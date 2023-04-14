Jeremy Newton, of Austin, Texas, is an engineering manager for a mobile-games company. Tracy Gray, of Hunt Valley, Md., owns and operates a lawn-and-landscaping business with her husband. They initially connected via Facebook. They shared the work of making this puzzle throughout, even in the end splitting the duty of writing the clues — one of them the Acrosses and the other the Downs. — W.S.
1 ‘‘Nah, you’re not!’’ retort
19 Where to hear amateur bands?
21 ‘‘It is better to be ____ than to be pitied’’: Herodotus
22 Spaceship battle?/An iconic van Gogh
27 Some fairy-tale characters
30 Student-council electee, informally
33 Booze it up, old-style
34 Grp. with cryptanalysts
38 Flying invention by a classic automaker?/An iconic Klee
44 Why cases might go cold
47 N.F.L. sportscaster Andrews
48 Slangy reply when Bart’s sister asks, ‘‘What’s Covid?’’/An iconic Leonardo
50 West Coast football powerhouse, in brief
58 Dance accompanied by pahu drums
61 Popular a.m. show, familiarly
65 Reason Mercury gets eclipsed?/An iconic Botticelli
69 Remark from the financially or vertically challenged
72 ‘‘Don’t judge a book by its cover,’’ e.g.
80 Cause of some Yellowstone traffic jams
83 Like some covers and kisses
88 Post-dinosaur period?/An iconic Magritte
91 What a wristwatch wraps around
95 Opposite of liberal doves?/An iconic Hopper
98 Participate in a marathon, say
101 ‘‘Unfortunately, yes’’
112 California city whose name means ‘‘tar’’
115 Planning one’s 24-hour itinerary?/An iconic Michelangelo, with ‘‘The’’
120 U.S. swimming gold medalist Ledecky
122 Like in-flight smoking
123 Tell jokes until PowerPoint unfreezes, e.g.
124 Apt word spelled by the new letters that alter this puzzle’s seven works
5 Rocky Mountain state: Abbr.
6 Flag carrier in the Mediterranean
8 Subject of the biography ‘‘Mr. Playboy’’
10 Enjoy more than one’s fair share
11 Focusing issue, in brief
12 Pitted against one another
13 Where fur coats get cleaned?
30 Los ____, vacation hot spot in Mexico
31 One may be on the house
32 Start for made or paid
40 N.Y.C. ave. east of Park
44 N.F.L. team with the mascot Sourdough Sam, to fans
46 Giggle alongside (not at!)
49 First pope in a line of 13
51 ‘‘How could you?!’’ playfully
56 Scored, as free throws
60 Rainbows in the sky, perhaps
62 Sporting a natural style
66 Per musician Charlie Parker, ‘‘If you don’t live it, it won’t come out your ____’’
67 Neighbor of the ‘‘~’’ key
68 Tree climbers, perhaps
69 Vampire’s cry in sunlight
70 ‘‘Stranger Things’’ actress ____ Bobby Brown
75 Baby’s first word, commonly
76 Hoppy offerings, in brief
77 Good practice for a half-marathon
84 ‘‘Oh, cry me a river!’’
86 Feature of décolleté clothing
89 ‘‘Hmm, never really thought about it ... ’’
98 Embarrassing fail, in modern lingo
103 Canned tomatoes brand
104 Grammy winner DiFranco
107 ‘‘Aren’t I somethin’?!’’
109 It may lead to greener pastures
114 Modern vaccine component
116 Info for a limo driver
118 A thick one may be found in a bank
