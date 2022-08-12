Jesse Goldberg is a software engineer in San Francisco. This is his third crossword for The Times. His most recent one, in July 2021, involved quips from Julia Child. Jesse loves word puzzles. His daily routine includes solving Wordle (followed by checking WordleBot to see how he did), Spelling Bee and then the Times crossword, in that order. — W.S.
1 Condiment at a pho shop
9 Got too scared, with ‘‘out’’
21 Author/journalist Welteroth
22 ‘‘The ____ Holmes Mysteries’’ (young-adult detective series)
24 Places where some belts are tightened?
26 Longtime surname on late-night TV
27 Rooibos by another name
29 Stephen Crane’s ‘‘The Red Badge of Courage,’’ e.g.?
35 Its presence on Mars offers a clue to life
41 Medical gloves and N95 masks, for short
44 Andy Dufresne in ‘‘The Shawshank Redemption,’’ e.g.
48 Pear-shaped instrument
49 Buy a lot of, with ‘‘on’’
51 Lawyer with absurdly exaggerated humor?
54 Where Camus’s ‘‘The Plague’’ is set
56 Circuit-board components
60 Coconut-covered cookie
63 It might get the weed out
64 Flagship vehicle line for Mercedes-Benz
70 Test, as a new mattress
71 Harvesting machine that needs cleaning?
76 Vouch for, with ‘‘to’’
80 Doctor’s description of the birth of triplet sons?
85 Connect, as two devices
89 No longer active: Abbr.
91 City north of Des Moines
94 They might get all over the floor
96 Battle between Tinker Bell and Princess Ozma?
104 Some Guinness records
108 Census-taking of a Midwest capital?
113 Bel ____ (Italian cheese)
115 Become aware of ... or a homophonic description of four letter shifts in this puzzle’s grid
1 Proceeded down a lane, maybe
5 Household robot from Amazon
7 Like some towels and topics
10 ____ la Cité, home of Notre-Dame
11 Smallest country in the E.U., by area
13 Musical artist known as the Queen of New Age
14 Interior secretary Haaland
18 The Liberty Tree, e.g.
19 Some free housing recipients, for short
31 Name hidden in ‘‘global economy’’
34 Caterpillar alternative
35 Disruption for a poolside sunbather
36 God associated with the moon
39 Marsupial that goes into shock when frightened
45 ‘‘I spilled ____ remover on my dog. Now he’s gone’’: Steven Wright
46 Dancer Charisse of ‘‘Singin’ in the Rain’’
48 Sci-fi daughter of Padmé
52 Some prosecutors, for short
59 Some wide-brimmed hats
61 Killer of the Night King on ‘‘Game of Thrones’’
62 ____ Day, early collaborator with Prince
66 Serving with a meze platter
71 Boots, helmets, rope, etc.
74 One-named entertainer from Spain
75 Hand-held device used by Mr. Spock
78 General name for a dish?
83 Like Juliette Gordon Low, founder of the Girl Scouts
91 Unfairly takes advantage of, as a policy
97 They might hold on to their caps, for short
98 ‘‘Failure ____ an option’’
103 What concealer might conceal
106 Co-author of 2016’s ‘‘The Book of Joy,’’ along with the Dalai Lama
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.