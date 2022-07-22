Scott Hogan is making his New York Times debut with this puzzle, after many submissions. He is a patent attorney from Midland, Mich. Christina Iverson is a crossword constructor and editor from Ames, Iowa. They met through the Cruciverb Facebook page, a forum for crossword constructors. Scott says he takes inspiration from the lyric of ‘‘Movin’ On Up,’’ the theme song from ‘‘The Jeffersons’’ — “It took a whole lotta tryin’, just to get up that hill.’’ — W.S.
9 Reward for sitting, say
20 Rocker John whose surname sounds like a leafy vegetable
21 ‘‘____ Man Chant,’’ song by Bob Marley and the Wailers
23 Where some stable relationships form?
25 San Diego State athlete
27 Name that’s 98-Across backward
29 ‘‘All the Light We Cannot ____’’ (2015 Pulitzer-winning novel)
32 Roman emperor after Nero and Galba
34 Heep of ‘‘David Copperfield’’
36 Drop the ‘‘Donuts’’ from ‘‘Dunkin’ Donuts,’’ e.g.
38 Some four-year degrees: Abbr.
39 Kind of attack with no attacker
40 Michael Jackson hit whose title is heard 88 times in the song
41 What might accompany a grave admission?
47 Cheese with a light, nutty flavor
52 Design style influenced by Cubism
53 Fabric often dyed with indigo
55 Each of its interior angles measures 135 degrees
56 Swing preventer, of a sort
62 Like a sweater that shrank in the dryer, maybe
64 Its alphabet includes delta
65 Some Brothers Grimm villains
79 Second word of many a limerick
85 Meaning of a signal flare
88 2021 Aretha Franklin biopic
92 Greek name meaning ‘‘golden one’’
93 Something filmed in Broadway’s Ed Sullivan Theater, with ‘‘The’’
95 Journalist Skeeter in the Harry Potter books
98 Name that’s 27-Across backward
106 Family/species go-between
107 The last thing you need?
109 Like the community portrayed in Netflix’s ‘‘Unorthodox’’
115 Evian, in its native land
117 Cruciverbalist’s favorite cookies?
123 Takes a car, in a way
124 Lab assistant in ‘‘Young Frankenstein’’
125 It may be upper or lower
3 Banana wielded by a maestro in a pinch?
4 Drug that can be microdosed
6 Animated short before a Pixar movie?
7 New York resting place for Mark Twain
9 Give a scathing review of a major camera brand?
11 Compound with a fruity smell
13 Mexican street-food mogul?
14 Pair of small hand drums
15 Defunct company of accounting fraud fame
16 Smaug, in ‘‘The Hobbit’’?
24 Does a fad 2010s dance
31 Pro using cutting-edge technology?
33 Movie rating that’s practically NC-17
45 God whose name sounds almost like the ammunition he uses
48 Where 122-Across can be found
54 Movement championed by the Silence Breakers
63 Word after gas or ice, in astronomy
66 Wizard’s name in books and movies
69 Kind of patch that may create holes instead of repairing them
72 Otis and ____ (1960s R.&B. duo)
74 Response to ‘‘Why art thou queasy?’’
76 What Amazon retirees enjoy most?
78 Result of love at first sight?
79 What a dog greets its returning family with?
83 Retail takeover scheme?
87 Annyeonghaseyo : Korean :: ____ : English
103 Actress Davis who was
the first African American to win the Triple Crown
104 Start of a guesstimate
105 Like a proverbial beaver
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.