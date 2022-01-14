Paolo Pasco, of San Diego, is a senior at Harvard studying computer science. He sold his first crossword to The Times when he was 15. This is his 22nd puzzle for the paper. He wrote a program to help him find examples of its theme. He isn’t sure about his plans after graduation. ‘‘I’m just counting on someone to read this blurb and think, Now there’s a guy I want to offer a job to!’’ — W.S.

Across

1 Game option represented by a flat palm

6 Singer with the 2016 No. 1 album ‘‘A Seat at the Table’’

13 Disney queen

17 Not clash

18 Front lines?

19 Said without saying

21 CERISE + LAVENDER = certain baby animals

23 God sometimes depicted with green skin

25 State in which ‘‘Parks & Recreation’’ is set: Abbr.

26 Pull some strings, maybe?

27 Clinches

29 Chip away at

30 Employee on an airline or cruise ship

32 CORAL + GOLD =

pet-store purchase

36 Veto

37 ____ stick

38 Quarterback who holds the N.F.L. record for most consecutive games started (297)

39 ‘‘You’re on!’’

41 Train set

42 Tailor, maybe

43 One-named singer with the album ‘‘Lovers Rock’’

45 Lipstick choice

46 AMBER + GREEN = imported brew

48 Final Fantasy character who shares his name with a U.S. city

49 Sashay, say

50 ____ B. Wells Society for Investigative Reporting

51 A bunch

52 PEAR + CRIMSON = fighting group

54 Bottle flipping in the mid-2010s, e.g.

55 Hospital settings, briefly

56 Poster board?

57 Max’s opposite

58 Bo or bonsai

60 LIME + MAGENTA = visualization

64 [‘‘You’re still talking?’’]

68 Subj. of some collegiate bragging

70 Actor Gallagher

71 Go astray

73 ‘‘Herc could stop a show/Point him at a monster and you’re talking ____’’ (lyric in Disney’s ‘‘Hercules’’)

74 RUST + SCARLET =

celestial group

78 Daughter in the comic strip ‘‘FoxTrot’’

80 Cha chaan teng serving

81 Plot problems

82 Dis-tressed

83 CREAM + PEACH = nonviolent protest

85 Plantings lining the Literary Walk in Central Park

86 Skier’s accessory

87 Many an art print, briefly

88 ‘‘No injuries here’’

89 2019 space film

91 B’s in math?

92 Devotee, informally

93 A ways

94 TEAL + OCHER =

breakfast option

97 Absolves

100 Fisher of 2018’s ‘‘Eighth Grade’’

102 One towering over the rest of the field?

103 Actress Rooney

104 ____ Giedroyc, co-host of ‘‘The Great British Bake Off’’

105 Nappy : U.K. :: ____ : U.S.

107 MAUVE + TANGERINE = restaurant handout

112 African antelope

113 Frenzied

114 Goddess who turned Picus into a woodpecker

115 Throws in

116 Unbelievable rumors

117 Takes the edge off

Down

1 2024 Olympics host

2 Deal maker

3 Christopher Street Day celebration

4 Still, for a poet

5 Outlet store come-on

6 Miffed

7 Fantasy creature whose name is an anagram of another fantasy creature

8 Rural setting

9 What’s the point of leatherwork?

10 Newcomer

11 Artist El ____

12 ‘‘The motor industry’s Titanic,’’ per a 1994 book

13 Nwodim of ‘‘S.N.L.’’

14 Ne’er-do-wells

15 Keep from sticking, say

16 ‘‘Wait for It’’ singer in ‘‘Hamilton’’

18 Stave (off)

20 Got ready for guests, in a way

22 Prefix with centric or vision

24 Volleyball teams, e.g.

28 Lost traction while driving over

31 Sinuous dance that emulates a creature

32 3/4 and 7/8, e.g.

33 Done

34 Hound sound

35 Homophone of the sum of this clue number’s digits

38 Took off

40 Who says ‘‘That I did love thee, Caesar, O, ’tis true’’

41 Wood in some incense

42 Bring down

43 Truth ____

44 ‘‘Jung at heart’’ persona?

46 Talent

47 Par for the course

48 ____ to go

49 Chemistry, for one: Abbr.

52 Grinding tooth

53 Come out

56 High on marijuana, in slang

59 Way to go

61 Twangy, as a singer

62 ‘‘Us,’’ ‘‘It’’ or ‘‘Her’’

63 Progressive alternative

65 Ones doing stellar work

66 Total

67 One arranging for flood insurance?

69 Parts of many gaming rigs

72 Payment sent

74 In a bundle, as documents

75 Wasn’t straight

76 Culinary phrase after ‘‘pollo’’ or ‘‘scaloppine’’

77 Vessels hunted by K-ships

78 Element in many henna designs

79 ‘‘I’m in heaven!’’ sounds

83 Doner kebab bread

84 Latin 101 word

86 For

87 Film director ____ Isaac Chung

90 ‘‘That’s it’’

91 Heavy footwear choice

92 Evening in Italy

95 Car model name made entirely of Roman numerals

96 Novelist Ferrante

97 Of the flock

98 Cross swords

99 Sooty channels

101 Modern checkout device

103 Diagnostic scans, for short

106 Map lines: Abbr.

108 Clean-energy grp.

109 Stuff in cigarettes, but not e-cigarettes

110 ‘‘... is there more?’’

111 Rapper known offstage as Mathangi Arulpragasam

