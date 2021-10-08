Priyanka Sethy is a management consultant, originally from India, now splitting her time between the Bay Area and New York City. Matthew Stock works for a math education nonprofit in East St. Louis, Ill. They connected via the Crossword Puzzle Collaboration Directory on Facebook. The theme idea here was Priyanka’s. They made the puzzle together via Zoom — including a marathon three-hour session at the start. This is Matthew’s eighth Times puzzle. It’s Priyanka’s debut. — W.S.

Across

1 Ones with big heads around the office?

6 With 27-Down, island nation near Indonesia

10 What OPEC and NATO are both in?

14 E, in Morse code

17 Inauguration Day activity

19 Five-times-a-day Islamic prayer

20 Word with earth or muscle

21 Function whose output is 45º when applied to 1

22 German : Freundin :: Spanish : ____

23 Google search info

24 Some whiskeys

25 Piece of work

26 Premium membership designation

28 End ____

30 Small row

32 Sashimi selection

33 Holds

36 Language of the 18th-century poet

Mir Taqi Mir

38 (0,0), in math

41 Put on an unhappy face

42 It lets you see the sites

46 Rice dish

47 Mess up

48 Hebrew name meaning ‘‘ascent’’

49 Walks (on)

53 Talk, talk, talk

55 ‘‘How ____!’’

57 Contents of some banks

59 Hyphenated beverage brand

60 Holders of multiple passports

65 Transcript fig.

66 Give a hoot?

67 Values highly

68 Trouble

69 Soothe

71 [Ignore that edit]

72 Honey ____ (Special K flavor)

74 First openly lesbian anchor to host a major prime-time news program

77 Pond fish

78 Not looking good at all

80 Follow closely

81 Goth relative

82 ‘‘What in the ... !’’

85 $$$ for old age

87 ____ soap

88 Brutes

92 Ones fighting for change

97 Reindeer in ‘‘Frozen’’

99 Start of a rendezvous request

100 2019 jukebox musical featuring the song ‘‘Proud Mary’’

101 Sun-kissed, say

102 Funny business?

104 Zip

106 ‘‘____ a Crime’’ (2016 Trevor Noah memoir)

108 Hempseed product

111 Property claim

113 One might be good or evil

117 Michael ___ of ‘‘Ugly Betty’’

118 End of an era?

119 Bringing up the rear

121 Tops

122 Kind of syrup that’s an alternative to honey

123 Homeland of many Paiute and Shoshone

124 Grate expectations?

125 ‘‘Spy Kids’’ actress Hatcher

126 ‘‘So true!’’

127 One of two poles

Down

1 ‘‘May God bless and keep the ____ ... far away from us!’’ (‘‘Fiddler on the Roof’’ line)

2 Bad way to go

3 Winans with 12 Grammys

4 Panko-breaded chicken dish

5 Sp. title

6 Fence line?

7 A long time

8 Drops in water

9 Purchase for Wile E. Coyote

10 Sleeveless undergarment, informally

11 Settled (on)

12 Event with a crowning moment

13 Store

14 Pull out all the stops

15 Not sharp, perhaps

16 Thompson of ‘‘Sorry to Bother You’’

18 Summer ____

19 Soda cracker, by another name

20 Choice words?

26 Pull in

27 See 6-Across

29 Microsoft’s answer to the iPad

31 ‘‘I’m so sorry for you!’’

33 Trendy

34 Alex and ____ (jewelry chain)

35 Mo. metropolis

37 Early development sites

39 Extended-wear manicure options

40 Added bonus, metaphorically

43 Aerie baby

44 Celia known as the ‘‘Queen of Salsa’’

45 Words of admission

50 Stop ____ (sign)

51 Muralist Rivera

52 Goof (around)

54 Kind of data distribution with two peaks

56 Finish with

58 Tometi who co-founded Black Lives Matter

60 Newsroom sights

61 ‘‘So are we!’’

62 Used Grubhub or Postmates, say

63 ____ Ing-wen, first female president of Taiwan

64 Alleged

66 Traditional attire for some martial artists

70 Ornate tea vessel

73 Overdone

75 ‘‘Howdy!’’

76 Put in a seat, perhaps

79 Lakeside city that’s at one end of I-79

83 Result of pulling the goalie

84 Jane of ‘‘9 to 5’’

86 ‘‘Don’t misbehave!’’

89 Q followers

90 Letter that rhymes with three other letters

91 Phishing target, for short

93 Encroach

94 Human rights lawyer Clooney

95 Like the Dalai Lama

96 Part of the joke

97 Gawps

98 Go away

102 Take a dive, perhaps

103 W.W. II threat

105 Ringing in the new day?

107 Katie of ESPN

109 Brown or blacken

110 ‘‘Duh!’’ in modern slang

112 [Nodding]

114 Japanese soup ingredient

115 Children’s author Blyton

116 Bird with a reduplicative name

119 J.F.K. alternative

120 Dallas and Houston are in it, in brief

