Jesse Goldberg is a software engineer in San Francisco. Last year, finding himself between jobs, he tackled a big project he’d been thinking about for 30 years — creating an app to assist in designing and filling crossword grids. The result, Crosserville, is available online (free for now). Jesse isn’t the first person to build a crossword-construction app, but his is a highly versatile one. This is Jesse’s second puzzle for The Times. — W.S.

Across

1 Certain music royalties collector, for short

6 Viva ____ (aloud)

10 Dirty look

15 Even once

19 Part of R.I.

20 Big exporter of saffron

21 Sci-fi intro to ‘‘forming’’

22 Foul

23 ‘‘Enjoy the food!’’

25 Sportscaster who memorably asked, ‘‘Do you believe in miracles?’’

27 Crush

28 Emmy-winning FX series created by Donald Glover

29 ‘‘Curses!’’

30 Challenger astronaut Judith

31 ‘‘With enough butter, ____’’

34 Commanded

36 Fuel-economy authority, for short

37 Main artery

38 ‘‘A party without cake is ____’’

48 Retin-A target

49 Healthful property of a beach town

50 Chicken or veal dish, in brief

51 Merit

55 Boardroom plot?

57 Hangout rooms

58 Pair of quads

59 The Powerpuff Girls, e.g.

60 Filmmaker with a distinctive style

62 Affixes, as a cloth patch

64 Something that’s gone bad if it floats when placed in a bowl of water

65 ‘‘If you’re alone in the kitchen and you drop the lamb, you can always just pick it up. ____?’’

71 Word mistakenly heard at a Springsteen concert

74 Under way

75 Beethoven’s Third

79 Reverse

81 Tons

82 Seriously hurt

86 Move quickly, informally

87 ____ o’clock (when happy hour begins)

88 Host’s offer at a housewarming

89 Spongelike

91 Focal points

92 ‘‘I enjoy cooking with wine. Sometimes I ____’’

96 ‘‘Same here’’

99 Word with noodle or nap

100 ____ lepton (elementary particle)

101 ‘‘The only time to eat diet food is while you’re waiting for ____’’

108 Stamps (out)

113 One of Abraham Lincoln’s is in the Smithsonian

114 ‘‘Welcome to the Jungle’’ rocker

115 Born with a silver spoon in one’s mouth

117 Cause of a smartphone ding, perhaps

119 Chef quoted in this puzzle’s italicized clues

120 Guitar part

121 Member of la famiglia

122 Letters on an F-22 Raptor

123 One given onboarding

124 1975 Wimbledon champ

125 Like voile and chiffon

126 What may make the grade

127 Direct

Down

1 Shady spot

2 Less-than-subtle basketball foul

3 Temporary road markers

4 ‘‘I don’t give ____!’’

5 Pharmaceutical picker-upper

6 Penthouse perk

7 ‘‘Coffee ____?’’

8 Stone memorial

9 Suffix with exist

10 Actor Jason who was once on Britain’s national diving team

11 Four-stringed instruments

12 Financial adviser Suze

13 Dry with a twist

14 Milk: Prefix

15 NASA spacewalk

16 Try to win

17 Page who became the first openly trans man to appear on the cover of Time magazine (2021)

18 L.A. neighborhood referenced in Tom Petty’s ‘‘Free Fallin’?’’

24 Coolers

26 Comedian Minhaj

28 How some bonds are sold

32 Himalayan legends

33 Fetch

35 Provided tunes for a party, in brief

38 Backbone of Indian classical music

39 Earth tone

40 Body sci.

41 Toon first introduced in the 1945 short ‘‘Odor-able Kitty’’

42 Neighbor of Oman: Abbr.

43 Japanese honorific

44 Florida attraction with 11 themed pavilions

45 ‘‘His wife could ____ lean’’

46 Family name in Steinbeck’s ‘‘East of Eden’’

47 ‘‘That’s it for me’’

52 Exist

53 Outfit

54 Drink garnished with nutmeg

56 Quizzical responses

58 Part of NGO: Abbr.

61 Change from portrait to landscape, say

62 Neither red nor blue: Abbr.

63 Benchmark

66 Locks-up shop?

67 Any set of elements in a column on the periodic table

68 Japanese port near Sapporo

69 War zone danger, for short

70 ‘‘A Room of One’s Own’’ novelist

71 Mac

72 Gastric acid, on the pH scale

73 Tribute in verse

76 Classic Langston Hughes poem

77 First name in fashion

78 Saharan

80 Snacks that sometimes come in sleeves

82 Words to live by

83 The Cardinals, on scoreboards

84 Large Hadron Collider bit

85 Many a rescue dog

89 It’s not the whole thing

90 Mount ____, California volcano

93 Critical

94 Rank for a rear admiral

95 What the Unsullied warriors are on ‘‘Game of Thrones’’

96 She turned Arachne into a spider after losing a weaving contest

97 Wags a finger at

98 Separate

102 Tough period of the school year

103 Bayt ____ (destination for a Muslim pilgrim)

104 Krispy ____

105 Crooner Mel

106 Handy

107 Caffeine-rich nuts

109 Still alive, in dodge ball

110 Laissez-____

111 N.J. city on the Hudson

112 Meal at which parsley is dipped in salt water

116 Serious divide

118 Candy-aisle name

119 Protrude

