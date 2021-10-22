Brandon Koppy works for a digital ad agency in Austin, Tex. He started solving crosswords about 20 years ago in college, like those in The Onion and New York Times reprints in the student paper. He got serious about constructing around 2018. The theme for this puzzle occurred to him when he stumbled across an old poster for the movie ‘‘Clue’’ and thought, Hmm, that could work for a puzzle title. — W.S.

Across

1 Syllables when you forget the words

4 The universe has an estimated 1,082 of them

9 ‘‘A mouse!’’

12 Beyoncé chart-topper ‘‘Single ____ (Put a Ring on It)’’

18 Simile center

19 ____ Lawrence College

20 Magazine co-founded in 1945 by Hélène Gordon Lazareff

22 Similar-sounding phrase, such as ‘‘I scream’’ for

‘‘ice cream’’

23 Field of Dreams

26 Guys and Dolls

27 Lucrative and undemanding

28 Ingredient in a McDonald’s McFlurry

29 Seasonal winds

31 Fictional brand of rocket-powered roller skates

32 ‘‘Cross my heart!’’

35 Fam girl

36 Sounds of doubt

38 Star Trek

40 Woodworker’s tool

42 Some tourist spots in San Francisco

43 Tax pro, for short

45 Ancient work that describes the sacred tree Yggdrasil

46 Trendy home gym purchase

50 Top Gun

55 Baseball family name much seen in crosswords

56 Jerkface

59 Tightly affixed

60 Parrot’s sound

61 Insurance department

63 ‘‘____ for me, thanks’’

64 Big no-nos

66 Letters From Iwo Jima

67 The Imitation Game

69 The Fifth Element

73 Perfectly comfortable

75 1930s migrant to California

76 Spirits

77 Sesh on Reddit

80 Speed reader?

81 Gave, as gossip

83 Trimmed parts of green beans

84 A Man for All Seasons

87 Matricidal figure of Greek myth

89 Golden-rule word

90 Spanish ‘‘Listen!’’

91 Dostoyevsky’s Prince Myshkin, so the book title declares

93 Cause for switching positions

97 Scent of a Woman

104 ‘‘____ you decent?’’

105 ____ Toy Barn (‘‘Toy Story 2’’ locale)

106 Small things that you pluck

107 Breakout band for Harry Styles and Zayn Malik, familiarly

108 Overlie

111 Mad magazine cartoonist Drucker

112 Get the juices flowing?

113 Wayne’s World

114 Space Jam

118 Gene variant

119 Denominator in the velocity formula

120 Beam for train tracks

121 Fragrant ring

122 Candy with the slogan ‘‘Not sorry’’

123 Skosh

124 Main artery

125 Panic button, of a sort

Down

1 Pet that should come with a lint roller?

2 Given that

3 Exasperated parent’s retort

4 Flue-like

5 Confucian philosophy

6 Singer Rita

7 ‘‘Floating terror’’ of the sea

8 Many social media users

9 Donkey with a pinned-on tail

10 Two in a million?

11 ‘‘The Kiss’’ painter

12 Successfully uses a password

13 Melodious

14 Place to develop one’s chops

15 Innate

16 Part of a makeup test?

17 Texting tech, briefly

21 ‘‘____ es!’’ (‘‘That’s right!’’: Sp.)

24 ‘‘Clueless’’ protagonist

25 Accept eagerly, with ‘‘at’’

30 Org. with an annual Codebreaker Challenge

32 Double-crossed and half-baked

33 Embarrassing public episode

34 Restless desire

37 Luxurious

39 Product for one who wonders, ‘‘Am I expecting?’’

40 Increased into something much more valuable

41 Spy novelist Deighton

44 Weave off the shoulder?

46 Get ready for vacation

47 Civil rights activist Baker

48 It may be forgiven

49 Mystic’s board

50 4x World Series winner Martinez

51 [more info below]

52 Ice cream containers

53 ____ compensation (subject of modern debate)

54 Spanish marinade

57 Drawer of shorts, e.g.

58 Cutthroat mentality

62 Cardinal’s hat, in Britain

65 Tender areas

67 Pop in the fridge

68 Hershey’s chocolate-and-toffee bar

70 Diatribe

71 Quaint sign word

72 Noun-making suffix

74 Fumble for words

76 Dodos

77 City that replaced Lagos as Nigeria’s capital

78 Cameo

79 Predatory insect living in woodpiles

82 French fabric

85 Caramel or hot fudge, basically

86 Euphemistic exclamation

88 Ike’s domain in W.W.II

91 Reason the physicist stayed in bed?

92 ‘‘The Shape of Water’’ director

94 Natasha ____, Boris’s partner against Rocky and Bullwinkle

95 Some water-park rides

96 Olympics symbol for Madrid’s country

98 Sang along when you forgot the words

99 Ingredient in healing gel

100 Latte art medium

101 Arch support

102 Bill killers

103 Utopian

106 Like a birthday cake,

pre-party

109 ‘‘____ All That’’ (1999 film)

110 Frequently, quaintly

112 Lugosi of horror films

113 Fish with an elongated jaw

115 Singer Sumac

116 Describe in a negative way

117 Toke

