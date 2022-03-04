Victor Barocas is a professor of biomedical engineering at the University of Minnesota. He’s a longtime member of the National Puzzlers’ League and contributes puzzles to its monthly publication, The Enigma. Victor loves all things related to language and wordplay. Contrary to the title of this puzzle, though, he does not speak French. — W.S.

Across

1 Tobacco plug

5 Manipulate

10 Graduates of Quantico, informally

14 Taller roommate of 15-Down

18 Showgirl in the 1978 hit ‘‘Copacabana’’

19 Boomer’s kid, maybe

20 Declare

21 Snack item with approximately 53 calories

22 Positive thinker’s motto?

25 Textbook section

26 FireWire alternative

27 Letter between November and Papa in the NATO alphabet

28 It might be set at sea

29 When a prime-time drama might air

31 Reason-based belief in God

33 Repeated sound that’s hard to get rid of

34 Means of becoming a god?

36 ‘‘Call the Midwife’’ network

38 Had something nice

40 Nonsense

41 Place in danger

45 Ernst and Young, e.g.: Abbr.

46 Peroxide ____

47 It’s an affront

51 Where Rapunzel let down her hair?

53 Quarrel

54 It matures quickly, in brief

55 Angled to get attention: Abbr.

56 Suffix with serpent or opal

57 Offed

60 Reach quickly, as a conclusion

61 Perhaps

62 Doc. to ensure secrecy

63 A pupil may grow in it

64 United group, e.g.

65 Holy water?

70 Excites

72 ‘‘Salus populi suprema lex ____’’ (motto of Missouri)

73 Charade

74 One of 17 in Monopoly: Abbr.

77 One with pressing work

78 Feed the guests, maybe

79 Dish that’s cooked underground

80 Feb. 14

81 673 parts of the Louvre Pyramid

82 ‘‘Old man’’

83 Answer to ‘‘What is Roquefort or Brie?’’

86 Offed

87 Go the wrong way

88 Green-lit

90 Like drunken speech

91 Announcement on National Coming Out Day

93 Inappropriate

95 Early bird?

96 Spilled milk?

100 Front of a semi

102 Ubiquitous advertiser with an acronymic name

106 Seeing as

107 Weight of an empty container

108 What’s clothed in summer and naked in winter, per an old riddle

110 China’s largest ethnic group

111 What BankAmericard became in 1976

112 The queen with her pets?

116 School where some of ‘‘Shakespeare in Love’’ was filmed

117 Annual Memorial Day race, informally

118 Red Sox’ div.

119 Bit of sports equipment that may be electrified

120 Casino tool

121 Philippine money

122 Fleas and flies

123 What’s left on a map?

Down

1 Obscure

2 Windsor, e.g.

3 A criminal’s may be unbelievable

4 ‘‘Time ____ ... ’’

5 Big name in jelly

6 Like mosaic tiles

7 Lose possession?

8 One of the books of the Torah: Abbr.

9 Where Wagner’s ‘‘Tannhäuser’’ was first performed

10 Prima ____

11 Word that becomes more dramatic when you add an ‘‘R’’ in front

12 Caribbean land, at the Olympics

13 Administer an oath to

14 Echoes

15 Shorter roommate of 14-Across

16 Control, metaphorically

17 Completely, in slang

19 Pedal on the right

23 Man of La Mancha

24 Late-night trips to the fridge, e.g.

30 Shirt or blouse

32 Bit of magic

35 Projecting front

37 Temporarily replace

39 Most likely to win at Trivia Night, maybe

41 Long-billed wader

42 Parent company of Facebook

43 Game starter

44 Home for Holmes

48 One who sees what you’re saying?

49 Berliner’s ‘‘old’’

50 Sight on winter roads

52 Sign of overuse

53 ‘‘All ____!’’

54 Prefix that’s mega mega?

58 Not merely annoyed

59 Split

60 BuzzFeed staple

64 Wide ties

66 Netflix series set at Green Gables

67 Manipulates

68 Place to go on a ship

69 Them’s the breaks!

70 List in ‘‘The Idiot’s Guide to ... ’’

71 Neighbor of Siberia, in Risk

75 Common still-life prop

76 Looked at

78 Architectural columns in the form of sculpted female figures

80 Threshold

82 Gunslinger’s command

84 Schools

85 Held tight

87 A narcissist may go on one

88 Shockingly bizarre

89 What the quadriceps muscle connects to

92 N.Y.C. commuting inits.

94 Bugs

96 Where bile is produced

97 Loos who wrote ‘‘Gentlemen Prefer Blondes’’

98 Casual response to an apology

99 Panasonic subsidiary

101 Orchestra section

103 ‘‘If my luck holds out ... ’’

104 Pens

105 Beginning

109 Rhinitis treater, in brief

113 Phoenix-to-Albuquerque dir.

114 Bottle labeled ‘‘XXX’’ in the comics

115 ‘‘Do the ____’’ (soft drink slogan)

Skalka
Buy Now
0
0
0
0
0