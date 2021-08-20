Christina Iverson, of Ames, Iowa, is a stay-at-home mom with two young kids. Jeff Chen is a writer and professional crossword constructor in Seattle. This puzzle’s theme started with the vague concept of moving pieces and morphed from dominoes to magnets and finally to jigsaws (“all interests of my son,” Christina says). This is the pair’s second Sunday collaboration. — W.S.

Note: When this puzzle is done, insert the five shaded jigsaw pieces into the box at the bottom to get a three-word phrase, reading across, for what jigsaw puzzles provide.

Across

1 Part of a pie or the earth

6 Style that makes waves

10 Doe in a court case

14 Flubs

19 Keister

20 China holder?

21 Axe target

22 Some Madison Avenue workers

23 End of many a sports broadcast

24 Freestyles, perhaps

25 Barflies

26 Botch

27 ‘‘First, you’re going to want to dump out the box and ____’’

31 Francis of old game shows

34 Bounded

35 Capital on a 126-mile-long canal that’s used as a skating rink in the winter

39 English breakfast, e.g.

40 ‘‘What’s most useful next is to ____’’

45 College-app component

46 Role for “Ronny” Howard

48 Joshes

49 State flower of Utah

50 One of the B’s in BB&B

51 Field work of note in 1979

54 Rifle, in frontier lingo

57 ‘‘To connect things up you’ll have to ____”

63 Ones getting the crumbs?

66 Bonnie with five Top 40 hits in the 1990s

67 Euphoric feeling

71 Love to bits

72 More like a dive bar or certain bread

74 Beehives, but not hornets’ nests

75 Daredevil’s hashtag

76 Very in

78 One of the B’s in BB&B

79 Good name for an investor?

82 High-end Italian auto, informally

83 ‘‘As you go, make sure you exercise your ____’’

88 At peace

89 Little bouquets

90 ‘‘ka-POW!’’

93 ‘‘With patience and perseverance you’re sure to ____’’

97 Course goal

100 Songs that can be trilling?

102 Castigates

103 Fairy-tale figure

105 Confer, as credibility

106 Gets wild and crazy

108 Legendary

109 Leave skid marks, maybe

111 N.F.L. standout

113 Homes for high fliers

114 Instruction to drivers leaving cars at a garage

115 ‘‘C’mon, slowpoke!’’

116 Ends, as a mission

117 Mary Poppins, for one

118 Pick up on

Down

1 O-line anchor

2 Feel regret

3 Trojans’ sch.

4 Distinctive part of a cookie cutter

5 ‘‘Tap tap tap ... ‘‘ activity

6 Get into a lot

7 Jacob’s brother, in the Bible

8 Moved like waves or muscles

9 A certain degree

10 St. ____ University (Philadelphia school)

11 Rescue dog, for one

12 Response to the Little Red Hen

13 Language related to Manx

14 Egg, e.g.

15 Keats, for one

16 Sounds in a yoga studio

17 Government economic org., at any rate?

18 ____-Cat

28 Big suit

29 Derby, e.g.

30 Menial laborer, metaphorically

31 Loads

32 Take back, for short

33 Retreat

36 ‘‘Was it ____ I saw?’’ (classic palindrome)

37 Mists, e.g.

38 Feeling it after a marathon, say

41 Approves

42 Perspective

43 Achievement for Whoopi Goldberg, in brief

44 Like cioccolato or torta

47 Titus and Tiberius

50 Bosom buddies

52 Staple of skin care

53 Sought office

55 U.P.S. competitor

56 Steady, maybe

58 Wrath

59 Exercise program since the 1990s

60 Sharp, on a TV, informally

61 Peak sacred to the goddess Rhea

62 Noshed on

63 ‘‘You’ll ____ for this!’’

64 Words with a ring to them?

65 Letter between foxtrot and hotel in the NATO alphabet

68 How people often scroll through social media

69 ‘‘That’s gotta hurt!’’

70 ‘‘The Puzzle Palace’’ org.

72 More straight-faced

73 Creamy Italian dish

76 Word that becomes its own opposite by putting a ‘‘T’’ at the front

77 Singer whom M.L.K. Jr.

called the ‘‘queen of American folk music’’

80 Play again, as a TV special

81 Companion in Brittany

84 Brain diagnostics, for short

85 Used as a rendezvous point

86 Devote

87 Name suffix meaning ‘‘mountain’’

90 Fir tree

91 ‘‘Is it still a date?’’

92 Roman goddess of wisdom

94 Prefix with color or state

95 Sugar ending

96 W.W.II fighters

97 Apps made with jalapeños and cheese

98 ‘‘You agree?’’ (nudge, nudge)

99 Gathers some intel

101 Actor Brody

104 Singer Willie

106 Annoying

107 Grannies

110 Blood line

112 Temporal ____

0
0
0
0
0