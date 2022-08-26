Jim Horne is a musician and writer from Newcastle, Wash. He is the founder of XWord Info, a website for crossword enthusiasts. He was the original writer (2008-11) for Wordplay, now The Times’s daily crossword column. Jeff Chen is a professional crossword constructor and writer in Seattle. This is their fourth collaboration (and first Sunday) for the paper. — W.S.
1 Hotel chain operated by Hilton
7 Big voices with big egos
12 Some users of Cyrillic script
17 Antique furniture expert, perhaps
24 Sight at a checkout counter
26 Golfer who won the 1998 Masters (Italy)
30 ‘‘Rosy-fingered’’ Greek goddess
36 Grp. led by Mahmoud Abbas beginning in 2004
39 Apples and pears, botanically
44 Queen Latifah’s given first name
46 Playwright ____-Manuel Miranda
49 Give up all at once (Ecuador)
53 Org. with a Summer League
55 Response from a therapist
58 ‘‘If we don’t end ____, ___ will end us’’: H.?G. Wells
63 ‘‘Inventing ____’’ (2022 Netflix hit)
71 Major player in U.S. economic policy (Egypt)
74 Retired jersey number for the 76ers’ Moses Malone
78 It’s good for three points
80 Where you might get into hot water
81 ____ Hortons (Canadian chain)
85 Land with an accent over its first letter
89 Boarding group? (Switzerland)
98 Stephen of ‘‘V for Vendetta’’
100 Activity for Santa (Rwanda)
102 Scouts B.S.A. members since 2019
105 ‘‘OK, you get it,’’ for short
107 Used room service, e.g.
109 Hamm of women’s soccer fame
111 Nickname that’s three consecutive letters of the alphabet
114 One who walks to work? (Qatar)
119 What this puzzle’s circled letters are with respect to the surrounding shaded squares?
124 Noted underground adventurer
126 Burger topping that jacks up the cholesterol
130 Daily ____ (news blog)
2 McEntire of country music
5 Special collection of musical hits?
6 ‘‘Je te plumerai la ____’’ (line from ‘‘Alouette’’)
10 Open-mouthed responses
11 Temptresses in the ‘‘Odyssey’’
12 Create an elaborate series of deceptions
14 Got in the game, perhaps
21 Big name in power tools
27 Monitors at school, briefly
37 Sondheim and Bernstein’s collaborator on ‘‘West Side Story’’
50 Instantly get along well
52 Home of the David Geffen School of Drama
59 Like some 401(k) contributions
62 ‘‘The Chi’’ channel, familiarly
64 It has a devoted following on Sundays
65 Expiates, with ‘‘for’’
69 Modifier in digital logic
76 Lloyd of women’s soccer fame
92 Region of Croatia associated with a canine breed
101 Like em dashes vis-à-vis en dashes
103 Fuse by heating below the melting point
108 Bomb produced in the 1950s
110 Ritalin target, for short
113 Marvin who sang ‘‘Sexual Healing’’
116 Food that’s a national emblem of Wales
118 Standard operating procedures, for short
122 Ambrose Burnside was its first president, for short
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.