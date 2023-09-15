Dylan Schiff is a middle-school science teacher in Delaware whose extracurricular activities include cooking, bowling, watching game shows and editing Sporcle quizzes. This is his third crossword for The Times (and first Sunday). Dylan writes, ‘‘My students and fellow faculty members still can’t get over the fact that real-life people — let alone someone they know — design crosswords!’’ — W.S.
Across
1 C.E.O.’s deg.
4 Perch for a mountain goat
8 Airplane seating area
13 45s and LPs
18 Middle-earth creature
19 First class
20 Singer whose second album, in 2011, topped the Billboard chart for a record 24 weeks
21 Hindu scripture on meditation
22 Derby, for one
24 Writer Zora ____ Hurston
25 Biblical name that means ‘‘one who struggles with God’’
26 Last-minute bidder on eBay
27 Fish-and-chips fish
29 Wander around online
31 ‘‘Quit stalling!’’
32 Clumsy sorts
34 Paris is found in it
35 Chicago neighborhood with a namesake zoo
37 It’s a lot, for some
39 Wild guess
42 Org. with a Click-N-Ship option
43 ‘‘Gently, now’’
44 ‘‘____ for Tinhorns’’ (‘‘Guys and Dolls’’ number)
46 Trattoria dessert
47 Comedian Margaret
48 A.A.A. service
49 What you get as you grow older, it’s said
50 It ain’t just a river in Egypt!
51 Impatient agreement
53 Fork over
55 Membership category
57 Cask contents
58 Pip or pit
59 Ancient manuscripts discovered in the Qumran Caves
62 Give up, in wrestling
64 Like medium vis-à-vis well done, say
65 What a paper clip may indicate online ... as represented in 22-Across
71 Jonathan Van ____ of ‘‘Queer Eye’’
74 Ways of doing things, in brief
75 Tilt
76 ____ of the world
77 Drink whose name derives from its country of origin
79 Medical attendants at boxing matches
81 Roger who wrote ‘‘Life Itself: A Memoir’’
83 Darling
84 Hopper car contents
85 Subject of the 2003 book ‘‘Power Failure’’
86 Italian fashion house
87 ‘‘____ the Roof’’ (1962 hit for the Drifters)
89 Staff symbol
90 Henry VI founded it in 1440
91 ‘‘Achoo!’’ inducer
92 Excel offering ... as represented in 29-Across
95 Entree often served with onions
97 Pitches in
99 Big name in magic
100 It may lead to a 404 error page ... as represented in 35-Across
103 Class speakers, for short
104 World’s largest peninsula
106 Ginger of old Hollywood
107 Relative of cream
109 Browser annoyances ... as represented in 59-Across
111 Not inclined
112 Shiny balloon material
113 Tours with?
114 Broadway actress Phillipa
115 Like one-word commands
116 Hawks
117 House of ____-Coburg and Gotha
118 A little help around the holidays?
Down
1 Eponymous mineralogist Friedrich
2 Waves aggressively
3 Martial artist’s stance
4 Snapped out of it
5 Sound heard at the start of every MGM movie
6 Grammy winner DiFranco
7 Alternatives to tablets
8 Honesty
9 Beverage suffix
10 Antichrist figure, in Revelation
11 Bad treatment
12 When Romeo says he ‘‘saw true beauty’’ before seeing Juliet
13 Soup stock in Japanese cuisine
14 With good sense
15 Have one’s day in court
16 First Nations people
17 Preserve, in a way
21 Line on a spine
23 Hesiod’s ‘‘Theogony’’ and ‘‘Works and Days’’
28 Neutrogena competitor
30 Match making?
32 Bother, with ‘‘at’’
33 ‘‘All right, you win’’
35 Titular love object on old TV
36 Czech composer Janá?ek
38 Game over, so to speak
40 Even a little
41 Bucolic bundles
45 Food-safety agcy.
46 Tony-nominated actor Mann
48 Longtime host of Food Network’s ‘‘Chopped’’
49 Unionized?
50 Something that’s hand-cut?
52 Object of a dubious sighting
53 Closes
54 Org. opposed to fur farming
56 ‘‘Winning ____ everything’’
59 Preschoolers
60 Fencing option
61 Frozen-yogurt mix-in
63 French bread
65 Run the show
66 Organize, as a campaign
67 Ptolemy was one, famously
68 Listed below a recipient, maybe
69 Torment
70 TV personality often referring to himself in the third person
72 Diamond theft
73 Film megastar
77 Word with dollar or bank
78 Weight
80 Handles
82 React, but just barely
83 Amazon wrappers?
86 Basic knitting stitch
87 Major in astronomy?
88 Establishments for shampooing pooches
89 Like a low blow
91 Slow to catch on
93 Group on ‘‘the 11th day of Christmas’’
94 Zhuzh (up)
96 Writer’s block?
98 Developed ability
100 Oktoberfest order, casually
101 Wander about
102 ‘‘Big Blue’’ machines
104 ____ predator
105 Since
108 ‘‘Wonder Woman’’ star Gadot
110 Fraternal twins come from different ones
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.