Matthew Stock works for a math-education nonprofit in East St. Louis, Ill. Will Nediger, of London, Ontario, is a professional crossword constructor. As fans of each other’s work, they connected via the online “puzzleverse.” They still have not met or even spoken together over video. The original idea for this puzzle was Matthew’s. Together they developed the theme via Twitter direct messages, then exchanged grids back and forth until they got one they were both happy with. — W.S.

Across

1 ‘‘Bon ____!’’

8 ‘‘See ya later!’’

13 It covers more than 30 percent of the earth’s surface

20 Donna ____, member of Bill Clinton’s cabinet

21 Klein who wrote the best seller ‘‘This Changes Everything: Capitalism vs. the Climate’’

22 Desert whose soil has been compared with that of Mars

23 Biting writings

24 Breakfast treat

25 Persuades a customer to pay more

26 ‘‘Or so’’

27 Much of a delivery person’s income

29 Makes a choice

31 Hoppin’

32 Prearranged

33 Suffix with official

34 Nickel found in a pocket, say

35 Actor Barinholtz of ‘‘The Mindy Project’’

36 Classic Camaro

38 ____ K. Smith, poet who won a Pulitzer for ‘‘Life on Mars’’

40 Cosmetic that can be applied with a brush

42 Neighbors of exclamation marks

43 ‘‘La Dolce ____’’

45 Stuffed one’s face

47 Bump on a frog

49 Question regarding a mic

51 Hubbub

52 One of the Blues Brothers

55 Above criticism

56 Question from the befuddled

57 Syrian city with a historic citadel

58 What ‘‘10’’ can mean

60 Extra

62 Rolled one’s r’s, say

63 Linguistic unit

64 Giraffe’s closest living relative

65 Deb ____, secretary of the interior starting in 2021

66 Opposite of ’neath

67 Regarding

69 Exams for some future clerks: Abbr.

71 Cold open?

72 Hang out on a line

73 U.K. award bestowed by the queen

74 West Coast news inits.

75 Blunder

76 They cast lots

78 ‘‘Love covers a multitude of ____’’: I Peter 4:8

79 Lawn material

82 Something’s essential aspect ... or what’s spelled out by letters in this puzzle’s eight ‘‘cups’’

87 Comedian Margaret

90 2011 film for which Octavia Spencer won a Best Supporting Actress Oscar

92 It takes blades to blades

93 Deal

95 Like the consonants ‘‘t’’ and ‘‘d’’

97 Eject forcefully

98 Records request inits.

99 ____ history

101 Utah’s state flower

102 Org. that sets permissible exposure limits

103 Karaoke instruction ... or what to do starting at 10-Down

109 P.R. consultant on ‘‘Ted Lasso’’

110 Start playing for pay

111 Into really small pieces

112 Scott who sued for his freedom

113 Afford, casually

114 Add salt to, say

Down

1 Home of St. Clare

2 Starfleet weapon

3 Election night calculation ... or what’s traced by the circled letters

4 Name that’s 6-Down backward

5 Save it for a rainy day!

6 La Corse, par exemple

7 Brewery employee

8 Comb through

9 Bubs

10 Worker’s ‘‘on vacation’’ inits.

11 ‘‘Actually, I disagree’’

12 Rococo painter of ‘‘Allegory of the Planets and Continents’’

13 They might be pregnant

14 Organic energy compound, for short

15 ‘‘Mi ____ es su ____’’

16 Part of a cold compress

17 Become clear ... or make like the object represented by the circled letters

18 ‘‘So then my response

was ... ’’

19 Hereditary divisions

28 Physicist Newton

30 Loyalty that’s pledged

37 Lemonlike fruit

38 Big rigs

39 ‘‘Well, fine then’’

40 Age beautifully, informally

41 Cuss out

42 Big Brother’s creator

44 Pink pad on a paw, in slang

46 The Lord, in the Hebrew Bible

48 Start of a simple request

49 Roly-poly, scientifically

50 ____ torte (Austrian cake)

53 Warm-up act

54 Move shakily

59 Ross Perot founded it in 1995

60 Lack of engagement

61 More wacky

62 ‘‘You’re just assuming’’

68 It’s blown in the winds

70 Showed off one’s pipes

77 Airport with a Harvey Milk terminal: Abbr.

78 Harry Styles tune about a woman who ‘‘lives in daydreams’’

79 Lines of notes

80 Sight line?

81 Cooked with hot

seasoning

82 Prefix with -lithic

83 Not against the rules

84 It’s under @ on a keyboard

85 ____ lodge

86 Rowing machine, informally

87 Event for moving vehicles

88 Super

89 Actress Tatum

91 Folk medicine practitioner

94 Foolish sort

96 Sports fan’s cheer

97 Universal Human Rights Mo.

100 Ability to sustain long-term interest

101 Kiss, in Kent

104 Sports fan’s cheer

105 Gift wrapper’s final touch

106 Nail-polish brand

107 Buffet table item

108 Zoo animal whose name rhymes with ‘‘zoo’’

0
0
0
0
0