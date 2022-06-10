Daniel Bodily, of Woodbury, Minn., is an R&D robotics engineer. Jeff Chen, of Seattle, is a professional writer and crossword constructor. Dan started making puzzles three years ago. “Every once in a while I pick a ‘mammoth goal’ — something way out of my comfort zone,” and in 2019 that was to have a crossword published in The Times. This is his second (and his first Sunday). Jeff Chen has been a frequent contributor since 2010. — W.S.
Across
1 Part of a big media campaign
5 About 200 feet, for a Boeing 777
9 Artist Vincent van ____
13 Tiara go-with
17 Kind of spider commonly found near train tracks
18 Held on to
19 Slacks, say, in slang
20 Apparel in many a Degas painting
21 With 23-Across, what this puzzle’s subject promised in his most famous address
23 See 21-Across
25 Premium flight amenity
26 Piercing-free bijouterie
27 Landmark dedicated on 5/30/1922
33 Raymond ____, Best Actor nominee for portraying this puzzle’s subject (1940)
36 Hades’ collection
37 Rough and uneven
41 Actress Green of “Casino Royale”
42 They watch what you eat, for short
44 Order of doughnuts
45 It’s in, then it’s out
46 “Norma ____”
47 Pining away
50 Suitcase
51 He played Ferris Bueller’s droning economics teacher
53 Something easily snapped
54 Pay-____-click (advertising model)
55 Place for an ace
56 Wish to take back
57 Composer Zimmer
58 N.H.L. great Bobby
60 PDF alternative
62 Get the ____
63 Situated
64 Office
67 Big moneymaker
71 Italicize or underline
74 It’s all about me
76 Feature first recommended to this puzzle’s subject by an 11-year-old girl
77 Extendable recording device
78 Rivendell resident, in “The Lord of the Rings”
79 Drink (up)
80 “You with me?”
81 ____ Offroad Fury (2000s video game series)
82 Cable news anchor Cabrera
83 Stuffed pockets
85 Nickname for this puzzle’s subject
88 Eponymous physicist Mach
90 Have ____ (be able to jump high, in slang)
92 Ulysses S. Grant, e.g.
93 Bit of “deets”
94 Locales in a winery tour, perhaps
96 Bikini’s place
99 “Crazy Rich Asians” director Jon M. ____
100 IV site, for short
101 Choose
102 When repeated, cheer accessory
104 Stretches
109 Trattoria staple
111 Takes part in a pilot program?
112 Sanskrit for “great soul”
113 Sent a letter
114 Govt. aid for a mom-and-pop store
115 Some titles with tildes
116 Backs
Down
1 Some Asian cuisine
2 Skiing star Lindsey
3 Partner of aid
4 Pieces included with Ikea furniture
5 Barely get wet?
6 Writer Georges whose 300-page novel “A Void” completely avoided the letter E
7 Is ____ (probably will)
8 Utmost
9 Classic Pontiac
10 Title role in a Monteverdi opera
11 Win at life
12 One-eyed giant?
13 McCartney of fashion
14 Maker of the Q7 and Q8
15 Cry from one being tickled, maybe
16 Runs well
22 Snug-fitting underwear
24 Greetings sent with a click
28 Tab inits.
29 Unlikely winners in Fortnite, say
30 Earful in an elevator
31 Dead lines?
32 I.S.P. alternative to 84-Down
33 Diner order
34 Say outright
35 One epithet for this puzzle’s subject
38 Another epithet for this puzzle’s subject
39 “Buy low, sell high” outcome
40 Aches (for)
43 Nailed
45 Ongoing quarrel
48 Cousin of a bittern
49 Ray of McDonald’s fame
51 Arched body part
52 Utility bill unit
59 Campaign nickname that reflected the rustic upbringing of this puzzle’s subject
61 Beachside locale
62 Loving turndown
63 Accessory in which this puzzle’s subject stashed important documents
64 [Outta my way, slowpoke!]
65 Wrinkly fruit
66 Home to about 75% of the world’s tornadoes
68 Rocker Bob
69 More than unpleasant
70 Island whose capital and largest city is Iraklion
71 Habitual drinker
72 Subject of the seven-letter mnemonic PALE GAS
73 “Zip-a-dee-doo-dah,” e.g.
75 Fastball stat
77 Hon
84 I.S.P. alternative to 32-Down
86 Biting remarks?
87 ____ on over (go somewhere, in slang)
89 Court figure, informally
91 Perfumed pouches
93 Symbols of rebirth in ancient Egypt
94 Goat’s milk cheese
95 Anthony or Joe who directed “Avengers: Endgame”
97 Makeup set?
98 One making a racket?
99 Some arcade machine mechanisms
103 Spooky sounds
105 One chased by un perro
106 Lead-in to historic
107 ____ the Kid, rhyming N.H.L. nickname
108 Otolaryngologist, for
short
110 This really blows
