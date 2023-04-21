Across
1 Precision woodworking tool
8 When repeated, a 1999
No. 1 Santana hit
13 Passionate
19 Ingredient in a Caesar salad
20 A tick or a tock
21 Highly luminous galactic object
22 ‘‘Let’s stick with what we’ve got ... ’’
24 Dissimilar to
25 Trivia lover, maybe
26 Blockhead
27 SkyMiles offerer
29 Pulitzer winner James
30 Modern-dance pioneer Duncan
33 ‘‘How clever we both are ... ’’
35 Spice grinder
37 Locale of Hephaestus’ forge, in mythology
39 Jessica of ‘‘The Illusionist’’
40 Writer/humorist Frazier
41 ‘‘What a pity!’’
43 A butterfly flying into
your home is a good one, some say
46 They may be yawning
50 ‘‘Look who it is ... ’’
55 Ground grain
56 Road hog?
57 Kind of cable, for short
58 Twitter boss Musk
60 Target of tetracycline
61 ‘‘Little’’ car of song that’s ‘‘really lookin’ fine’’
62 Orion’s belt points to it
65 Groovy
67 Chew out
68 ‘‘Timid types shouldn’t be here ... ’’
74 Spot for a tat
75 Male turkey
76 Obsolescent circus workers
77 Fate
78 Carpenter’s tool
80 Goes up and down
83 Honey
84 Hardly tiptoes
87 Classic Memphis-based record label
88 ‘‘Looks can be deceiving ... ’’
92 From A to Z, maybe
95 Pants, slangily
96 Except
97 Palindromic prefix
98 Director Kazan
100 Something a beanie lacks
103 Parody
105 ‘‘Well, if the locals are doing it ... ’’
110 Tammy who sang ‘‘Stand by Your Man’’
112 Occupied
113 Greek word meaning ‘‘character’’
114 See 111-Down
115 Where there’s smoke
119 Gather, as volunteers
121 ‘‘Etc., etc.’’ … or a statement about answers to this puzzle’s starred clues?
125 Commonly contracted two-word phrase
126 Why you might run out
127 Makes gassy
128 Get goose bumps, say
129 ‘‘Ciao!’’
130 Popular papal name
Down
1 Nickname that drops -ces
2 Very formal, or very informal, garment
3 Royal title
4 The time machine on ‘‘Doctor Who’’
5 ‘‘Toy Story’’ antagonist
6 What makes creamer creamier?
7 What Beethoven did in his 30s and 40s
8 Use as a rendezvous point
9 Essen exclamation
10 What an ‘‘@’’ might signify
11 Word with ear or peace
12 Confuse
13 Like swimming and surfing
14 It’s worth one point in cricket
15 With Desmond Tutu, co-author of the 2016 best seller ‘‘The Book of Joy’’
16 Complete, as a .pdf contract
17 Au naturel
18 Canopy makeup
20 British draft horse
23 English dos
28 Four to five spaces, typically
31 Police operation requiring patience
32 Rose gold, e.g.
34 ‘‘It’s ... OK’’
35 Family member that’s also a letter in the NATO alphabet
36 One charged with climate policy
38 Go-ahead
40 Sorta
42 Deck treatment
44 ‘‘Who’s That Girl?’’ rapper
45 It’s nothing
47 Where a grilled cheese can be found at McDonald’s
48 Suffix for a fad
49 Was out
51 Choir voice
52 Smart
53 Have a life
54 Sends high into the sky
59 ‘‘I don’t think so’’
62 Its largest islands are Savai’i and Upolu
63 The Jazz, on scoreboards
64 Carnival dance
66 Glamping option named for its shape
68 ‘‘No bid’’
69 Gave, as nourishment
70 Male swan
71 Shipshape
72 Bottom of the barrel
73 Knee-slapper
79 Like many suitcase handles
81 Club relative
82 Canon offering, in brief
84 Spotted nocturnal mammal
85 Play thing?
86 Bit of redacted info, for short
89 Indubitably
90 ‘‘Ben-____’’
91 A little light combat?
93 ____ Lilly & Co.
94 Breakfast nook
99 ‘‘Have you heard about batik? It’s a dyeing ____’’ (groaner)
101 Childish plea
102 ‘‘Holy smokes!’’
104 Do some maintenance on, as a PC’s disk
105 Resource in the game Catan
106 French name that is an anagram of a German river
107 Pompeo of ‘‘Grey’s Anatomy’’
108 ‘‘Now I remember!’’
109 Poet Marianne
111 With 114-Across, crystal collector, perhaps
116 Mother of Apollo and Artemis
117 Account holder, e.g.
118 Popular online marketplace
120 Day on Mars
122 Either of two lead characters in ‘‘Kiss Me, Kate’’
123 Homophone of 90-Down
124 Poetic palindrome
