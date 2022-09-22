OPPOSITES ATTRACT
By Derrick Niederman
Derrick Niederman, of Charleston, S.C., is a former teacher of mathematics at the College of Charleston. Currently he’s
finishing a statistics textbook that incorporates puzzles. Derrick is one of the longest-running crossword contributors to The Times, spanning 39 years from 1983 to now. This puzzle got its start when he noticed the curiosity of 114-Across, followed by 24-Across. The other theme examples are a result of a methodical search. — W.?S.
ACROSS
1 Try to hit
7 Numbskull
11 With 108-Down,
hot stretch of summer
14 Moment of inspiration
19 ‘‘He’s’’ this, in a 1963 hit for the Chiffons
20 Woes
21 ‘‘I know, I know!’’
23 What this might mean: ‘‘
24 English poet who wrote ‘‘The Highwayman’’
26 World Cup org.
27 Digs in the ice?
28 Persian ____ (rug maker’s deliberate mistake)
29 Humorist Bombeck
30 Early American pseudonym
32 Within
33 Prop that enabled
Houdini to ‘‘walk through’’ a brick wall
35 Napoleonic ____
36 Sounds of disapproval
37 Accept imminent punishment
39 Republic toppled in 1933
41 Red block in Minecraft
42 Sopranos’ highlights
43 Rapper Fiasco
45 Curse out
49 Word with open or pigeon
50 I, personally
52 Bird associated with bats
53 Place side by side
56 Doctrine of East Asia
58 Six-Day War
combatant: Abbr.
59 Natural fertilizer
60 Jack of old TV
61 Neighbor of Jammu
and Kashmir
64 Instrument that makes
a ‘‘tsst’’ sound
66 ‘‘Mazel ____!’’
67 Wrestler’s goal
68 Caesar-salad ingredient
71 Clanton at the O.K. Corral
72 It’s over here
73 Ground
74 Works a wedding, perhaps
75 Flying ____
(martial arts strike)
76 Spots for snorkeling
78 Women’s ____
80 Helpful connections
81 Friendly
conversation ender
83 Wrap on a rancho
84 Opts
87 Horse-drawn carriage
88 ‘‘In Praise of Folly’’ essayist
90 Norman or English king?
91 With 93-Across,
young river critter
93 See 91-Across
96 Tribal circle, perhaps
98 Scramble some eggs, say
101 Smile .?.?. or shine
104 Burden
105 Large electromotive unit
106 Strong cleaners
107 Branch of dentistry that specializes in root canals
110 Name hidden
backward in ‘‘excellent’’
111 Actress Teri
112 Davis of ‘‘Thelma & Louise’’
113 Go to sleep, with ‘‘out’’
114 Noted songwriter behind Wynonna Judd’s ‘‘Tell Me Why’’ and Linda Ronstadt’s ‘‘All My Life’’
117 You can’t run on this
for long
118 ____ Martell, ‘‘Game
of Thrones’’ princess
119 Goods for sale: Abbr.
120 Taiwan-born filmmaker
121 George Washington chopping down
a cherry tree, and others
122 Total mess
123 Sought redress, in a way
124 Heeded an owner’s order
DOWN
1 Org. created under F.D.R.
2 Howler of a movie?
3 Beset
4 Rant
5 ‘‘So let us begin ____ .?.?. ’’: J.F.K.
6 Talk acronym
7 Model for a grade schooler
8 Mountain residence
9 Argues
10 What three dots
might mean
11 Accomplish on behalf of
12 Home of Kenyon College
13 Walk, so to speak
14 Org. created under F.D.R.
15 Shower
16 Eponym for one of
the earth’s five oceans
17 Baby bearer, maybe
18 Stove toppers
22 Vice president after Pence
25 One of Neptune’s moons
30 Second half
of an incantation
31 Helen Reddy’s signature hit
32 Rearward, to a rear admiral
33 It shares space with #
34 Like dipsticks
38 Southwestern art hub
39 Tom Jones and Anthony Hopkins, by birth
40 Make bubbly
44 Suzhou Museum architect
46 Same old, same old
47 He set a Guinness World Record in 2014, reporting for 34 consecutive hours
48 Boob tubes
49 Northernmost N.B.A.
city, on scoreboards
50 Magic power
51 Brotherly figures
53 Placate
54 Job with numerous applications?
55 Her name is Greek
for ‘‘all-gifted’’
56 One always having
a place to hide
57 Mounds of activity
61 The standard
62 Pro Bowl side, for short
63 Item with straps
65 ____ Master’s Voice
68 ‘‘I’m in trouble!’’
69 Approach gradually
70 One who gave us all a lift?
75 Development
in cryptography
77 A few weeks ago, probably
79 Worker with a comb
81 Mountebank
82 ‘‘Listen!’’
85 Some hangouts
for remote workers
86 It has its ratios, for short
87 Popular beer
brand, casually
89 Meeting with a dead line?
91 One side of the coin
92 Baited online
93 What all companies
try to make
94 Service charge
95 Scoring figs.
97 Lifts up
99 Literary utopia
100 Projecting edge
101 Deck out with spangles
102 The other side
103 Crackerjack
105 Longtime sports
journalist Jim
108 See 11-Across
109 Still competing
111 Sold out
114 Tour de France
distance units: Abbr.
115 ‘‘____, humbug!’’
116 Added paper to,
as a printer
