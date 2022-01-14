Paolo Pasco, of San Diego, is a senior at Harvard studying computer science. He sold his first crossword to The Times when he was 15. This is his 22nd puzzle for the paper. He wrote a program to help him find examples of its theme. He isn’t sure about his plans after graduation. ‘‘I’m just counting on someone to read this blurb and think, Now there’s a guy I want to offer a job to!’’ — W.S.
Across
1 Game option represented by a flat palm
6 Singer with the 2016 No. 1 album ‘‘A Seat at the Table’’
13 Disney queen
17 Not clash
18 Front lines?
19 Said without saying
21 CERISE + LAVENDER = certain baby animals
23 God sometimes depicted with green skin
25 State in which ‘‘Parks & Recreation’’ is set: Abbr.
26 Pull some strings, maybe?
27 Clinches
29 Chip away at
30 Employee on an airline or cruise ship
32 CORAL + GOLD =
pet-store purchase
36 Veto
37 ____ stick
38 Quarterback who holds the N.F.L. record for most consecutive games started (297)
39 ‘‘You’re on!’’
41 Train set
42 Tailor, maybe
43 One-named singer with the album ‘‘Lovers Rock’’
45 Lipstick choice
46 AMBER + GREEN = imported brew
48 Final Fantasy character who shares his name with a U.S. city
49 Sashay, say
50 ____ B. Wells Society for Investigative Reporting
51 A bunch
52 PEAR + CRIMSON = fighting group
54 Bottle flipping in the mid-2010s, e.g.
55 Hospital settings, briefly
56 Poster board?
57 Max’s opposite
58 Bo or bonsai
60 LIME + MAGENTA = visualization
64 [‘‘You’re still talking?’’]
68 Subj. of some collegiate bragging
70 Actor Gallagher
71 Go astray
73 ‘‘Herc could stop a show/Point him at a monster and you’re talking ____’’ (lyric in Disney’s ‘‘Hercules’’)
74 RUST + SCARLET =
celestial group
78 Daughter in the comic strip ‘‘FoxTrot’’
80 Cha chaan teng serving
81 Plot problems
82 Dis-tressed
83 CREAM + PEACH = nonviolent protest
85 Plantings lining the Literary Walk in Central Park
86 Skier’s accessory
87 Many an art print, briefly
88 ‘‘No injuries here’’
89 2019 space film
91 B’s in math?
92 Devotee, informally
93 A ways
94 TEAL + OCHER =
breakfast option
97 Absolves
100 Fisher of 2018’s ‘‘Eighth Grade’’
102 One towering over the rest of the field?
103 Actress Rooney
104 ____ Giedroyc, co-host of ‘‘The Great British Bake Off’’
105 Nappy : U.K. :: ____ : U.S.
107 MAUVE + TANGERINE = restaurant handout
112 African antelope
113 Frenzied
114 Goddess who turned Picus into a woodpecker
115 Throws in
116 Unbelievable rumors
117 Takes the edge off
Down
1 2024 Olympics host
2 Deal maker
3 Christopher Street Day celebration
4 Still, for a poet
5 Outlet store come-on
6 Miffed
7 Fantasy creature whose name is an anagram of another fantasy creature
8 Rural setting
9 What’s the point of leatherwork?
10 Newcomer
11 Artist El ____
12 ‘‘The motor industry’s Titanic,’’ per a 1994 book
13 Nwodim of ‘‘S.N.L.’’
14 Ne’er-do-wells
15 Keep from sticking, say
16 ‘‘Wait for It’’ singer in ‘‘Hamilton’’
18 Stave (off)
20 Got ready for guests, in a way
22 Prefix with centric or vision
24 Volleyball teams, e.g.
28 Lost traction while driving over
31 Sinuous dance that emulates a creature
32 3/4 and 7/8, e.g.
33 Done
34 Hound sound
35 Homophone of the sum of this clue number’s digits
38 Took off
40 Who says ‘‘That I did love thee, Caesar, O, ’tis true’’
41 Wood in some incense
42 Bring down
43 Truth ____
44 ‘‘Jung at heart’’ persona?
46 Talent
47 Par for the course
48 ____ to go
49 Chemistry, for one: Abbr.
52 Grinding tooth
53 Come out
56 High on marijuana, in slang
59 Way to go
61 Twangy, as a singer
62 ‘‘Us,’’ ‘‘It’’ or ‘‘Her’’
63 Progressive alternative
65 Ones doing stellar work
66 Total
67 One arranging for flood insurance?
69 Parts of many gaming rigs
72 Payment sent
74 In a bundle, as documents
75 Wasn’t straight
76 Culinary phrase after ‘‘pollo’’ or ‘‘scaloppine’’
77 Vessels hunted by K-ships
78 Element in many henna designs
79 ‘‘I’m in heaven!’’ sounds
83 Doner kebab bread
84 Latin 101 word
86 For
87 Film director ____ Isaac Chung
90 ‘‘That’s it’’
91 Heavy footwear choice
92 Evening in Italy
95 Car model name made entirely of Roman numerals
96 Novelist Ferrante
97 Of the flock
98 Cross swords
99 Sooty channels
101 Modern checkout device
103 Diagnostic scans, for short
106 Map lines: Abbr.
108 Clean-energy grp.
109 Stuff in cigarettes, but not e-cigarettes
110 ‘‘... is there more?’’
111 Rapper known offstage as Mathangi Arulpragasam
