SOME LIGHT READING

By Jeremy Newton

Puzzles Edited by Will Shortz

Jeremy Newton, of Austin, Texas, is a software engineer who makes mobile games. He has been constructing crosswords for The Times since 2007, specializing in unusual themes, often with visual elements. The idea for this one occurred to him last fall while he was stopped at a traffic light. It took him several months, off and on, to work out all the elements. This is Jeremy’s 15th Sunday crossword and 22nd Times puzzle overall. — W.S.

ACROSS

1 ‘‘In a word ... awful!’’

7 Range of light that’s invisible to the human eye

12 —

20 Brand in the frozen-foods aisle

21 Called to Bo-Peep

22 ‘‘You and me both’’

23 Strong breath fresheners

24 —

25 Like one of Michael Jackson’s hands when performing

26 Exams for top H.S. students

28 Alternative to J.F.K.

29 Skedaddles

30 Reviews negatively

31 Usual

32 Stage set?

35 Nathan who said, ‘‘I only regret that I have but one life to lose for my country’’

36 Locks that have been changed

39 Inapplicable stat for electric cars

40 Mark Twain, religiously

41 Some art supplies

42 Label on some jars

44 Hon

45 John Hancock, famously

48 Reef predators

49 Beast slain by Hercules in his fourth labor

50 Three-pronged letter

53 Boatloads

54 Jessica of TV’s ‘‘Candy’’

55 Treacherous places to land for eagles?

57 ‘‘Mazel ____!’’

58 Moolah

60 Cocktail with an energy boost

61 —

62 Seedy bar

63 Listed, obsolescently

64 —

65 Tennis pro Nastase, the first athlete to sign an endorsement deal with Nike

66 Washington, with ‘‘the’’

67 —

68 Hunts, with ‘‘on’’

69 Hot ____ (speaker’s worry)

70 Brushes are dipped in them

72 Small knocks

73 See-through piece

74 It’s observed at LAX during part of the year

75 Cross one’s fingers

76 Nickname for Chloe

77 Portland native, e.g.

79 What a raised hand might mean

80 Avid war campaigner

81 [What a snoozefest!]

82 Car in the Beach Boys’ ‘‘Fun, Fun, Fun’’

84 Sweater fuzz, e.g.

85 It can be detected using the ‘‘bite test’’ or ‘‘vinegar test’’

89 Noted slacking speedster

90 Not stay undefeated

93 Certain spa treatment

95 Trim

96 1988 No. 1 country album named for its singer

97 Roman god often depicted with a radiant crown

98 Zenned out

101 Two-player board game with spies and bombs

103 Bust midcrime

105 —

106 Lover of psychedelics, informally

107 Words to a silly goose

108 Putting on the heat?

109 Mascot who made his Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade debut in 2017

110 —

111 Cinq x six

DOWN

1 Hawkeye

2 Stand for a photograph

3 Guard

4 ‘‘Oh, shove it!’’

5 Fruity refreshments

6 What nervous eyes might do

7 Big name in cloud computing

8 Roofer’s power tool

9 Gargoyles are often depicted with them

10 Draw upon again

11 Sponsored content, essentially

12 Twisting on an axis

13 Some ice cream purchases

14 Heart charts, in brief

15 Cartoon frame

16 There’s a 4.75 percent chance of getting this in poker

17 Tesla and Edison, famously

18 Early online discussion forum

19 Pharma supplies

27 Lose its spark, as a relationship

29 Temporary solutions

33 Opening words?

34 Little troublemakers

35 Thrilling

37 ‘‘That’s a touchy subject’’

38 Move hurriedly

40 Utterly, in slang

42 Giggle

43 ‘‘It’s my turn’’ [or] Comment after rambling on

44 Equus africanus asinus, more familiarly

45 Marijuana strains said to be more invigorating

46 ‘‘How marvelous!’’

47 Wield authority

48 Lucky numbers in Chinese culture

49 Stars of the Wild West

50 Film critic Kael

51 Someone sequencing DNA, e.g.

52 Vacation getaway

54 Lighter fluid

55 Reach, as new heights

56 Baseball slugger, informally

58 Lack of harmony

59 Ready to watch later

60 Major political announcement before a convention, informally

62 Actor in a much-publicized 2022 defamation case

71 —

72 —

73 —

76 Place for a lighthouse

77 Pull off the road for gas or snacks, say

78 Blow away

79 Book some wedding entertainment

80 Tries

81 Starchy vegetable

82 Kind of roof for a tiki bar

83 Peter Pan’s creator

84 Opposite of a superstar

85 Avenger who stepped into the role of Captain America

86 Invitation on a wrapped gift

87 Preamble

88 Clothed, so to speak

90 Paper size

91 Japanese brew

92 Prankster’s smug shout

94 One might be right outside your window

95 Junior’s hurdle

96 Stagger about

99 ‘‘Copy ____’’

100 Surname of the ‘‘Incredibles’’ superhero family

102 Nonetheless, poetically

103 Lowly worker, so to speak

104 Yell before a snap

