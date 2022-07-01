Hastings, NE (68901)

Today

Mostly clear skies this evening will give way to isolated thunderstorms overnight. Low near 65F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Mostly clear skies this evening will give way to isolated thunderstorms overnight. Low near 65F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%.