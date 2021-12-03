SCREEN SHARING

By Adam Wagner

Puzzles Edited by Will Shortz

Adam Wagner, of Oakland, Calif., is a senior copywriter for an ad agency in San Francisco. He got interested in crossword construction a few years ago after he saw puzzles by some of his former Brown University classmates in The Times. The idea for this one came to him one night when he was in bed (“second only to the shower in terms of where my best ideas come”). He got up and spent the rest of the night finding theme examples. — W.S.

ACROSS

1 Lets extra light in, in a way

8 Get on the stick?

12 Music-genre prefix

15 Arm of the Dept. of Homeland Security

19 Deforestation, for example

20 Not home

21 Pool tester

22 Line through two poles

23 Salma Hayek: 1996, 2002

26 Bop on the head

27 Driven, say

28 ‘‘____ Flux’’ (onetime

sci-fi series)

29 Yellow belly?

30 Pair in gossip

31 Dev Patel: 2008, 2016

36 Jerkwad

39 What remains, with ‘‘the’’

40 Quail : bevy :: ____ : parliament

41 Liechtensteiner’s currency

42 Amount of tips earned by a street performer, maybe

45 Equipment used to play the oldest organized sport in North America

47 Choose

50 Brad Pitt: 2001, 1995

54 Accompanier of smoke

56 Texter’s ‘‘I think .?.?. ’’

57 Catherine of ‘‘Schitt’s Creek’’

58 Outstanding finds

59 Broadband inits.

61 ‘‘You mean I’m wrong?!’’

64 Utilize a company policy for new parents, say

66 When tripled, playful onomatopoeia for shooting laser beams

67 ‘‘Here, have a taste’’

68 Owen Wilson: 2005, 2006

71 Baseless rumors

74 The lowest número primo

75 Pickup line?

79 It’s at the beginning of

this clue

80 Noted fashion monogram

81 Equal

82 ‘‘Sunrise’’ singer Jones

83 Focus of some smartphone updates

84 Before, in poetry

86 Joaquin Phoenix: 2014, 2013

89 Problems with phonograph records

92 Contents of college

blue books

94 Early online forum that popularized terms

like ‘‘FAQ’’ and ‘‘spam’’

95 Put on again

97 Some dolls sold in a Universal Studios gift shop

98 When ‘‘Alexander Hamilton’’ is sung in ‘‘Hamilton’’

101 Mathematician Lovelace

102 Al Pacino and Robert De Niro: 1974, 1995 (twice!)

108 Brother of 99-Down

109 Ramirez of ‘‘Grey’s Anatomy’’

110 Historic trade ally of the Monacan people

111 Dark yellow shade

115 -elect

116 Modern tech feature for watching two programs

on one screen .?.?. or

an alternative title for

this puzzle

120 Bug-eyed

121 High-value deposit

122 Shore soarer

123 Absolutely devoured

124 Takes from

125 TV’s ‘‘____ Lasso’’

126 Name on a toy truck

127 Places for rubs and scrubs

DOWN

1 Expert

2 Song title shared by

hit singles for Ja Rule

and Flo Rida

3 In the ____

4 High points

5 Kind of force created by the moon

6 Ending with ‘‘brown.’’

or ‘‘auburn.’’

7 What tahini is made from

8 Tush

9 Thanks (to)

10 Actress Gadot

11 Olive ____

12 In any way

13 Sleazeballs

14 Kind of muscle

15 Chess’s ____ Caruana, onetime youngest grandmaster in U.S. history (14 years 11 months)

16 Flowerhorn cichlids and vampire tetras, for example

17 Worker who wants to strike?

18 ‘‘Go on, shoot’’

24 Sister brand of Saucony and Stride Rite

25 Small valleys

32 Cybersquatters make

fake ones

33 What 2 is vis-à-vis 1

34 ‘‘Hmm .?.?. ’’

35 Badger

36 Barrels of fun

37 Satirist ____ Baron Cohen

38 Entree served with a knife

43 Price jockeying of competing airlines

44 Not paying attention

45 Walgreens competitor

46 ____ Khan of Khan Academy fame

48 Prefix with present

49 Goes to hell

51 ‘‘Golly gee!’’

52 Stock ticker symbol for a longtime clothing brand

53 Corrects in text

55 Brought on

60 River of old song

62 ‘‘Clever ____ are never punished’’: Voltaire

63 [swoon]

65 Meat Loaf’s ‘‘Rocky Horror’’ role

66 Surfaces, e.g.

67 Start of many a limerick

69 Massive adversary

70 Whom you might

ask, ‘‘Where will I be in

10 years?’’

71 Forensic pros, in brief

72 Words of eventual understanding

73 ‘‘’Fraid not’’

76 Supermodel Shayk

77 Went up against

78 Sorority letter

80 Shortest answer from a Magic 8 Ball

81 Measures of acidity

85 Modern joust venue, informally

87 Org. with a noted bell

88 Van Gogh’s ‘‘La ____ Étoilée’’

90 Walking sticks?

91 Packed-house inits.

93 Went after

96 Expensive Super Bowl purchase

98 Shower times

99 Brother of 108-Across

100 Timorous

102 Member of a Turkic group

103 Onetime streaming platform of the 2010s

104 Took a bow?

105 Submissions to a casting director

106 Like wool sweaters, often

107 Teensy bits

112 Thick component of orange juice

113 Broca’s ____, segment of the brain linked to speech

114 Snoring symbols in Surrey

117 [That smells terrible!]

118 Regret

119 ____ sense

0
0
0
0
0