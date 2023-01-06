John Martz is a cartoonist, an illustrator and a book designer in Toronto, Ontario, who specializes in picture books and graphic novels for kids. This is his first published crossword. He found that constructing it was akin to composing a page of comics. ‘‘The processes share a similar choreography of boxes and words and visual design.’’ In the past he has created an end-of-year crossword for co-workers. This puzzle, coincidentally, grew out of last year’s. — W.S.

Across

0
0
0
0
0