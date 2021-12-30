Laura Taylor Kinnel is a math teacher and the director of studies at a Friends boarding school in Newtown, Pa. This is her fifth crossword for The Times. Last New Year’s Eve, when Laura got together with some wordplay-loving friends via Zoom, she gave them words from a working version of this puzzle, for which some of the celebrants suggested clues. I wonder if they’ll remember any of them now. — W.S.

Across

1 They might be put on

5 Singer Grande, informally

8 Undercover attire?

11 ____ Creole (Caribbean language)

18 Drive-____

19 Certain urban map

22 Demoralize

23 Little tyke

25 Flatter, with ‘‘up’’

26 Things bachelors might have

27 Certain Scandinavian

28 ‘‘Gimme ____!’’ (start of a cheer at three Big Ten schools)

29 Noted Dadaist

31 ____ Helmer, Ibsen heroine

32 Scalpel creations

34 Relative of a tee-hee

38 Bit of marginalia

41 M.L.K. or R.B.G.: Abbr.

43 Stage name of rapper Yasiin Bey

44 Forest spirit

45 Pep

47 Onesie feature

49 ‘‘Sure, I’m game’’

51 UNICEF address suffix

52 H.S. subj.

53 Words before point or rate

54 Ring

56 Hold, as inhabitants

58 Med school subj.

60 Certain Scandinavian

61 ‘‘The One I Love’’ band

62 ____ Hall (‘‘The Wind in the Willows’’ residence)

63 Loud but friendly growl

64 Bow

65 Adjusts the spacing between, as typed letters

67 No ____ (apartment policy)

70 Big name in cast-iron cookware

72 Reduce in volume

74 As new

76 It’ll knock you out

78 Ogler

79 Chiwere speakers

80 Christmas ornament, often

82 Modern prefix with medicine

83 Becomes less taut

86 Old ‘‘Up, up and away’’ sloganeer

87 Mannheim madame

88 Fivers

89 Kind of leaf

92 Scientist born on Christmas Day in 1642

94 With 117-Down, cholesterol reducer

95 Musician Brian

96 Paris’s ____ Saint-Louis

97 ____ Finch, ‘‘ER’’ doctor

98 Possible result of getting one’s wires crossed

99 Moola

101 Singer/actress Shore

103 Big block

106 Two-time U.S. Open tennis champion while still a teen

107 Breakfast dish

109 Fruitcake tidbit

112 Amasses, with ‘‘up’’

114 Nuclear-medicine units

115 ‘‘____, Virginia, there is a Santa Claus’’

116 ____ culpa

118 Trig function

119 Some laundromat machines

122 This puzzle’s images, in two different ways

127 Physician awarded a Presidential Medal of Freedom by G.?W. Bush

128 Party staple

129 Prefix with space

130 Chandelier part, often

131 ____-mo

132 Football units: Abbr.

133 Hurdle for a J.D. wannabe

Down

1 Court sport grp.

2 Course preparers

3 Becoming faint

4 Solarium activity

5 National dance co.

6 It was eliminated from the U.S. in 2004

7 Library IDs

8 Kitty

9 Project

10 Outback orders

11 Cabinet dept. since 1965

12 Come to ____

13 Fit

14 Nightmare

15 ‘‘Got it’’

16 ‘‘____ Maria’’

17 Super Mario Bros. platform

20 Downfall

21 Dropped the ball

24 Remove, as a ribbon

30 Green shampoo

33 Italian thoroughfare

35 Wishy-washy response

36 Get, slangily

37 Genuine

39 Filmmaker von Trier

40 Little lead

42 Some graffiti

45 First and reverse

46 Not learned

47 Proverb-spouting Panza

48 Lancaster-to-Scranton dir.

50 Citrus hybrid

54 Come to ____

55 Present opening?

57 ‘‘Gonna Let It Shine’’ singer

59 Personal essence

61 Where to go on a trip?

65 Not a mystery

66 One keeping others up at night, perhaps

68 Something else

69 Singer Gomez

71 Went in a different direction

73 ‘‘What’s ____ you?’’

75 Pride and prejudice, e.g.

77 Fix, as a lawn

81 Pirate

84 Set

85 Mushroom

87 Woman in Progressive ads

89 Classic dog name

90 Hip bones

91 What some neighborhoods do

93 More than enough

94 Volts/amp

98 Long-tailed monkey

99 Blowout party

100 Piano performance, possibly

102 Some ranges

104 El ____ (‘‘View of Toledo’’ painter)

105 ____ Cradle (maritime rescue device)

108 Popular adoption agcy.

110 ‘‘Sign me up!’’

111 High-maintenance

113 Richard famous for

large-scale sculptures

117 See 94-Across

119 Agcy. fighting epidemics

120 Bobby of the N.H.L.

121 Part of R.S.V.P.

123 Old-fashioned menorah filler

124 ‘‘Kitchy-kitchy-____!’’

125 Raises

126 Teetotaler’s opposite

