns in the form of sculpted female figures
80 Threshold
82 Gunslinger’s command
84 Schools
85 Held tight
87 A narcissist may go on one
88 Shockingly bizarre
89 What the quadriceps muscle connects to
92 N.Y.C. commuting inits.
94 Bugs
96 Where bile is produced
97 Loos who wrote ‘‘Gentlemen Prefer Blondes’’
98 Casual response to an apology
99 Panasonic subsidiary
101 Orchestra section
103 ‘‘If my luck holds out ... ’’
104 Pens
105 Beginning
109 Rhinitis treater, in brief
113 Phoenix-to-Albuquerque dir.
114 Bottle labeled ‘‘XXX’’ in the comics
115 ‘‘Do the ____’’ (soft drink slogan)
