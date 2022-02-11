Across

1 Rock subgenre named for its vocal aesthetic

8 Like some space-saving beds

14 Styles that are picked, informally

18 Amateur

20 Disinclined (to)

21 Royal figure of sci-fi

22 Grammy for Kendrick Lamar’s ‘‘DAMN.’’ or Cardi B’s ‘‘Invasion of Privacy’’

24 Shuts down

25 American, abroad

26 Apt name for a worrier

27 Moving toward equilibrium, in biology

29 Legerdemain

31 Horse color

34 Prepares for a Ms. Olympia competition, say

36 Tiny foragers

37 ‘‘Here’s an example ... ’’

41 Insect with distinctive pincers

44 Without stop

45 Subj. for some future bilinguals

46 Sources of music in musicals

50 Splinter group

51 Brewing brothers

54 Capital of Japan’s Hyogo Prefecture

55 It might be broken in overtime

56 Waits to publish, as an article

59 Second-rate

61 Pronoun pairing

63 Loop trains

64 Hornswoggle

67 De-creased

69 Luxury Hyundai

70 ‘‘Still da ____’’ (Trina title track of 2008)

72 Fluster

74 Kind of squash

77 One using cloves or garlic

79 What gets filled at a shell station?

80 Monthly condition, for short

83 Hairstyle protectors

85 Tabbouleh topping

87 Build, as interest

89 Kind of test

90 Board figure, informally

92 Recipe unit

95 Goddess in a peacock-drawn chariot

96 Marilyn Monroe wore a fuchsia one while singing ‘‘Diamonds Are a Girl’s Best Friend’’

99 Beverage that was a medieval source of nutrition

100 ____ President

101 Literary protagonist raised by wolves

102 ‘‘The Sound of Music’’ household

105 ‘‘Horned’’ creature

107 Turn one’s back on

109 Laces (into)

110 Apelike

112 University of Montana city

115 Weasel word?

118 ____ Fielding, co-host of ‘‘The Great British Bake Off’’ beginning in 2017

119 Suffering from a losing streak, in poker slang

122 Secret exits represented five times in this puzzle’s grid

125 ‘‘Bus Stop’’ playwright

126 Camping shelter

127 Advocates

128 Romanov ruler

129 Vulnerable

130 Most likely to inspire ‘‘thirst’’

Down

1 Twins, e.g., for short

2 Site with tech tutorials

3 Gets out of a grave situation?

4 Scores for place-kickers

5 Mental health org.

6 They’re thumped at supermarkets

7 Balls

8 Overly simplistic

9 Bake-off equipment

10 Major-____ (pro ballplayer)

11 OB/GYNs, e.g.

12 Application

13 Royal pain

14 Circus apparatus

15 Laugh or cry, say

16 ‘‘Old MacDonald Had a Farm’’ sounds

17 N.Y.C. retailer with a famed holiday window display

19 Rum ____ Tugger (cat in ‘‘Cats’’)

23 Like a romantic evening stroll, perhaps

28 [someone else’s error]

30 Cause chaos

32 —

33 ‘‘That’s it?’’

35 Camping shelter

37 Only person to win an Oscar, Emmy and Tony in the same year (1973)

38 Kitty ____, stunt performer once known as the ‘‘fastest woman in the world’’

39 Four-limbed animals

40 ‘‘Raiders of the Lost Ark’’ biter

42 Plato’s P

43 Halloween decorations that can be made with cotton balls

46 Heavy metal’s ‘‘Prince of Darkness’’

47 ‘‘Am ____ only one?’’

48 Level

49 Some skin-care products

52 Power up

53 A.L. East squad: Abbr.

57 Slice, for one

58 Give the ____

60 Stopover

62 —

65 —

66 Put on ice

68 Traffic control org.

70 Disco ____ (iconic garment for Lady Gaga)

71 ‘‘Chandelier’’ singer, 2014

73 Longtime record label

74 Annexes

75 Rube Goldberg machines, e.g.

76 Like some vaccines

78 A, in Berlin

80 Incline

81 Expansive work of art, usually

82 Disreputable

84 Annual Austin festival, familiarly

86 ‘‘This is too much’’

88 One to be dethroned

91 One being coddled, maybe

93 Lacking any adulteration

94 Zing

97 One who may have attachment issues?

98 Small Nintendo console, once

100 Spring month in France

102 ____ 1, Yuri Gagarin’s spacecraft

103 Cries in a tattoo parlor

104 Frothy coffee invented in Greece

105 —

106 Sign of resistance

108 Some bank deposits

110 Foul mood

111 Pelicans’ home, informally

113 —

114 Girl in a tartan

116 Miner discoveries

117 Relative of ‘‘Hey!’’

120 March Madness ‘‘trophy’’

121 Road goo

123 Maliciously reveal personal info about online

124 ‘‘Mais ____!’’

0
0
0
0
0