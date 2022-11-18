Michael Lieberman, of Washington, D.C., is an attorney at Fairmark Partners, a consumer-protection firm. This is his ninth Times crossword in two years. It started when the Billy Joel title “We Didn’t Start the Fire” morphed in his head to “ennui didn’t start the fire.” That didn’t make much sense, but it did make him laugh. He went searching for other such transformations to build a puzzle around. — W.S.
Across
1 Opportunities for singles
7 Marbled savory snack from China
13 A boatload
17 ‘‘Keep Ya Head Up’’ rapper, informally
20 Home of the W.N.B.A.’s Wings
21 Talk and talk and talk and talk
22 On the deep
23 Poorly
24 Why the party’s about to get less hip?
26 Maker of the Switch console
28 Cremation receptacles
29 Service that’s not good?
30 ‘‘The ____ Company’’ (Frans Hals portrait)
32 Pie-crust ingredient
33 Army award attribute
35 Realtor’s exclamation about a primary bathroom?
39 Actress Moriarty of ‘‘The Boys’’
40 ‘‘My package arrived!’’
42 Landing info, in brief
43 Sorrowful sound
44 ‘‘Not gonna ____ ... ’’
45 Other: Sp.
46 Structure on the continental shelf
48 Take (down)
49 How Shamu acknowledged the crowd’s appreciation?
52 Go from 60 to 0, say
54 Grp. regulating global commerce
57 Got by just fine
58 Some N.F.L. linemen, in brief
60 Where someone might fiddle with your dance moves?
62 Flat-topped military hat
64 Ocean State sch.
66 Takes the stage
69 Man’s name that spells a fruit backward
70 ‘‘Prepare for a sword fight, McKellen, Fleming and all other namesakes out there!’’?
75 Uncurbed enthusiasm
76 Injury from a fistfight
77 Byproduct of burning tobacco
78 Bread maker?
79 Casino do-overs
81 Like many lifeguards
83 Crews
86 Neurodegenerative disease, for short
87 1990s fitness fad
90 Dish cooked to smooth things over after a fight?
95 Cable channel with the comedy/drama ‘‘Sistas’’
96 TV that’s trash, e.g.
98 Pops
99 High point of a trip to Europe?
100 The old you?
102 It’s full of hot air
103 One small bite
105 Word with bus or whistle
106 What students in a karate class are often doing?
109 Spiny sea creatures
111 Flatbread made with atta
112 Charge for a tutor
113 Business-card abbr.
115 Hang ominously
116 Place for a lamp
118 Challenge for a court jester?
123 ‘‘That’s ____’’ (‘‘You may proceed’’)
124 ____ film
125 North African stew, or the dish it’s cooked in
126 Intimidating in a cool way
127 Flavor enhancer, for short
128 Counterpart of -ful
129 Wears down
130 Contents of a corn maze
Down
1 Freeware annoyances
2 Where you might order nopales or esquites
3 Less clear, as a memory
4 Support group with a hyphen in its name
5 Ankle bones
6 About 5 o’clock, compass-wise
7 Daly of ‘‘Cagney & Lacey’’
8 Singer-actress Kitt
9 ‘‘Yo te ____’’
10 The Tasmanian one has been extinct since the 19th century
11 ‘‘Capisce?’’
12 Like wind power vis-à-vis natural gas
13 Something a parent might tell you to watch
14 God who was said to be in love with his sister while still in the womb(!)
15 Core position
16 Took a load off
17 Thing to bash at a bash
18 Buzz about space?
19 Thickheads
25 State symbol of Massachusetts
27 ‘‘Middlemarch’’ novelist, 1871
31 Showing signs of life
33 Commanding position
34 Located, to a builder
36 Herman Melville’s second novel
37 ‘‘That’s odd’’
38 Act unprofessionally?
41 Channel
45 How you might walk after getting great news
47 ‘‘Hey, I had it first!’’
48 Comedian-actor Ken of ‘‘The Hangover’’ films
50 Skewer
51 Pinkish-red shade
53 It moves one step at a time
54 ‘‘Ain’t I a ____?’’ (Sojourner Truth speech)
55 Between, poetically
56 Lead-in to a sale price
59 Lacking emotional toughness
61 Remove from Zillow, say
62 Show submission, in a way
63 ‘‘Jumpin’ Jehoshaphat!’’
65 Still competing
67 Tour de France stage
68 Envelops
70 Pound who wrote ‘‘In a Station of the Metro’’
71 C sharp equivalent
72 Slowly move (in)
73 Sends unwanted texts to, maybe
74 Utterances of agreement
80 Totally loved
82 Present at birth
84 What’s so flippin’ easy to cook with?
85 Dinner at which ‘‘Dayenu’’ is sung
88 Fried pastries popular in New Orleans
89 Baby that rarely sleeps at night
91 Kind of high-fat, low-carb diet
92 Unlike π
93 Business magnate who is a Stanford University dropout
94 Actor Omar
95 Electronic toy with a blue ‘‘pull’’ handle
97 ‘‘On Juneteenth’’ author ____ Gordon-Reed
100 Some beachwear
101 Show-off
102 Mournful peals
104 Play opener
105 Rhimes with an eponymous production company
106 Pummel
107 Infuse (with)
108 Joy of TV
110 Sole connector?
114 Potato peeler targets
117 Patella neighbor, in brief
119 One may get in the way of a collaboration
120 Purge (of)
121 Abbr. in a birth announcement
122 Site used by NASA, in brief
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.