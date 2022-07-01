SOME LIGHT READING
By Jeremy Newton
Puzzles Edited by Will Shortz
Jeremy Newton, of Austin, Texas, is a software engineer who makes mobile games. He has been constructing crosswords for The Times since 2007, specializing in unusual themes, often with visual elements. The idea for this one occurred to him last fall while he was stopped at a traffic light. It took him several months, off and on, to work out all the elements. This is Jeremy’s 15th Sunday crossword and 22nd Times puzzle overall. — W.S.
ACROSS
1 ‘‘In a word ... awful!’’
7 Range of light that’s invisible to the human eye
12 —
20 Brand in the frozen-foods aisle
21 Called to Bo-Peep
22 ‘‘You and me both’’
23 Strong breath fresheners
24 —
25 Like one of Michael Jackson’s hands when performing
26 Exams for top H.S. students
28 Alternative to J.F.K.
29 Skedaddles
30 Reviews negatively
31 Usual
32 Stage set?
35 Nathan who said, ‘‘I only regret that I have but one life to lose for my country’’
36 Locks that have been changed
39 Inapplicable stat for electric cars
40 Mark Twain, religiously
41 Some art supplies
42 Label on some jars
44 Hon
45 John Hancock, famously
48 Reef predators
49 Beast slain by Hercules in his fourth labor
50 Three-pronged letter
53 Boatloads
54 Jessica of TV’s ‘‘Candy’’
55 Treacherous places to land for eagles?
57 ‘‘Mazel ____!’’
58 Moolah
60 Cocktail with an energy boost
61 —
62 Seedy bar
63 Listed, obsolescently
64 —
65 Tennis pro Nastase, the first athlete to sign an endorsement deal with Nike
66 Washington, with ‘‘the’’
67 —
68 Hunts, with ‘‘on’’
69 Hot ____ (speaker’s worry)
70 Brushes are dipped in them
72 Small knocks
73 See-through piece
74 It’s observed at LAX during part of the year
75 Cross one’s fingers
76 Nickname for Chloe
77 Portland native, e.g.
79 What a raised hand might mean
80 Avid war campaigner
81 [What a snoozefest!]
82 Car in the Beach Boys’ ‘‘Fun, Fun, Fun’’
84 Sweater fuzz, e.g.
85 It can be detected using the ‘‘bite test’’ or ‘‘vinegar test’’
89 Noted slacking speedster
90 Not stay undefeated
93 Certain spa treatment
95 Trim
96 1988 No. 1 country album named for its singer
97 Roman god often depicted with a radiant crown
98 Zenned out
101 Two-player board game with spies and bombs
103 Bust midcrime
105 —
106 Lover of psychedelics, informally
107 Words to a silly goose
108 Putting on the heat?
109 Mascot who made his Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade debut in 2017
110 —
111 Cinq x six
DOWN
1 Hawkeye
2 Stand for a photograph
3 Guard
4 ‘‘Oh, shove it!’’
5 Fruity refreshments
6 What nervous eyes might do
7 Big name in cloud computing
8 Roofer’s power tool
9 Gargoyles are often depicted with them
10 Draw upon again
11 Sponsored content, essentially
12 Twisting on an axis
13 Some ice cream purchases
14 Heart charts, in brief
15 Cartoon frame
16 There’s a 4.75 percent chance of getting this in poker
17 Tesla and Edison, famously
18 Early online discussion forum
19 Pharma supplies
27 Lose its spark, as a relationship
29 Temporary solutions
33 Opening words?
34 Little troublemakers
35 Thrilling
37 ‘‘That’s a touchy subject’’
38 Move hurriedly
40 Utterly, in slang
42 Giggle
43 ‘‘It’s my turn’’ [or] Comment after rambling on
44 Equus africanus asinus, more familiarly
45 Marijuana strains said to be more invigorating
46 ‘‘How marvelous!’’
47 Wield authority
48 Lucky numbers in Chinese culture
49 Stars of the Wild West
50 Film critic Kael
51 Someone sequencing DNA, e.g.
52 Vacation getaway
54 Lighter fluid
55 Reach, as new heights
56 Baseball slugger, informally
58 Lack of harmony
59 Ready to watch later
60 Major political announcement before a convention, informally
62 Actor in a much-publicized 2022 defamation case
71 —
72 —
73 —
76 Place for a lighthouse
77 Pull off the road for gas or snacks, say
78 Blow away
79 Book some wedding entertainment
80 Tries
81 Starchy vegetable
82 Kind of roof for a tiki bar
83 Peter Pan’s creator
84 Opposite of a superstar
85 Avenger who stepped into the role of Captain America
86 Invitation on a wrapped gift
87 Preamble
88 Clothed, so to speak
90 Paper size
91 Japanese brew
92 Prankster’s smug shout
94 One might be right outside your window
95 Junior’s hurdle
96 Stagger about
99 ‘‘Copy ____’’
100 Surname of the ‘‘Incredibles’’ superhero family
102 Nonetheless, poetically
103 Lowly worker, so to speak
104 Yell before a snap
