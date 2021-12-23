Daniel Okulitch, originally from Calgary, Alberta, is a professional opera singer of more than 25 years. He has performed for the New York City Opera, Los Angeles Opera, Teatro Colón in Buenos Aires and many other venues. Last month he completed a run of shows at the Bolshoi Theater in Moscow as the title character in Mozart’s “Don Giovanni.” His partner, Lara, also a singer, introduced him to crosswords last year as part of their morning routine and he started constructing soon after. Doug Peterson, of Pasadena, Calif., is a professional crossword constructor. The two were introduced online. – W.S.
ACROSS
1 Research subject for which Bohr won a Physics Nobel
5 Grimm account
9 Musical medley
15 Like cranberries
19 Protagonist of Colson Whitehead’s “The Underground Railroad”
20 Big-time
21 Tarot deck grouping
22 Trash day reminder, maybe
23 Side hustle for a hairstylist?
25 Rodent-catching feline
26 Maker of Regenerist products
27 Oust
28 French auto pioneer Louis
30 Dan Conner and Danny Tanner, e.g.
32 [Blown kiss]
34 Side hustle for a veterinarian?
36 Manage OK
39 Dangerous crowd
41 Try to lighten up, perhaps?
42 New York Cosmos star of the ’70s
43 Metal precioso
44 Polite rejection
46 National gemstone of Mexico
50 Side hustle for a therapist?
56 “A Confederacy of Dunces” author
57 Shed, with “off”
58 Many a Sharon Olds poem
59 Leaf-to-branch angles
62 It may be glossed over
63 Turned
65 Its fleece is hypoallergenic
66 Part of a gig
67 Side hustle for an anesthesiologist?
73 Leon who wrote “Battle Cry”
74 Avid bird-watcher, say
75 URL divider
76 “Mr. Mayor” airer
77 First stroke of the day
78 Holy ones: Abbr.
81 Spanish city north of León
84 Encrusted
87 Side hustle for a carpenter?
90 Netted
93 Give an address
94 Home in the mud
95 Christmas purchase
96 Like Athena
98 Moving ____
100 Record label for Otis Redding and Big Star
101 Side hustle for a marriage counselor?
106 Small sweater?
108 Cold-weather jacket
109 Person with lots to show
111 Kind of license
115 Museum that awards the Turner Prize
116 “Oh yeah? Watch me!”
118 Side hustle for a drill instructor?
120 Tech tutorials site
121 Sub groups?
122 Set of showbiz awards, in brief
123 Hightail it
124 Actress and inventor Lamarr
125 Where the tradition of shaking hands as a greeting originated
126 Clinches, with “up”
127 Show off at the gym
DOWN
1 “Because freedom can’t protect itself” org.
2 Animated figure
3 Evil creatures in 7-Down
4 Defiant retort
5 Large orchestral gong
6 Mahershala of “Moonlight”
7 Frodo’s film franchise, familiarly
8 Blues great Waters
9 One with a nesting instinct
10 Inflame
11 Shape
12 Something made in a hurry
13 A in French class
14 One getting down, so to speak
15 Cheery “Ciao!”
16 Two-time opponent of Dwight
17 Map lines
18 Guilt-producing meeting, perhaps
24 Maxim
29 Nobel-winning author Gordimer
31 Park supervisor?
33 Refine
35 Economic stat.
36 Male swans
37 Like one Freudian fixation
38 Bouncy toys
40 Thrift-store fashion, informally
45 Blue
46 Order member
47 Hindu, for one
48 Justice beginning in 2006
49 New Testament miracle recipient
51 “Uh-oh” sounds
52 ____ fresca
53 Its etymology may derive from the diminutive of “borough” in Italian
54 “Mission: Impossible” theme composer Schifrin
55 Convention center event
60 Some HDTVs
61 1979 Commodores hit with the lyric “Good times never felt so good”
64 Singer Celine
65 One of two in “Hamilton”
66 Aggressively mainstream, in slang
67 Unit of prevention
68 ____ legend
69 Revise, as text
70 Org. with Divisions I-III
71 Suspense novelist Hoag
72 Pandora native in “Avatar”
78 Side of a block
79 Word after high or weak
80 Classic skit comedy show
82 Sole ingredient in some cookies?
83 Rock with colorful bands
85 Sum total
86 “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” vampire
88 Like a bad outcome for all
89 Great deal
91 Causing quite a stink
92 Opposite of morn
96 Frank
97 “Hold on …”
99 Hotel room restriction
100 Drive to the station, say
101 Come down with
102 Nonsensical
103 Checked a box, maybe
104 Accent ____
105 Wizards’ wear
107 Giant bird of Arabian myth
110 Blow a fuse
112 Starbucks size
113 Slurpee relative
114 Party mix ingredient
117 Big game show prize
119 Scatter
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.