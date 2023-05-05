PUNCTUATION MATTERS
By Katie Hale and Scott Hogan
Katie Hale, originally from Houston, is a freelance crossword editor now living in London with her husband and 6- and 10-year-old kids. Scott Hogan is a patent attorney from Midland, Mich. They met through Christina Iverson, a crossword editor at The Times who has collaborated with each of them. The theme for this puzzle was Katie’s. She and Scott laughed a lot in thinking up examples. — W.?S.
ACROSS
1 With frequency
4 Little disagreement
8 Rank for Porthos of ‘‘The Three Musketeers’’
13 Speak in Spanish
18 Court entrance?
20 Meaty sauce
21 Polynesian love
22 High grade
23 Instrument anyone can play
25 ‘‘Oh, now I understand the significance of the troupe’s performance in ‘Hamlet’!’’
27 W-4 collector, for short
28 Window treatment
30 Singer Rita
31 Touches up, as a tattoo
32 ‘‘I can’t get past this witness box!’’
35 Like many burns, paradoxically
36 Word that can be represented by a number
37 Part of M.I.T.: Abbr.
38 Accidental ‘‘subject’’ of certain snapshots
41 ‘‘Watch out for that bully!’’
47 Lead-in to air or Atlantic
48 Application
49 ‘‘Father of,’’ in Arabic
50 Deborah of ‘‘The Innocents,’’ 1961
51 Bamboozle
53 Passage straight from the heart
55 Gave medicine
58 ‘‘Everyone dislikes autumn now!’’
62 Where artwork is often hung
64 Self-____
65 20,000 drops, pharmaceutically
66 Big name in laptops
67 Euphemistic term for love
68 Lisa with the 1994 No. 1 hit ‘‘Stay (I Missed You)’’
69 Where to see party people out on the floor?
71 Actor Willem
72 Really succeed
76 ‘‘Dracula has lived half a millennium!’’
79 Talk like Foghorn Leghorn
80 Lets out
81 Name that becomes an adjective when ‘‘-y’’ is added
82 Scottish refusals
84 Actress Whitman of ‘‘Parenthood’’
85 Word that can be represented by a number
86 Industrious animal in a classic fable
87 ‘‘I’m thinking of a grizzly!’’
91 Brandy container
94 Queen’s onetime rock style
96 Fish of the future
97 Twisted do
98 ‘‘Careful, the shrub may have fingerprints on it!’’
105 Portmanteau expressions popularized by Tyra Banks
107 Trendy
108 Not just a couple
109 Many a Mormon
110 ‘‘I finished this crossword!’’
113 Staple of Coen brothers films
115 Buck who was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2022
116 Closed captioner’s machine
117 101-Down opera
118 Currency of the Philippines
119 Diurnal phenomena
120 Acknowledge wordlessly
121 Shape of a fox’s pupil
122 Haven
DOWN
1 Brightly colored food fish
2 Make goo-goo eyes
3 Earth
4 Title of respect
5 R.&B.’s LaBelle
6 Over
7 Amped (up), slangily
8 Korean word for cooked rice
9 Permits
10 Find hilarious
11 ‘‘Well, that’s awesome!’’
12 ‘‘Stillmatic’’ rapper
13 Talk smack about
14 Taxing times?
15 Something you shouldn’t pass on
16 ‘‘Diligence is the mother of good ____’’: Benjamin Franklin
17 Consults
19 ‘‘Men in Black’’ role
24 Braided buns, e.g.
26 Rainbow-esque
29 Water down, say
33 Water down, say
34 Purpose
38 It might be a stretch
39 Family name synonymous with wealth in early America
40 Oviform : egg :: pyriform : ____
41 Relative of lime and mint
42 TikTok persona typified by floppy hair and grunge clothing
43 Stratagem
44 Cite, with ‘‘to’’
45 ____-B
46 Certain link
47 Chum
51 Went way, way up
52 Lemon ____
53 Away from home
54 Hiker’s snack, perhaps
56 March on, so to speak
57 Gentle roasts
59 By the book
60 Require smelling salts, say
61 Dud
63 Start of a boast by Julius Caesar
67 Bert of Cowardly Lion fame
68 Rock veins
69 Leslie of ‘‘Gigi’’ and ‘‘Lili’’
70 Disinfected
71 School honcho
72 Boots, tent, mosquito spray, etc.
73 Spaghetti-strapped top, informally
74 Actor McGregor
75 Toy that may have a rope
76 They might have matching half-heart necklaces, in brief
77 Swerve
78 Vaccine molecule
83 One who’s always on the phone?
86 ‘‘Steppenwolf’’ author
87 Something that might be put on plastic bags
88 Many frontline workers, in brief
89 ‘‘Thanks, Captain Obvious’’
90 Come together
92 Muppet bear
93 Immune system components
94 Ready to play catch, say
95 Unexpressed
98 Passport requirement
99 Pops
100 Where @ is at?
101 Composer Giuseppe
102 Picked
103 Picked
104 Subject of a 2001 bankruptcy
105 Give as a handicap, as points
106 Local bond, informally
111 Tax ID
112 Pooh’s rhyming friend
114 Krazy ____ of cartoons
