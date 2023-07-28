Michael Schlossberg is an internist in Bend, Ore. He has been making puzzles for The Times since 2020. Eugene T. Maleska, The Times’s crossword editor from 1977 to 1993, famously had 40 rejections from the old New York Herald Tribune before his first submission was accepted back in the day. Michael says he had 50 rejections of Sunday puzzles from us before he got a yes. That must set some sort of record for perseverance. — W.S.

