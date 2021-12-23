Daniel Okulitch, originally from Calgary, Alberta, is a professional opera singer of more than 25 years. He has performed for the New York City Opera, Los Angeles Opera, Teatro Colón in Buenos Aires and many other venues. Last month he completed a run of shows at the Bolshoi Theater in Moscow as the title character in Mozart’s “Don Giovanni.” His partner, Lara, also a singer, introduced him to crosswords last year as part of their morning routine and he started constructing soon after. Doug Peterson, of Pasadena, Calif., is a professional crossword constructor. The two were introduced online. – W.S.

ACROSS

1 Research subject for which Bohr won a Physics Nobel

5 Grimm account

9 Musical medley

15 Like cranberries

19 Protagonist of Colson Whitehead’s “The Underground Railroad”

20 Big-time

21 Tarot deck grouping

22 Trash day reminder, maybe

23 Side hustle for a hairstylist?

25 Rodent-catching feline

26 Maker of Regenerist products

27 Oust

28 French auto pioneer Louis

30 Dan Conner and Danny Tanner, e.g.

32 [Blown kiss]

34 Side hustle for a veterinarian?

36 Manage OK

39 Dangerous crowd

41 Try to lighten up, perhaps?

42 New York Cosmos star of the ’70s

43 Metal precioso

44 Polite rejection

46 National gemstone of Mexico

50 Side hustle for a therapist?

56 “A Confederacy of Dunces” author

57 Shed, with “off”

58 Many a Sharon Olds poem

59 Leaf-to-branch angles

62 It may be glossed over

63 Turned

65 Its fleece is hypoallergenic

66 Part of a gig

67 Side hustle for an anesthesiologist?

73 Leon who wrote “Battle Cry”

74 Avid bird-watcher, say

75 URL divider

76 “Mr. Mayor” airer

77 First stroke of the day

78 Holy ones: Abbr.

81 Spanish city north of León

84 Encrusted

87 Side hustle for a carpenter?

90 Netted

93 Give an address

94 Home in the mud

95 Christmas purchase

96 Like Athena

98 Moving ____

100 Record label for Otis Redding and Big Star

101 Side hustle for a marriage counselor?

106 Small sweater?

108 Cold-weather jacket

109 Person with lots to show

111 Kind of license

115 Museum that awards the Turner Prize

116 “Oh yeah? Watch me!”

118 Side hustle for a drill instructor?

120 Tech tutorials site

121 Sub groups?

122 Set of showbiz awards, in brief

123 Hightail it

124 Actress and inventor Lamarr

125 Where the tradition of shaking hands as a greeting originated

126 Clinches, with “up”

127 Show off at the gym

DOWN

1 “Because freedom can’t protect itself” org.

2 Animated figure

3 Evil creatures in 7-Down

4 Defiant retort

5 Large orchestral gong

6 Mahershala of “Moonlight”

7 Frodo’s film franchise, familiarly

8 Blues great Waters

9 One with a nesting instinct

10 Inflame

11 Shape

12 Something made in a hurry

13 A in French class

14 One getting down, so to speak

15 Cheery “Ciao!”

16 Two-time opponent of Dwight

17 Map lines

18 Guilt-producing meeting, perhaps

24 Maxim

29 Nobel-winning author Gordimer

31 Park supervisor?

33 Refine

35 Economic stat.

36 Male swans

37 Like one Freudian fixation

38 Bouncy toys

40 Thrift-store fashion, informally

45 Blue

46 Order member

47 Hindu, for one

48 Justice beginning in 2006

49 New Testament miracle recipient

51 “Uh-oh” sounds

52 ____ fresca

53 Its etymology may derive from the diminutive of “borough” in Italian

54 “Mission: Impossible” theme composer Schifrin

55 Convention center event

60 Some HDTVs

61 1979 Commodores hit with the lyric “Good times never felt so good”

64 Singer Celine

65 One of two in “Hamilton”

66 Aggressively mainstream, in slang

67 Unit of prevention

68 ____ legend

69 Revise, as text

70 Org. with Divisions I-III

71 Suspense novelist Hoag

72 Pandora native in “Avatar”

78 Side of a block

79 Word after high or weak

80 Classic skit comedy show

82 Sole ingredient in some cookies?

83 Rock with colorful bands

85 Sum total

86 “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” vampire

88 Like a bad outcome for all

89 Great deal

91 Causing quite a stink

92 Opposite of morn

96 Frank

97 “Hold on …”

99 Hotel room restriction

100 Drive to the station, say

101 Come down with

102 Nonsensical

103 Checked a box, maybe

104 Accent ____

105 Wizards’ wear

107 Giant bird of Arabian myth

110 Blow a fuse

112 Starbucks size

113 Slurpee relative

114 Party mix ingredient

117 Big game show prize

119 Scatter

0
0
0
0
0