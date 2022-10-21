Jessie Trudeau, of Cambridge, Mass., recently graduated with a Ph.D. from Harvard’s department of government. Next fall she’ll start as an assistant professor of political science at Syracuse University. Ross Trudeau is in his final year of a creative writing M.F.A. at Emerson College. His thesis project is a memoir of his life in puzzles. The couple were married on July 23, during the weekend of their last Sunday crossword collaboration. — W.S.
1 Like the protagonist at the start of ‘‘28 Days Later’’
22 ‘‘My ____’’ (No. 1 hit for the Knack)
23 One of the two main branches of Buddhism
24 N.B.A. All-Star Gobert
25 Worker with a brush [three rungs]
40 Maker of Pilots and Passports
42 ‘‘____ Canto’’ (2001 Ann Patchett novel)
43 Structure resembling a pergola
47 Airport with a BART station
52 Otis who founded the Otis Elevator Company
54 Expelled from the body
56 Captain with a periscope [four rungs]
58 Some military wear, informally
64 Animation and sculpting, for two
65 Advances through corporate ranks ... and what the answer to each starred clue in this puzzle does
74 Singer Grande, to fans
76 Celebrity gossip show with an exclamation point in its title
87 Writer known for his anthropomorphic animal characters
90 Seasonal orchard worker [eight rungs]
93 Staple of Dutch Golden Age art
95 Feeling while watching a volcanic eruption, perhaps
98 Narwhal’s tusk, actually
99 Pleasant speech cadence
100 Pen that aptly rhymes with ‘‘click’’
101 Worker for AT&T or Verizon [four rungs]
103 Common wall mirror shape
104 Sound on Old MacDonald’s farm
109 Worker who probably isn’t paid enough
121 Like people in crowds, whether intentionally or not
122 Donations for the needy
123 One putting a coat on outside [three rungs]
124 Surreptitious assents
1 Communications on Slack, e.g.
2 Org. funding Covid-19 research
5 ‘‘Then again ... ,’’ in a tweet
6 Upscale-hotel-room fixture
7 One calling for a tow, maybe
8 Visual depiction of the apparatus used by the starred professionals
12 Stretch longer than an 11-Across
13 Mario who founded a fashion empire
14 Snowboards well, informally
16 Something taken by a waiter
19 ‘‘How ____ Your Mother’’
26 Mafia : Sicilia :: Camorra : ____
34 Beach in Rio de Janeiro, informally
35 ‘‘From now ____ won’t be hanging around’’ (bluegrass lyric)
39 ____-by-the-Sea, Calif.
44 Welcomes, as the new year
55 ‘‘I don’t wanna hear it’’
58 Stephen who said: ‘‘Think books aren’t scary? Well, think about this: You can’t spell ‘Book’ without ‘Boo!’ ’’
66 Play title that superstitious actors avoid saying aloud in theaters
68 Currency to which the Maltese scudo is pegged
71 Sci-fi novel made into films in 1984 and 2021
72 Skeptical reply to ‘‘That’s true’’
73 Activity one tries to get out of?
86 Ending with leuko- or oo-
91 One with a marsupium, affectionately
92 Bacardi, e.g., in México
94 Threat from a squealer
97 Antelopes with twisty horns
102 Like luxurious pillows
103 Breakfast that may be prepared overnight
104 Former N.F.L. QB Kyle
107 ‘‘The Black Cat’’ author
111 Soccer star Messi, familiarly
112 Delta ____ Chi, house in ‘‘Animal House’’
113 B&O and Reading: Abbr.
114 Either half of pocket rockets, in poker slang
118 Newsroom heads, for short
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.