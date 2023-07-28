Michael Schlossberg is an internist in Bend, Ore. He has been making puzzles for The Times since 2020. Eugene T. Maleska, The Times’s crossword editor from 1977 to 1993, famously had 40 rejections from the old New York Herald Tribune before his first submission was accepted back in the day. Michael says he had 50 rejections of Sunday puzzles from us before he got a yes. That must set some sort of record for perseverance. — W.S.
5 ____ Hall, ‘‘Days of Our Lives’’ actress
11 D.C. lobbying group with a Star of David in its logo
23 Fresh pair of loafers?
27 Engraves with a machine
29 Apollo 11’s lunar lander
32 Wilford who co-starred in 1985’s ‘‘Cocoon’’
38 Forerunners of flip-flops?
44 Many nonscholarship athletes
58 Home of the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque: Abbr.
62 Company that manufactures Silly Putty
65 Colorful breakfast bowlful
72 Movement whose name may derive from the French for ‘‘hobbyhorse’’
73 They quiet one’s footsteps
76 It’s mined, all mined!
79 Starting point for many soul singers
81 The ‘‘I’’ of 11-Across
83 Collectors of moccasins?
90 Number of swans a-swimming
101 Plot driver in ‘‘Romeo and Juliet’’
102 ‘‘I can ... almost ...
119 ‘‘You’re welcome,’’ in Spanish
121 Ingredient in a Waldorf cocktail
123 So-called dog daisies
124 The stuff of legends?
1 Make the rounds at a restaurant
2 ____ Fagan, Billie Holiday’s birth name
3 Conflict associated with Marxism
8 Razzie Award winners, typically
13 Word before hole or crust
Most Banned and Challenged Books’’ list
40 Nasdaq and N.Y.S.E.: Abbr.
42 Taker of a dog DNA test
53 Health-class topic, in brief
60 They’re sometimes in Roman numerals
61 One saying, ‘‘Back in my day ... ’’
65 Show off a new dress, say
78 Star of the 1965 comedy ‘‘Harum Scarum’’
87 Savory pastry whose name comes from the Spanish for ‘‘breaded’’
96 ‘‘Are you pulling my leg?’’
97 Chocolate-and-pecan confection
114 Fields medalist Terence
