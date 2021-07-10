Across

1 Rackets

6 Spruce or fir

15 Japanese city that shares its name with a dog breed

20 Home to the Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum

21 Homemade headgear for pretend pirates

22 Conducted, as a campaign

23 Undo, legally

24 Highly specialized knowledge

25 Color whose name is derived from ‘‘lapis lazuli’’

26 Frequent comics collaborator with Jack Kirby

28 Belief

29 Hubbubs

31 ‘‘See? I knew what I was talking about!’’

32 Gives an edge

33 Indignant denial

34 Bozo

35 ‘‘I 30-Down the fool!’’ speaker

37 GPS suggestion: Abbr.

38 What might follow you

39 1966 Donovan hit

43 Sinatra, to fans

47 Band whose ‘‘Gold: Greatest Hits’’ has sold over 30 million copies

50 Raised a false alarm

52 Tennis’s Nadal, informally

56 Fruit with crimson-colored flesh

59 Guest feature?

60 Popular folk-rock duo

62 Place for a canal or a kernel

63 1968 self-titled folk album

65 A.L. West team, on scoreboards

66 Rubik with a cube

68 Ice cream holder

69 Cal’s game-winning kickoff return against Stanford in 1982, familiarly

71 World’s deepest river

73 Little tasks that crop up

75 Wood-shop item

77 Investigate, à la Sherlock Holmes

79 Wunderkinder

82 Implement for an Amish driver

86 Features of classic cars

87 It’s covered in paint in the Sherwin-Williams logo

89 Oscar-winning song from ‘‘Slumdog Millionaire’’

90 ‘‘Likewise’’

91 Media watchdog agcy.

92 ‘‘Strange Magic’’ band, for short

93 Medium for Kehinde Wiley’s ‘‘President Barack Obama’’

94 Took a load off

95 Mars

100 Harmful bits of sunlight

105 Remove calcium deposits from

106 Sharp shooter, for short?

108 Harder to grasp

109 Changes by degrees

111 Whole bunch

112 You might cry if you slice it

115 Word rhymed with ‘‘ami’’ by Lafayette in ‘‘Hamilton’’

116 Like Merriam-Webster’s inclusion of the word ‘‘irregardless,’’ originally

119 College admissions fig.

120 Delta hub, on luggage tags

121 Birth-control option, briefly

122 In the blink of ____

123 Deli or bar order

124 Stags or bucks

125 Biblical possessive

126 Alcoholic’s affliction, briefly

127 Complicated, as a relationship

128 Retired flier, for short

129 Explosive stuff

Down

1 California-based soft-drink company

2 Divisions of long poems

3 Historical records

4 Place for a pitcher

5 ‘‘I’m such a dummy!’’

6 Olympic poker?

7 Military hospitals, briefly

8 Period of history

9 Back in

10 Fresh, in a sense

11 A one and a two

12 Bursts in on

13 And the rest, for short

14 Twin in Genesis

15 Prizewinner

16 Instrument often played for comedic effect

17 Tennessee Williams’s ‘‘The Night of the ____’’

18 Babysitter’s handful

19 ‘‘____ Fideles’’

27 ____ Simmons, real name of the late rapper DMX

30 See 35-Across

36 Affectionate attention, briefly

37 One enforcing traveling rules

39 Kind of jacket

40 ‘‘Ish’’

41 Xbox 360 competitor

42 Chicken

43 Total domination, in gamer-speak

44 Whole bunch

45 Racy

46 Polite form of address similar to ‘‘Mr.’’ or ‘‘Ms.’’

47 Criminally aid

48 Yawn-inducing

49 Make yawn

51 Campus leader

53 With the bow, musically

54 Bungle

55 Vipers with upturned snouts

57 Part of a religious title that means ‘‘ocean’’

58 Southern California county

60 ‘‘Mood ____’’ (Duke Ellington classic)

61 Quit drinking

64 Golf’s ____ Ko, youngest golfer to be ranked No. 1

67 In draft form

70 High degrees, for short

71 Setting for many a Super Mario Bros. level

72 Temporarily out

74 Pesach observers

76 Most peaceful

78 Groups of bees?

79 ‘‘You can’t expect me to believe that!’’

80 Laughable

81 Typical way to take a multivitamin

83 Is legally entitled

84 ‘‘It’s a possibility for me’’

85 Family members that get talked down to?

88 Kind of massage

89 Travels

96 ____ River, part of the Texas/Oklahoma border

97 Even-tempered

98 Skedaddled

99 They might be made after a fight

101 Runs again

102 Without fail

103 State flower of Illinois or New Jersey

104 ____ Faire (event with jousting, for short)

107 Is mad about

109 Source of the milk for chèvre cheese

110 The ‘‘R’’ of R.B.G.

113 Ready for business

114 Condé ____

117 What might make a ewe turn

118 Spanish monarch

Stepping On
