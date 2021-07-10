Across
1 Rackets
6 Spruce or fir
15 Japanese city that shares its name with a dog breed
20 Home to the Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum
21 Homemade headgear for pretend pirates
22 Conducted, as a campaign
23 Undo, legally
24 Highly specialized knowledge
25 Color whose name is derived from ‘‘lapis lazuli’’
26 Frequent comics collaborator with Jack Kirby
28 Belief
29 Hubbubs
31 ‘‘See? I knew what I was talking about!’’
32 Gives an edge
33 Indignant denial
34 Bozo
35 ‘‘I 30-Down the fool!’’ speaker
37 GPS suggestion: Abbr.
38 What might follow you
39 1966 Donovan hit
43 Sinatra, to fans
47 Band whose ‘‘Gold: Greatest Hits’’ has sold over 30 million copies
50 Raised a false alarm
52 Tennis’s Nadal, informally
56 Fruit with crimson-colored flesh
59 Guest feature?
60 Popular folk-rock duo
62 Place for a canal or a kernel
63 1968 self-titled folk album
65 A.L. West team, on scoreboards
66 Rubik with a cube
68 Ice cream holder
69 Cal’s game-winning kickoff return against Stanford in 1982, familiarly
71 World’s deepest river
73 Little tasks that crop up
75 Wood-shop item
77 Investigate, à la Sherlock Holmes
79 Wunderkinder
82 Implement for an Amish driver
86 Features of classic cars
87 It’s covered in paint in the Sherwin-Williams logo
89 Oscar-winning song from ‘‘Slumdog Millionaire’’
90 ‘‘Likewise’’
91 Media watchdog agcy.
92 ‘‘Strange Magic’’ band, for short
93 Medium for Kehinde Wiley’s ‘‘President Barack Obama’’
94 Took a load off
95 Mars
100 Harmful bits of sunlight
105 Remove calcium deposits from
106 Sharp shooter, for short?
108 Harder to grasp
109 Changes by degrees
111 Whole bunch
112 You might cry if you slice it
115 Word rhymed with ‘‘ami’’ by Lafayette in ‘‘Hamilton’’
116 Like Merriam-Webster’s inclusion of the word ‘‘irregardless,’’ originally
119 College admissions fig.
120 Delta hub, on luggage tags
121 Birth-control option, briefly
122 In the blink of ____
123 Deli or bar order
124 Stags or bucks
125 Biblical possessive
126 Alcoholic’s affliction, briefly
127 Complicated, as a relationship
128 Retired flier, for short
129 Explosive stuff
Down
1 California-based soft-drink company
2 Divisions of long poems
3 Historical records
4 Place for a pitcher
5 ‘‘I’m such a dummy!’’
6 Olympic poker?
7 Military hospitals, briefly
8 Period of history
9 Back in
10 Fresh, in a sense
11 A one and a two
12 Bursts in on
13 And the rest, for short
14 Twin in Genesis
15 Prizewinner
16 Instrument often played for comedic effect
17 Tennessee Williams’s ‘‘The Night of the ____’’
18 Babysitter’s handful
19 ‘‘____ Fideles’’
27 ____ Simmons, real name of the late rapper DMX
30 See 35-Across
36 Affectionate attention, briefly
37 One enforcing traveling rules
39 Kind of jacket
40 ‘‘Ish’’
41 Xbox 360 competitor
42 Chicken
43 Total domination, in gamer-speak
44 Whole bunch
45 Racy
46 Polite form of address similar to ‘‘Mr.’’ or ‘‘Ms.’’
47 Criminally aid
48 Yawn-inducing
49 Make yawn
51 Campus leader
53 With the bow, musically
54 Bungle
55 Vipers with upturned snouts
57 Part of a religious title that means ‘‘ocean’’
58 Southern California county
60 ‘‘Mood ____’’ (Duke Ellington classic)
61 Quit drinking
64 Golf’s ____ Ko, youngest golfer to be ranked No. 1
67 In draft form
70 High degrees, for short
71 Setting for many a Super Mario Bros. level
72 Temporarily out
74 Pesach observers
76 Most peaceful
78 Groups of bees?
79 ‘‘You can’t expect me to believe that!’’
80 Laughable
81 Typical way to take a multivitamin
83 Is legally entitled
84 ‘‘It’s a possibility for me’’
85 Family members that get talked down to?
88 Kind of massage
89 Travels
96 ____ River, part of the Texas/Oklahoma border
97 Even-tempered
98 Skedaddled
99 They might be made after a fight
101 Runs again
102 Without fail
103 State flower of Illinois or New Jersey
104 ____ Faire (event with jousting, for short)
107 Is mad about
109 Source of the milk for chèvre cheese
110 The ‘‘R’’ of R.B.G.
113 Ready for business
114 Condé ____
117 What might make a ewe turn
118 Spanish monarch
