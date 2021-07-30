Jesse Goldberg is a software engineer in San Francisco. Last year, finding himself between jobs, he tackled a big project he’d been thinking about for 30 years — creating an app to assist in designing and filling crossword grids. The result, Crosserville, is available online (free for now). Jesse isn’t the first person to build a crossword-construction app, but his is a highly versatile one. This is Jesse’s second puzzle for The Times. — W.S.
Across
1 Certain music royalties collector, for short
6 Viva ____ (aloud)
10 Dirty look
15 Even once
19 Part of R.I.
20 Big exporter of saffron
21 Sci-fi intro to ‘‘forming’’
22 Foul
23 ‘‘Enjoy the food!’’
25 Sportscaster who memorably asked, ‘‘Do you believe in miracles?’’
27 Crush
28 Emmy-winning FX series created by Donald Glover
29 ‘‘Curses!’’
30 Challenger astronaut Judith
31 ‘‘With enough butter, ____’’
34 Commanded
36 Fuel-economy authority, for short
37 Main artery
38 ‘‘A party without cake is ____’’
48 Retin-A target
49 Healthful property of a beach town
50 Chicken or veal dish, in brief
51 Merit
55 Boardroom plot?
57 Hangout rooms
58 Pair of quads
59 The Powerpuff Girls, e.g.
60 Filmmaker with a distinctive style
62 Affixes, as a cloth patch
64 Something that’s gone bad if it floats when placed in a bowl of water
65 ‘‘If you’re alone in the kitchen and you drop the lamb, you can always just pick it up. ____?’’
71 Word mistakenly heard at a Springsteen concert
74 Under way
75 Beethoven’s Third
79 Reverse
81 Tons
82 Seriously hurt
86 Move quickly, informally
87 ____ o’clock (when happy hour begins)
88 Host’s offer at a housewarming
89 Spongelike
91 Focal points
92 ‘‘I enjoy cooking with wine. Sometimes I ____’’
96 ‘‘Same here’’
99 Word with noodle or nap
100 ____ lepton (elementary particle)
101 ‘‘The only time to eat diet food is while you’re waiting for ____’’
108 Stamps (out)
113 One of Abraham Lincoln’s is in the Smithsonian
114 ‘‘Welcome to the Jungle’’ rocker
115 Born with a silver spoon in one’s mouth
117 Cause of a smartphone ding, perhaps
119 Chef quoted in this puzzle’s italicized clues
120 Guitar part
121 Member of la famiglia
122 Letters on an F-22 Raptor
123 One given onboarding
124 1975 Wimbledon champ
125 Like voile and chiffon
126 What may make the grade
127 Direct
Down
1 Shady spot
2 Less-than-subtle basketball foul
3 Temporary road markers
4 ‘‘I don’t give ____!’’
5 Pharmaceutical picker-upper
6 Penthouse perk
7 ‘‘Coffee ____?’’
8 Stone memorial
9 Suffix with exist
10 Actor Jason who was once on Britain’s national diving team
11 Four-stringed instruments
12 Financial adviser Suze
13 Dry with a twist
14 Milk: Prefix
15 NASA spacewalk
16 Try to win
17 Page who became the first openly trans man to appear on the cover of Time magazine (2021)
18 L.A. neighborhood referenced in Tom Petty’s ‘‘Free Fallin’?’’
24 Coolers
26 Comedian Minhaj
28 How some bonds are sold
32 Himalayan legends
33 Fetch
35 Provided tunes for a party, in brief
38 Backbone of Indian classical music
39 Earth tone
40 Body sci.
41 Toon first introduced in the 1945 short ‘‘Odor-able Kitty’’
42 Neighbor of Oman: Abbr.
43 Japanese honorific
44 Florida attraction with 11 themed pavilions
45 ‘‘His wife could ____ lean’’
46 Family name in Steinbeck’s ‘‘East of Eden’’
47 ‘‘That’s it for me’’
52 Exist
53 Outfit
54 Drink garnished with nutmeg
56 Quizzical responses
58 Part of NGO: Abbr.
61 Change from portrait to landscape, say
62 Neither red nor blue: Abbr.
63 Benchmark
66 Locks-up shop?
67 Any set of elements in a column on the periodic table
68 Japanese port near Sapporo
69 War zone danger, for short
70 ‘‘A Room of One’s Own’’ novelist
71 Mac
72 Gastric acid, on the pH scale
73 Tribute in verse
76 Classic Langston Hughes poem
77 First name in fashion
78 Saharan
80 Snacks that sometimes come in sleeves
82 Words to live by
83 The Cardinals, on scoreboards
84 Large Hadron Collider bit
85 Many a rescue dog
89 It’s not the whole thing
90 Mount ____, California volcano
93 Critical
94 Rank for a rear admiral
95 What the Unsullied warriors are on ‘‘Game of Thrones’’
96 She turned Arachne into a spider after losing a weaving contest
97 Wags a finger at
98 Separate
102 Tough period of the school year
103 Bayt ____ (destination for a Muslim pilgrim)
104 Krispy ____
105 Crooner Mel
106 Handy
107 Caffeine-rich nuts
109 Still alive, in dodge ball
110 Laissez-____
111 N.J. city on the Hudson
112 Meal at which parsley is dipped in salt water
116 Serious divide
118 Candy-aisle name
119 Protrude
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.