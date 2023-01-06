John Martz is a cartoonist, an illustrator and a book designer in Toronto, Ontario, who specializes in picture books and graphic novels for kids. This is his first published crossword. He found that constructing it was akin to composing a page of comics. ‘‘The processes share a similar choreography of boxes and words and visual design.’’ In the past he has created an end-of-year crossword for co-workers. This puzzle, coincidentally, grew out of last year’s. — W.S.
1 Nickname of the Looney Tunes animator Ben Hardaway
19 1984 comedy in which Daryl Hannah plays a mermaid
24 ‘‘Little House on the Prairie,’’ e.g.?
26 ‘‘The Haunting of Hill House,’’ e.g.?
29 Grilled cornmeal cake popular in Latin America
31 No. in an email signature line
32 The ‘‘A’’ of P.G.A.: Abbr.
35 They’re in it for the long haul
38 Cocktail made with grenadine
40 ‘‘20,000 Leagues Under the Sea,’’ e.g.?
42 One studying for a bar or bat mitzvah, usually
43 Onboarding participants
45 ‘‘Back to Treasure Island,’’ e.g.?
48 ‘‘Ideas worth spreading’’ offshoot
56 Justice ____ Brown Jackson
61 ‘‘Crime and Punishment,’’ e.g.?
67 Running the show, so to speak
68 Site of Vulcan’s forge
75 Suffix with block or stock
77 Some family members, informally
78 Apple feature not found in the Apple logo
80 ‘‘If Beale Street Could Talk,’’ e.g.?
85 Some speaker systems, in brief
86 They often have large dollar signs on them, in cartoons
88 Stage name (and middle name) of Robyn Fenty
89 ‘‘Fantastic Mr. Fox,’’ e.g.?
91 They run parallel in a grocery store
93 14-time winner of the French Open
96 Some campers, in brief
105 ‘‘The Secret Life of Bees,’’ e.g.?
109 One hundred, in Honduras
111 Ice cream flavor with a crunch
113 Purple-crayon-carrying boy of children’s literature
115 Autodom’s 88 or Toronado, once
116 Letters before the ZIP code 10001
2 Sundance Film Festival site
5 One side in the Battle of Thermopylae
11 Hundred Acre Wood resident who sometimes falls into mouse holes while practicing jumping
13 App developer’s target
15 Cat breed with a shabby-sounding name
33 One might have three parts, with or without its last letter
40 Word with small or deep
42 Some spots for vaccines, in brief
46 Film role played by a terrier named Terry
49 Animal whose name comes from the Narragansett word for ‘‘twig-eater’’
58 Actress Aniston, familiarly
60 Prominent manufacturer of A.T.M.s
63 Mary ____, first lady’s maiden name
65 Grande who has broken 27 (and counting) Guinness world records for musical accomplishments
66 Partly covered, in a way
69 Cut with a letter opener?
71 ‘‘My Way’’ lyricist Paul
73 The Rose City, so nicknamed for its pink sandstone
80 I.R.S. employee: Abbr.
86 1980s-’90s legal drama
92 Some acids, informally
100 Phil ____, Joan Baez contemporary
102 Role for George Burns, Morgan Freeman and Whoopi Goldberg
104 Pointer for an Olympian?
106 Safari or Chrome address, in brief
