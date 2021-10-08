Priyanka Sethy is a management consultant, originally from India, now splitting her time between the Bay Area and New York City. Matthew Stock works for a math education nonprofit in East St. Louis, Ill. They connected via the Crossword Puzzle Collaboration Directory on Facebook. The theme idea here was Priyanka’s. They made the puzzle together via Zoom — including a marathon three-hour session at the start. This is Matthew’s eighth Times puzzle. It’s Priyanka’s debut. — W.S.
Across
1 Ones with big heads around the office?
6 With 27-Down, island nation near Indonesia
10 What OPEC and NATO are both in?
14 E, in Morse code
17 Inauguration Day activity
19 Five-times-a-day Islamic prayer
20 Word with earth or muscle
21 Function whose output is 45º when applied to 1
22 German : Freundin :: Spanish : ____
23 Google search info
24 Some whiskeys
25 Piece of work
26 Premium membership designation
28 End ____
30 Small row
32 Sashimi selection
33 Holds
36 Language of the 18th-century poet
Mir Taqi Mir
38 (0,0), in math
41 Put on an unhappy face
42 It lets you see the sites
46 Rice dish
47 Mess up
48 Hebrew name meaning ‘‘ascent’’
49 Walks (on)
53 Talk, talk, talk
55 ‘‘How ____!’’
57 Contents of some banks
59 Hyphenated beverage brand
60 Holders of multiple passports
65 Transcript fig.
66 Give a hoot?
67 Values highly
68 Trouble
69 Soothe
71 [Ignore that edit]
72 Honey ____ (Special K flavor)
74 First openly lesbian anchor to host a major prime-time news program
77 Pond fish
78 Not looking good at all
80 Follow closely
81 Goth relative
82 ‘‘What in the ... !’’
85 $$$ for old age
87 ____ soap
88 Brutes
92 Ones fighting for change
97 Reindeer in ‘‘Frozen’’
99 Start of a rendezvous request
100 2019 jukebox musical featuring the song ‘‘Proud Mary’’
101 Sun-kissed, say
102 Funny business?
104 Zip
106 ‘‘____ a Crime’’ (2016 Trevor Noah memoir)
108 Hempseed product
111 Property claim
113 One might be good or evil
117 Michael ___ of ‘‘Ugly Betty’’
118 End of an era?
119 Bringing up the rear
121 Tops
122 Kind of syrup that’s an alternative to honey
123 Homeland of many Paiute and Shoshone
124 Grate expectations?
125 ‘‘Spy Kids’’ actress Hatcher
126 ‘‘So true!’’
127 One of two poles
Down
1 ‘‘May God bless and keep the ____ ... far away from us!’’ (‘‘Fiddler on the Roof’’ line)
2 Bad way to go
3 Winans with 12 Grammys
4 Panko-breaded chicken dish
5 Sp. title
6 Fence line?
7 A long time
8 Drops in water
9 Purchase for Wile E. Coyote
10 Sleeveless undergarment, informally
11 Settled (on)
12 Event with a crowning moment
13 Store
14 Pull out all the stops
15 Not sharp, perhaps
16 Thompson of ‘‘Sorry to Bother You’’
18 Summer ____
19 Soda cracker, by another name
20 Choice words?
26 Pull in
27 See 6-Across
29 Microsoft’s answer to the iPad
31 ‘‘I’m so sorry for you!’’
33 Trendy
34 Alex and ____ (jewelry chain)
35 Mo. metropolis
37 Early development sites
39 Extended-wear manicure options
40 Added bonus, metaphorically
43 Aerie baby
44 Celia known as the ‘‘Queen of Salsa’’
45 Words of admission
50 Stop ____ (sign)
51 Muralist Rivera
52 Goof (around)
54 Kind of data distribution with two peaks
56 Finish with
58 Tometi who co-founded Black Lives Matter
60 Newsroom sights
61 ‘‘So are we!’’
62 Used Grubhub or Postmates, say
63 ____ Ing-wen, first female president of Taiwan
64 Alleged
66 Traditional attire for some martial artists
70 Ornate tea vessel
73 Overdone
75 ‘‘Howdy!’’
76 Put in a seat, perhaps
79 Lakeside city that’s at one end of I-79
83 Result of pulling the goalie
84 Jane of ‘‘9 to 5’’
86 ‘‘Don’t misbehave!’’
89 Q followers
90 Letter that rhymes with three other letters
91 Phishing target, for short
93 Encroach
94 Human rights lawyer Clooney
95 Like the Dalai Lama
96 Part of the joke
97 Gawps
98 Go away
102 Take a dive, perhaps
103 W.W. II threat
105 Ringing in the new day?
107 Katie of ESPN
109 Brown or blacken
110 ‘‘Duh!’’ in modern slang
112 [Nodding]
114 Japanese soup ingredient
115 Children’s author Blyton
116 Bird with a reduplicative name
119 J.F.K. alternative
120 Dallas and Houston are in it, in brief
