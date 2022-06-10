Daniel Bodily, of Woodbury, Minn., is an R&D robotics engineer. Jeff Chen, of Seattle, is a professional writer and crossword constructor. Dan started making puzzles three years ago. “Every once in a while I pick a ‘mammoth goal’ — something way out of my comfort zone,” and in 2019 that was to have a crossword published in The Times. This is his second (and his first Sunday). Jeff Chen has been a frequent contributor since 2010. — W.S.

Across

1 Part of a big media campaign

5 About 200 feet, for a Boeing 777

9 Artist Vincent van ____

13 Tiara go-with

17 Kind of spider commonly found near train tracks

18 Held on to

19 Slacks, say, in slang

20 Apparel in many a Degas painting

21 With 23-Across, what this puzzle’s subject promised in his most famous address

23 See 21-Across

25 Premium flight amenity

26 Piercing-free bijouterie

27 Landmark dedicated on 5/30/1922

33 Raymond ____, Best Actor nominee for portraying this puzzle’s subject (1940)

36 Hades’ collection

37 Rough and uneven

41 Actress Green of “Casino Royale”

42 They watch what you eat, for short

44 Order of doughnuts

45 It’s in, then it’s out

46 “Norma ____”

47 Pining away

50 Suitcase

51 He played Ferris Bueller’s droning economics teacher

53 Something easily snapped

54 Pay-____-click (advertising model)

55 Place for an ace

56 Wish to take back

57 Composer Zimmer

58 N.H.L. great Bobby

60 PDF alternative

62 Get the ____

63 Situated

64 Office

67 Big moneymaker

71 Italicize or underline

74 It’s all about me

76 Feature first recommended to this puzzle’s subject by an 11-year-old girl

77 Extendable recording device

78 Rivendell resident, in “The Lord of the Rings”

79 Drink (up)

80 “You with me?”

81 ____ Offroad Fury (2000s video game series)

82 Cable news anchor Cabrera

83 Stuffed pockets

85 Nickname for this puzzle’s subject

88 Eponymous physicist Mach

90 Have ____ (be able to jump high, in slang)

92 Ulysses S. Grant, e.g.

93 Bit of “deets”

94 Locales in a winery tour, perhaps

96 Bikini’s place

99 “Crazy Rich Asians” director Jon M. ____

100 IV site, for short

101 Choose

102 When repeated, cheer accessory

104 Stretches

109 Trattoria staple

111 Takes part in a pilot program?

112 Sanskrit for “great soul”

113 Sent a letter

114 Govt. aid for a mom-and-pop store

115 Some titles with tildes

116 Backs

Down

1 Some Asian cuisine

2 Skiing star Lindsey

3 Partner of aid

4 Pieces included with Ikea furniture

5 Barely get wet?

6 Writer Georges whose 300-page novel “A Void” completely avoided the letter E

7 Is ____ (probably will)

8 Utmost

9 Classic Pontiac

10 Title role in a Monteverdi opera

11 Win at life

12 One-eyed giant?

13 McCartney of fashion

14 Maker of the Q7 and Q8

15 Cry from one being tickled, maybe

16 Runs well

22 Snug-fitting underwear

24 Greetings sent with a click

28 Tab inits.

29 Unlikely winners in Fortnite, say

30 Earful in an elevator

31 Dead lines?

32 I.S.P. alternative to 84-Down

33 Diner order

34 Say outright

35 One epithet for this puzzle’s subject

38 Another epithet for this puzzle’s subject

39 “Buy low, sell high” outcome

40 Aches (for)

43 Nailed

45 Ongoing quarrel

48 Cousin of a bittern

49 Ray of McDonald’s fame

51 Arched body part

52 Utility bill unit

59 Campaign nickname that reflected the rustic upbringing of this puzzle’s subject

61 Beachside locale

62 Loving turndown

63 Accessory in which this puzzle’s subject stashed important documents

64 [Outta my way, slowpoke!]

65 Wrinkly fruit

66 Home to about 75% of the world’s tornadoes

68 Rocker Bob

69 More than unpleasant

70 Island whose capital and largest city is Iraklion

71 Habitual drinker

72 Subject of the seven-letter mnemonic PALE GAS

73 “Zip-a-dee-doo-dah,” e.g.

75 Fastball stat

77 Hon

84 I.S.P. alternative to 32-Down

86 Biting remarks?

87 ____ on over (go somewhere, in slang)

89 Court figure, informally

91 Perfumed pouches

93 Symbols of rebirth in ancient Egypt

94 Goat’s milk cheese

95 Anthony or Joe who directed “Avengers: Endgame”

97 Makeup set?

98 One making a racket?

99 Some arcade machine mechanisms

103 Spooky sounds

105 One chased by un perro

106 Lead-in to historic

107 ____ the Kid, rhyming N.H.L. nickname

108 Otolaryngologist, for

short

110 This really blows

