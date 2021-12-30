Laura Taylor Kinnel is a math teacher and the director of studies at a Friends boarding school in Newtown, Pa. This is her fifth crossword for The Times. Last New Year’s Eve, when Laura got together with some wordplay-loving friends via Zoom, she gave them words from a working version of this puzzle, for which some of the celebrants suggested clues. I wonder if they’ll remember any of them now. — W.S.
Across
1 They might be put on
5 Singer Grande, informally
8 Undercover attire?
11 ____ Creole (Caribbean language)
18 Drive-____
19 Certain urban map
22 Demoralize
23 Little tyke
25 Flatter, with ‘‘up’’
26 Things bachelors might have
27 Certain Scandinavian
28 ‘‘Gimme ____!’’ (start of a cheer at three Big Ten schools)
29 Noted Dadaist
31 ____ Helmer, Ibsen heroine
32 Scalpel creations
34 Relative of a tee-hee
38 Bit of marginalia
41 M.L.K. or R.B.G.: Abbr.
43 Stage name of rapper Yasiin Bey
44 Forest spirit
45 Pep
47 Onesie feature
49 ‘‘Sure, I’m game’’
51 UNICEF address suffix
52 H.S. subj.
53 Words before point or rate
54 Ring
56 Hold, as inhabitants
58 Med school subj.
60 Certain Scandinavian
61 ‘‘The One I Love’’ band
62 ____ Hall (‘‘The Wind in the Willows’’ residence)
63 Loud but friendly growl
64 Bow
65 Adjusts the spacing between, as typed letters
67 No ____ (apartment policy)
70 Big name in cast-iron cookware
72 Reduce in volume
74 As new
76 It’ll knock you out
78 Ogler
79 Chiwere speakers
80 Christmas ornament, often
82 Modern prefix with medicine
83 Becomes less taut
86 Old ‘‘Up, up and away’’ sloganeer
87 Mannheim madame
88 Fivers
89 Kind of leaf
92 Scientist born on Christmas Day in 1642
94 With 117-Down, cholesterol reducer
95 Musician Brian
96 Paris’s ____ Saint-Louis
97 ____ Finch, ‘‘ER’’ doctor
98 Possible result of getting one’s wires crossed
99 Moola
101 Singer/actress Shore
103 Big block
106 Two-time U.S. Open tennis champion while still a teen
107 Breakfast dish
109 Fruitcake tidbit
112 Amasses, with ‘‘up’’
114 Nuclear-medicine units
115 ‘‘____, Virginia, there is a Santa Claus’’
116 ____ culpa
118 Trig function
119 Some laundromat machines
122 This puzzle’s images, in two different ways
127 Physician awarded a Presidential Medal of Freedom by G.?W. Bush
128 Party staple
129 Prefix with space
130 Chandelier part, often
131 ____-mo
132 Football units: Abbr.
133 Hurdle for a J.D. wannabe
Down
1 Court sport grp.
2 Course preparers
3 Becoming faint
4 Solarium activity
5 National dance co.
6 It was eliminated from the U.S. in 2004
7 Library IDs
8 Kitty
9 Project
10 Outback orders
11 Cabinet dept. since 1965
12 Come to ____
13 Fit
14 Nightmare
15 ‘‘Got it’’
16 ‘‘____ Maria’’
17 Super Mario Bros. platform
20 Downfall
21 Dropped the ball
24 Remove, as a ribbon
30 Green shampoo
33 Italian thoroughfare
35 Wishy-washy response
36 Get, slangily
37 Genuine
39 Filmmaker von Trier
40 Little lead
42 Some graffiti
45 First and reverse
46 Not learned
47 Proverb-spouting Panza
48 Lancaster-to-Scranton dir.
50 Citrus hybrid
54 Come to ____
55 Present opening?
57 ‘‘Gonna Let It Shine’’ singer
59 Personal essence
61 Where to go on a trip?
65 Not a mystery
66 One keeping others up at night, perhaps
68 Something else
69 Singer Gomez
71 Went in a different direction
73 ‘‘What’s ____ you?’’
75 Pride and prejudice, e.g.
77 Fix, as a lawn
81 Pirate
84 Set
85 Mushroom
87 Woman in Progressive ads
89 Classic dog name
90 Hip bones
91 What some neighborhoods do
93 More than enough
94 Volts/amp
98 Long-tailed monkey
99 Blowout party
100 Piano performance, possibly
102 Some ranges
104 El ____ (‘‘View of Toledo’’ painter)
105 ____ Cradle (maritime rescue device)
108 Popular adoption agcy.
110 ‘‘Sign me up!’’
111 High-maintenance
113 Richard famous for
large-scale sculptures
117 See 94-Across
119 Agcy. fighting epidemics
120 Bobby of the N.H.L.
121 Part of R.S.V.P.
123 Old-fashioned menorah filler
124 ‘‘Kitchy-kitchy-____!’’
125 Raises
126 Teetotaler’s opposite
