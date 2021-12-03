SCREEN SHARING
By Adam Wagner
Puzzles Edited by Will Shortz
Adam Wagner, of Oakland, Calif., is a senior copywriter for an ad agency in San Francisco. He got interested in crossword construction a few years ago after he saw puzzles by some of his former Brown University classmates in The Times. The idea for this one came to him one night when he was in bed (“second only to the shower in terms of where my best ideas come”). He got up and spent the rest of the night finding theme examples. — W.S.
ACROSS
1 Lets extra light in, in a way
8 Get on the stick?
12 Music-genre prefix
15 Arm of the Dept. of Homeland Security
19 Deforestation, for example
20 Not home
21 Pool tester
22 Line through two poles
23 Salma Hayek: 1996, 2002
26 Bop on the head
27 Driven, say
28 ‘‘____ Flux’’ (onetime
sci-fi series)
29 Yellow belly?
30 Pair in gossip
31 Dev Patel: 2008, 2016
36 Jerkwad
39 What remains, with ‘‘the’’
40 Quail : bevy :: ____ : parliament
41 Liechtensteiner’s currency
42 Amount of tips earned by a street performer, maybe
45 Equipment used to play the oldest organized sport in North America
47 Choose
50 Brad Pitt: 2001, 1995
54 Accompanier of smoke
56 Texter’s ‘‘I think .?.?. ’’
57 Catherine of ‘‘Schitt’s Creek’’
58 Outstanding finds
59 Broadband inits.
61 ‘‘You mean I’m wrong?!’’
64 Utilize a company policy for new parents, say
66 When tripled, playful onomatopoeia for shooting laser beams
67 ‘‘Here, have a taste’’
68 Owen Wilson: 2005, 2006
71 Baseless rumors
74 The lowest número primo
75 Pickup line?
79 It’s at the beginning of
this clue
80 Noted fashion monogram
81 Equal
82 ‘‘Sunrise’’ singer Jones
83 Focus of some smartphone updates
84 Before, in poetry
86 Joaquin Phoenix: 2014, 2013
89 Problems with phonograph records
92 Contents of college
blue books
94 Early online forum that popularized terms
like ‘‘FAQ’’ and ‘‘spam’’
95 Put on again
97 Some dolls sold in a Universal Studios gift shop
98 When ‘‘Alexander Hamilton’’ is sung in ‘‘Hamilton’’
101 Mathematician Lovelace
102 Al Pacino and Robert De Niro: 1974, 1995 (twice!)
108 Brother of 99-Down
109 Ramirez of ‘‘Grey’s Anatomy’’
110 Historic trade ally of the Monacan people
111 Dark yellow shade
115 -elect
116 Modern tech feature for watching two programs
on one screen .?.?. or
an alternative title for
this puzzle
120 Bug-eyed
121 High-value deposit
122 Shore soarer
123 Absolutely devoured
124 Takes from
125 TV’s ‘‘____ Lasso’’
126 Name on a toy truck
127 Places for rubs and scrubs
DOWN
1 Expert
2 Song title shared by
hit singles for Ja Rule
and Flo Rida
3 In the ____
4 High points
5 Kind of force created by the moon
6 Ending with ‘‘brown.’’
or ‘‘auburn.’’
7 What tahini is made from
8 Tush
9 Thanks (to)
10 Actress Gadot
11 Olive ____
12 In any way
13 Sleazeballs
14 Kind of muscle
15 Chess’s ____ Caruana, onetime youngest grandmaster in U.S. history (14 years 11 months)
16 Flowerhorn cichlids and vampire tetras, for example
17 Worker who wants to strike?
18 ‘‘Go on, shoot’’
24 Sister brand of Saucony and Stride Rite
25 Small valleys
32 Cybersquatters make
fake ones
33 What 2 is vis-à-vis 1
34 ‘‘Hmm .?.?. ’’
35 Badger
36 Barrels of fun
37 Satirist ____ Baron Cohen
38 Entree served with a knife
43 Price jockeying of competing airlines
44 Not paying attention
45 Walgreens competitor
46 ____ Khan of Khan Academy fame
48 Prefix with present
49 Goes to hell
51 ‘‘Golly gee!’’
52 Stock ticker symbol for a longtime clothing brand
53 Corrects in text
55 Brought on
60 River of old song
62 ‘‘Clever ____ are never punished’’: Voltaire
63 [swoon]
65 Meat Loaf’s ‘‘Rocky Horror’’ role
66 Surfaces, e.g.
67 Start of many a limerick
69 Massive adversary
70 Whom you might
ask, ‘‘Where will I be in
10 years?’’
71 Forensic pros, in brief
72 Words of eventual understanding
73 ‘‘’Fraid not’’
76 Supermodel Shayk
77 Went up against
78 Sorority letter
80 Shortest answer from a Magic 8 Ball
81 Measures of acidity
85 Modern joust venue, informally
87 Org. with a noted bell
88 Van Gogh’s ‘‘La ____ Étoilée’’
90 Walking sticks?
91 Packed-house inits.
93 Went after
96 Expensive Super Bowl purchase
98 Shower times
99 Brother of 108-Across
100 Timorous
102 Member of a Turkic group
103 Onetime streaming platform of the 2010s
104 Took a bow?
105 Submissions to a casting director
106 Like wool sweaters, often
107 Teensy bits
112 Thick component of orange juice
113 Broca’s ____, segment of the brain linked to speech
114 Snoring symbols in Surrey
117 [That smells terrible!]
118 Regret
119 ____ sense
