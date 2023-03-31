Robert Ryan of London is an economist for Britain’s Competition and Markets Authority. He grew up in Ireland, where he used to sit on his father’s knee and ‘‘help’’ him solve the cryptic crossword in the back of a television guide. He subscribed to The New York Times in 2020 for its election coverage and soon got hooked on the crossword, which he now does every day. This is Robert’s first puzzle for the paper. — W.S.
Across
1 Texas terminus of I-35
7 Place for a plug
14 Sport coached by Ted Lasso
20 Relative of a June bug
21 Animal farm facility
22 Shining intensely
23 Zone out?
25 Milton who designed the ‘‘I [heart] NY’’ logo
26 Off
27 A handful
29 Channel for watching N.C.A.A. games
30 Aid for a novice guitarist
33 Fool, from the Yiddish
34 Beginner’s edition?
37 Home of Bahla Fort, a UNESCO World Heritage Site
39 German article
40 Certain vaccine target
41 Big mouths
42 Fairy look-alike
44 God who lent his name to a weekday
45 Bruce Wayne in the Batman comics, e.g.
47 Seat at the dining table?
50 Meds often come in them, for short
51 Identifying statement
54 Real name that becomes a fake one by changing its first letter
55 Tranquil state of mind
56 Character at the center of ‘‘Dunkirk’’?
57 Without holding back
58 Kicked out of school, say
60 Atop
62 Beverage that can be served hinata-kan (‘‘sun-bathed’’)
63 Beauty that runs in the family?
66 Family member
71 Brazilian currency
72 Price of ignorance, so to speak
78 Like much baby food
79 U.S. agcy. originally set up to fund war expenses
80 Words of praise
81 ‘‘Psycho’’ mother
82 Search blindly (for)
83 Some significant others, for short
84 Boys’ club?
87 Shape of a certain bean
89 Expose
90 Bounded
91 Result of some bargaining
93 Words to a pet at the door
95 Dollop
97 Greasy garage job
98 Swindle by instant messaging?
100 Reproductive cell
102 Something to aim for on a golf course
103 Irish name meaning ‘‘lover of hounds’’
104 Toronado or Cutlass, informally
105 Pointed at, say
107 Tone deafness, medically
109 Use a family crypt?
115 Like Halley’s comet every 75 or so years
116 Not tell a soul
117 House floor manager?
118 Formal
119 Adventure-seeking travelers, in old usage
120 Polynesian language
Down
1 Supposed influence on Pink Floyd’s ‘‘The Piper at the Gates of Dawn’’
2 One in the hand?
3 Knock
4 The ____ Tour (2023 Taylor Swift concert series that broke Ticketmaster)
5 ‘‘Pride and Prejudice’’ surname
6 Becomes unduly prominent
7 Forty winks
8 When said three times, mantra for some accused
9 Completed collection
10 Conspicuous kissing, e.g., for short
11 Like some casts
12 Orange and peach, for example
13 Word has it!
14 Droop
15 One giving creepy looks
16 Yearbook signers
17 World’s largest inland body of water
18 Thus far, poetically
19 You might see them now and again
24 Fortune 500 company whose logo is a blue infinity symbol
28 Wisconsin politico Tony
30 Cornhole attempts
31 Lab vial
32 Long, narrow piece of jewelry
34 ‘‘If u ask me ... ’’
35 He can be found above it
36 Particularly: Abbr.
38 Pester with little bites
43 ‘‘Rubbish!’’
44 Food container
46 Jazz great Al
48 Third-largest city of Turkey
49 It comes after nine but not after 10
50 Flowing tresses
52 Subject of D.C.’s Stone
of Hope memorial
53 Word before tooth or candy
56 Chancellor who oversaw Germany’s reunification
57 Centers of attention
59 Gave a thumbs-up
60 Exploits
61 Organizer of a school field day, for short
62 Extra-crisp, informally
64 Goofs up
65 Sea change?
66 Dealership stat
67 The ‘‘Noster’’ in ‘‘Pater Noster’’
68 Rhinoplasty target, maybe
69 Some vintage photo tints
70 Got started, with ‘‘off’’
73 At some point
74 Come to
75 Cause to stumble
76 It divides and multiplies
77 Friend of Buffy on ‘‘Buffy the Vampire Slayer’’
79 ‘‘So to speak’’
80 Shout heard in the Plaza México
83 ____ box (lunch option)
84 Long-handled hammer
85 Affectedly creative
86 Pink Floyd’s light-refracting prism, for one iconic example
88 Cancel
89 Reinforce
91 Predecessor of a USB drive
92 Like a screw after being turned counterclockwise
94 Gilda of the original ‘‘S.N.L.’’ cast
95 Clay figures in Jewish lore
96 Like the Toyota logo
99 People of western New York
101 ‘‘Same’’
105 More than just a sec?
106 One-named singer with the 1961 No. 1 hit ‘‘Runaround Sue’’
108 Word with where and how, but not usually why
110 Org. established by 111-Down
111 Prez who established the 110-Down
112 Initial shock?
113 Suns setting, for short
114 Japanese honorific
