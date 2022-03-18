Matthew Stock works for a math-education nonprofit in East St. Louis, Ill. Will Nediger, of London, Ontario, is a professional crossword constructor. As fans of each other’s work, they connected via the online “puzzleverse.” They still have not met or even spoken together over video. The original idea for this puzzle was Matthew’s. Together they developed the theme via Twitter direct messages, then exchanged grids back and forth until they got one they were both happy with. — W.S.
Across
1 ‘‘Bon ____!’’
8 ‘‘See ya later!’’
13 It covers more than 30 percent of the earth’s surface
20 Donna ____, member of Bill Clinton’s cabinet
21 Klein who wrote the best seller ‘‘This Changes Everything: Capitalism vs. the Climate’’
22 Desert whose soil has been compared with that of Mars
23 Biting writings
24 Breakfast treat
25 Persuades a customer to pay more
26 ‘‘Or so’’
27 Much of a delivery person’s income
29 Makes a choice
31 Hoppin’
32 Prearranged
33 Suffix with official
34 Nickel found in a pocket, say
35 Actor Barinholtz of ‘‘The Mindy Project’’
36 Classic Camaro
38 ____ K. Smith, poet who won a Pulitzer for ‘‘Life on Mars’’
40 Cosmetic that can be applied with a brush
42 Neighbors of exclamation marks
43 ‘‘La Dolce ____’’
45 Stuffed one’s face
47 Bump on a frog
49 Question regarding a mic
51 Hubbub
52 One of the Blues Brothers
55 Above criticism
56 Question from the befuddled
57 Syrian city with a historic citadel
58 What ‘‘10’’ can mean
60 Extra
62 Rolled one’s r’s, say
63 Linguistic unit
64 Giraffe’s closest living relative
65 Deb ____, secretary of the interior starting in 2021
66 Opposite of ’neath
67 Regarding
69 Exams for some future clerks: Abbr.
71 Cold open?
72 Hang out on a line
73 U.K. award bestowed by the queen
74 West Coast news inits.
75 Blunder
76 They cast lots
78 ‘‘Love covers a multitude of ____’’: I Peter 4:8
79 Lawn material
82 Something’s essential aspect ... or what’s spelled out by letters in this puzzle’s eight ‘‘cups’’
87 Comedian Margaret
90 2011 film for which Octavia Spencer won a Best Supporting Actress Oscar
92 It takes blades to blades
93 Deal
95 Like the consonants ‘‘t’’ and ‘‘d’’
97 Eject forcefully
98 Records request inits.
99 ____ history
101 Utah’s state flower
102 Org. that sets permissible exposure limits
103 Karaoke instruction ... or what to do starting at 10-Down
109 P.R. consultant on ‘‘Ted Lasso’’
110 Start playing for pay
111 Into really small pieces
112 Scott who sued for his freedom
113 Afford, casually
114 Add salt to, say
Down
1 Home of St. Clare
2 Starfleet weapon
3 Election night calculation ... or what’s traced by the circled letters
4 Name that’s 6-Down backward
5 Save it for a rainy day!
6 La Corse, par exemple
7 Brewery employee
8 Comb through
9 Bubs
10 Worker’s ‘‘on vacation’’ inits.
11 ‘‘Actually, I disagree’’
12 Rococo painter of ‘‘Allegory of the Planets and Continents’’
13 They might be pregnant
14 Organic energy compound, for short
15 ‘‘Mi ____ es su ____’’
16 Part of a cold compress
17 Become clear ... or make like the object represented by the circled letters
18 ‘‘So then my response
was ... ’’
19 Hereditary divisions
28 Physicist Newton
30 Loyalty that’s pledged
37 Lemonlike fruit
38 Big rigs
39 ‘‘Well, fine then’’
40 Age beautifully, informally
41 Cuss out
42 Big Brother’s creator
44 Pink pad on a paw, in slang
46 The Lord, in the Hebrew Bible
48 Start of a simple request
49 Roly-poly, scientifically
50 ____ torte (Austrian cake)
53 Warm-up act
54 Move shakily
59 Ross Perot founded it in 1995
60 Lack of engagement
61 More wacky
62 ‘‘You’re just assuming’’
68 It’s blown in the winds
70 Showed off one’s pipes
77 Airport with a Harvey Milk terminal: Abbr.
78 Harry Styles tune about a woman who ‘‘lives in daydreams’’
79 Lines of notes
80 Sight line?
81 Cooked with hot
seasoning
82 Prefix with -lithic
83 Not against the rules
84 It’s under @ on a keyboard
85 ____ lodge
86 Rowing machine, informally
87 Event for moving vehicles
88 Super
89 Actress Tatum
91 Folk medicine practitioner
94 Foolish sort
96 Sports fan’s cheer
97 Universal Human Rights Mo.
100 Ability to sustain long-term interest
101 Kiss, in Kent
104 Sports fan’s cheer
105 Gift wrapper’s final touch
106 Nail-polish brand
107 Buffet table item
108 Zoo animal whose name rhymes with ‘‘zoo’’
